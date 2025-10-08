New York, N.Y.

As agreed with your organizers, this will be a somewhat personal history. They have given me permission to recall how I came to work with Ed Feigenbaum on DENDRAL, an exemplar of expert systems and of modelling problem-solving behavior. My recollections are based on a modest effort of historiography, but not a definitive survey of and search for all relevant documents. On the other hand, they will give more of the flow of ideas and events as they happened than is customary in published papers in scientific journals -- accounts so dry that Medawar lugubriously calls them fraudulent (43); cf. Merton & Zuckerman (44, 45, 61). These authors point out that the standard scientific publication is narrow mindedly devoted to the context of justification. The DENDRAL effort (along with much of medical informatics) is dedicated to discovery: should we use a different standard for its history?

I hope it will be eventually possible to divert my colleagues from the more important work they do from day to day, and join me in a larger effort at historical research and informed consensus. My account is inevitably incomplete, especially about what others were thinking at a given moment. Built, into the phenomenon of history, as soon as enough time has passed to enable some detached judgment, the evidence becomes frail, and we become vulnerable to the myths we create. Understanding all of these limitations, I will no longer qualify every remark: it should be implicit that each is “to the best of my recollection / or/ as best as can be inferred from the fragmentary documentary record”.

I will assume you are generally familiar with DENDRAL, and will concentrate mainly on material not found in the published papers, especially as there is a comprehensive synopsis (41).

As computer science is not my primary profession, my relationship to it has been more episodic; and I can more readily isolate how I came to take some part in it, at Stanford from 1962 - 1978, mainly in very close collaboration with Ed Feigenbaum, Bruce Buchanan, and a host of others. My central scientific commitments have been to molecular genetics, starting when I was a 20-year old medical student in 1945 138). At Columbia and then at Yale, I worked on the genetics of bacteria, a specialty which converged with the role of DNA as genetic information. My first academic appointment, was at the University of Wisconsin from 1947 - 1958; then I went to Stanford in 1959 to take part in the reconstruction of its School of Medicine (formerly in San Francisco) at the Palo Alto campus. My role was to found a new Department of Genetics; I had no plan to ‘be working with computers. In fact, I met Ed Feigenbaum in 1963. Then, promptly after he moved from Berkeley to Stanford faculty in early 1965, we initiated the collaboration that became the DENDRAL project.

These were hardly random events: I go back a few years to pick up the relevant premonitory strands. ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---__--___ Figure 1

Conceptual and Experiential Threads Leading to the Dendral Project [JL view]

1) 1937-43. Leibniz dream Logic & Axiomatic Method -- studies in Columbia College

2) 1941, 53, 62. Computer hardware: desultory exposures.

3) 1947 ff. Information-theoretic formulations in genetics

4) 1953 ff. Introspections about the history of bacterial genetics.

5) 1960. Instrumentation development for Mars exploration: NASA

6) 1955, 59, 61, 63. Meet Minsky, Djerassi, McCarthy, Feigenbaum

(In every biographic-historic account in science, one seeks an interplay of personality, ideas, institutional setting, and other externalities.)

1) Starting in grade school, I had fantasies that echo Leibniz’ dream (see (13)) of a “universal calculus” for the “alphabet of human thought”, that all of knowledge might be so systematized that every fact could be tagged with a code. Cf. Mortimer Adler’s Propaedia (1).

I was fascinated with the Dewey Decimal System, which was so helpful in locating books in the public library: if I could but memorize that, it would be proxy for mastery of all the knowledge it classified. In those days, taxonomy dominated biological teaching too. (I will not detain you now with the perils of misplaced confidence in low- dimensional, or insight-free knowledge. They need to be remembered when we try to extract “knowledge” from an expert, measure how much we have, and so forth.)

Although I was committed from a very early age to a career in experimental biology, while in college I was eager to have some understanding of the epistemological roots of science, and enrolled in several courses in logic and scientific method. At Columbia, I was fortunate to have some personal exposure to members of the philosophy department: Ernest Nagel, Justus Buchler, and James Gutmann. With their help, I read George Boole and Whitehead & Russell {58}, and tried to follow J.H. Woodger in his Axiomatic Method in Biology (59) -- an effort to express what was then known of genetics and embryology in the formalisms of relational calculus. Our factual knowledge was sparse enough; but apart from that, I wondered if we really understood our assertions when they were expressed in the jargon of empirical biochemistry. Axiomatic reformulations of biology are only just now returning to the scene (3, 54, 57, 47). They make the intellectual demand of coping both with the formal logic and the molecular biology.

2) My first encounter with a “computer” was in 1941, in a lab for high school students sponsored by IBM (23). My own instrument was a microscope; but one of my fellows was making innovative improvements on a punch card sorter/tabulator. It was an impressive manifestation of an electro- mechanical automaton, one that could certainly calculate more reliably than I could. It looked like fun. After the war, there was some publicity about the electronic machines, which I read at the level of Scientific American or Science. But my own next step was the IBM 602A, on which I practised in Fred Gruenberger’s course at Wisconsin, in 1953, in order to get some concept of programming, albeit on a plugboard! One could do statistics on this machine, as did some of my colleagues in applied genetics; but I had no comparable excuse to play with it.

3) That postwar period also saw the elaboration of information theoretic formulations of genetics. We were starting to say that genes encoded the information needed to specify protein structure. (14, 51) This style of thought and expression became more explicit in the period after 1953 (25) with the recognition of the implications of the Watson-Crick molecular structure of DNA (22). It would be backward for anyone in my field to ignore this way of looking at the biological world. Then, Marvin Minsky came to see me in 1955 at Wisconsin at the behest of some mutual friend to discuss automata. I am sure I had already heard of some of his own work.

4) My own laboratory research was a very mixed bag of theoretical formulation and empirical encounter. I had been extraordinarily lucky on several occasions - but I didn’t want to be a hostage to chance: should there not be a more systematic strategy of problem formulation ? And if one could do that, problem solving might be a throwaway. Serious questions about the rational direction of science were invoked around an examination of why genetic recombination in bacteria had not been explored 40 years earlier. (24, 60).

5) Starting with the observation of Sputnik, and a conversation with J.B.S. Haldane in Calcutta in November 1957, I had set out to assure that fundamental biological science was properly represented in the programs ‘of space research that were just emerging. The danger was that scientific interests would be totally submerged by the international military and propaganda competition. They have never gained first priority; they might have been totally excluded. These efforts were merely advisory and critical until 1960, after NASA had organized a Life Sciences Research Office and asked me to establish an instrumentation laboratory at Stanford. With Elliott Levinthal’s able technical direction of the lab, we became actively involved in the conceptual design of approaches to test for life on Mars, at such time as there might be a mission. I know most of my colleagues thought that would be well into the 21st Century, as we were a decade short of the lunar landings. But the possibility of Ending another branch of evolution was of such compelling scientific interest, the stake was worth odds I knew were very long.

Both the internal activities of the Instrumentation Research Laboratory, and design discussions with the engineering managers of spaceflight missions (principally at Caltech’s JPL) brought us into intimate conversation with technology of automation, process control, communications and computer management. Furthermore, mass spectrometry soon emerged as a technology of choice for chemical analysis. It has enormous sensitivity, selectivity, and independence of prior bias as to the molecular species expected (33). As we shall see, it also offered some special opportunities and challenges in computation.

In 1961, I was also invited to serve on a PSAC panel on the management of scientific information. Our report (50) gives modest support to the implications of computer technology, along with “reproducing and microphotographing equipment” for information storage and retrieval. However, I had become acquainted with Eugene Garfield, the inventor of Current Contents, and had helped him set up a trial run of the Science Citation Index in the Eeld of genetics (36, 19). That experience (with its overtones of the classification of knowledge for purposes of retrieval) was an early success in the use of computers in support of scientific research.

By now, I concluded that I would have to learn much more about computers, at a hands-on level. The opportunity was engendered by the evangelistic efforts of Al Bowker and George Forsythe to establish an intellectual and technical base for and broaden interest in computers throughout the Stanford campus. In company with the development of a new division, then department, of Computer Science, and of a campuswide computer center, elementary programming courses were organized. I enrolled in the BALGOL (Burroughs Algol) course given by Bob Oakford, over the summer, 1962. This had much of the flavor of a course in English for fresh immigrants, the class having a very broad distribution of age and of academic status, specialty and sophistication.

I quickly succumbed to the hacker syndrome, (and have suffered episodic relapses over the last 25 years).

This was reinforced by the relentless rectitude of the machine in rejecting my errors - always so obvious in retrospect. “Next time, next time I will master the **** system!” Well, I did shortly become reasonably proficient (eventually, in a range from assembly to higher level languages) mostly out of determination not to be made a fool. In those days, we had a B220 - which would match a fairly feeble PC today - as the first campus machine. Its operating system would accept decks of punched cards in serial batch mode, with output either from the printer or new punched cards. The usual turn- around time was about 12 hours. If you got to the computer room around midnight, you might get another pass by 2 A.M. The democracy and night-owl ambience of the batch system was a social mixer for several enthusiasts from wide-ranging disciplines. (I particularly recall Tony Hearn, who was starting his symbolic algebra system, REDUCE, on the IBM 7090). The impedance of a one-pass per day turnaround certainly did filter out all but the most enthusiastic. You also spent a lot of energy trying to simulate the machine in your own thought, in contrast to the casual, experimental mode -- “Let’s see if this works” -- of today’s interactive systems. This mode has unquestioned advantages; but it may weaken programming as a teaching discipline for logical rigor (except insofar as pure, unremitting failure teaches mainly discouragement.)

Our first applications included some that are pertinent to medical informatics, but not to DENDRAL, in areas of genetic epidemiology {6}, including a contract to produce the childspacing report on the 1960 census. When we discovered that “children” of some mothers were delivered at 3 month intervals, I again learned the familar GIG0 lesson, and a healthy skepticism for mass data repositories. Massive numbers do not take the place of quality controls on- individual data entries. Some other inquiries, e.g. of intercorrelations of season of birth and birthweight with postnatal outcomes, taught us the difficulties of removing’all the confounding factors. The usual “socio-economic status indicators” do not begin to exhaust the vagaries of stratification of human behavior.

1962 also marked the recruitment of John McCarthy to Stanford. We met around the computer room, soon discovered we had a common friend in Marvin Minsky. I had read Marvin’s article on steps toward artificia1 intelligence in the January 1961, special issue on computers of the Proceedings of the Institute of Radio Engineers {46}, the first issue I received as a newly enrolled member (having joined at the urging of Lloyd Berkner, chair of the Space Science Board). That article and McCarthy’s intellect and excitement gave me a sense of tangibility of the possibility of engaging in AI research. When he showed me his new DEC PDP-1 and its interactive CRT displays (viz., Spacewar) I reached the conviction that “computers were going to change the whole style of scientific investigation”. This was not going to happen with card deck data entry.

We soon conspired in various projects to try to enhance the interface of computers with medical science. The most ambitious of these was an effort to attract Marvin Minsky to join the faculty of Stanford Medical School; but unhappily for us he decided to stay at M.I.T. We also began to talk about bringing interactive computing, via time-sharing, to Stanford, along the lines of Project MAC, which John had helped to design at M.I.T. These discussions ultimately led to the ACME and SUMEX systems, as we discovered that the NM was able to fund research resources for health research through its Biotechnology Resources Branch. McCarthy’s PDP-1 also led us to emulate it as a laboratory interface computer, and our IRL signed on as one of the test sites for the new LINC (laboratory instrumentation computer) whose development NIH was sponsoring, This was, of course, the forerunner of the DEC PDP-8.

Meanwhile, the IRL was getting more actively involved in mass spectrometry. Carl Djerassi had come to the Chemistry Department in late 1959, and we had developed a close personal and professional association around his academic research as well as his continued research direction of the Syntex Corporation. (Upon the company’s relocation from Mexico City to new laboratories at Stanford Industrial Park in 1961, he asked me to advise on its establishment of the Syntex Institute of Molecular Biology.) He was an accomplished mass spectrometrist; and of course I leaned very heavily on him for the elaboration of this technology for space applications. Conversely, he knew nothing about computers, and I was eager to find helpful applications in the zone of our common interest. The IRL began to work on using the LINC to manage the formidable data management problems of real-time gas-chromatography mass- spectrometry (52). 0 ne central problem was the efficient translation of mass numbers to molecular formulas.

As I reexamine that arithmetic play, it reveals some premonitions of the later work. So I will expand on it beyond the intrinsic worth of the solutions (29).

The mass spectrometer is an instrument that converts molecules of a sample material into ions that are accelerated and measured one by one. Further, by a combination of magnetic and electrostatic fields, each ion can be sorted by its mass number. For the initial discussion, we will consider only the molecular ion, ignoring further processes of fragmentation. At low resolution, we take atomic masses as integers (H =l; C = 12; N = 14; 0 = 16; etc.) If we find a mass number of 14, this might be composed of H(l4), C + H(2), or N. H(l4) is a monstrosity: we have valence rules (H - 1; C - 4; N - 3; 0 - 2) that limit how many atoms can be bonded to a given atom. The ambiguity already seen at m = 14 is of course greatly multiplied in real cases, like m = 3675, a number which reflects the bounds of current instrumentation. Our first problem is to calculate all the compositional isomers consistent with a given mass number. At this level, it is a knapsack, or change-making problem: finding all the ways coins of different denomination can be combined to add up to a given sum. In non-negative integers, this is a diophantine equation, viz. we seek all the solutions, (i.e. compositions in h, c, n, o) of: h + 12c + 14n + 160 + . . . = m.

The brute force approach is a set of nested iterations, for (h = 1; h <= Z; h-t+); for (n = 1; n <= Z; n++) . . . . m’ = h + 14n + . . . and test the m’ sums for a match to m. One simplification is to augment m, m” = m + k == 0 mod 12. We then eliminate c and find solutions in h, n, o that satisfy (h+k) +14n + 160 == 0 mod 12. I would be interested to learn of deeper analytic approaches to the problem. For online computation, one thinks of constraining Z, at least by the mass still unassigned in each loop, to reasonable bounds. It transpired that the valence considerations also set constraints on possible values of h; and other tricks allowed still further pruning of the tree generated by the nest, greatly shortening the computation.

Prior aides to mass spectrometrists had been published tables (embracing 570 pages in print) that reported the compositions sorted by m, from about 1 to 500, with n and o no greater than 6 (4). A full set of tables for m up to 1000 would take about 10,000 pages of fine print.

In reality, the masses of individual nuclides are not integers (subject to the so-called nuclide packing fraction), and we have

H = 1.0078252

C = 12. (by definition)

N = 14.003074

O = 15.994915

With a high resolution mass spectrometer, a given ion might be reported as 718.374 +/- ,006 . Hundreds of compositions would match 718 in integers. One should use the fractional mass (-374) as equally important information in limiting the search. We no longer have an equation in integers, owing to the instrumental error. Nevertheless, various arithmetic tricks were devised that took account of valence rules, plausibility of composition, the negative and positive packing fractions of 0 and N, and the abnormal proportional discrepancy of H, to keep the search down to a manageable scope. For paper and pencil work (in 1964) this was embodied in a handbook of some 50 pages, in which one could quickly look up the “mass defect” of numbers classified by residues modulo 12. (26) Even that small book was later (35) obsoleted by an algorithm that depended on a one-page table with just 72 non-zero entries, and a few arithmetic steps easily done on a 4-function hand calculator. By then, however, most machines were coupled with data processors that were oblivious to such economies. (And mass spectrometrists no longer give much thought to the arithmetic of this problem.)

The main point is self-evident: contextual information could be incorporated early into the combinatorics, and reduce a blind generate-and-test search by very large factors.

We turn now to the larger frame of chemical analysis. Molecular ions are important targets for mass spectrometry; in the ideal case they can give unambiguous compositional formulas. Of course, they tell nothing of the topological connectivity of the constituent atoms. To illustrate with a trivial case, C(2) H(6) 0 has a mass of 46.041866 but this does not distinguish methyl ether (CH3-O-CH3) from ethanol (CH3-CH2-OH), a medically significant matter ! Within the mass spectrometer, however, the molecular ion also breaks up into a set of fragments (according to reasonably well understood rules). The spectrum is the array of these fragments, revealed by their mass numbers. It is often an absolutely distinctive fingerprint, diagnostic of a specific structural isomer (as the molecular ion mass number is of the composition).

The elementary problem of inferring composition from molecular mass now well-solved, could we take the next step: model the chemist’s inferential procedure in finding the structure from the spectrum?

How to represent organic molecular structures in graphs, and then their dissection into subgraph fragments, as occurs in the mass spectrometer, became my task for 1963-64. Emile Zuckdrkandl, an associate of Linus Pauling, also visited my lab. during this interval. We started some of the first statistical studies on amino acid sequences of proteins, looking for hints of non-random regularities within sequences, and unsuspected evolutionary relationships among different ones. This is a substantial industry today (40); there were not enough published data in 1963 to offer more than a few tantalizing hints. 6)

All this was then the ideological context of my meeting Ed Feigenbaum on April 6, 1963. This was a Saturday meeting that Karl Pribram had organized at the Center for Advanced Studies in Behavioral Sciences on computer models of thought. John McCarthy, Ken Colby and several others were also present. I told Ed how I was groping for ways to represent chemical structures; he was already on the lookout for problem areas in science to which to bring his background on mechanized problem-solving. We stayed in good contact: I have a signed copy of “Computers and Thought” (15) dated l/17/64.

During 1964, I completed the preliminary graph-theoretical work on representation of organic molecular structures. (30, 32, 28). That h a d entailed going back to the elementary graph theory of the 19th century for canonical forms of tree structures (21). Fortunately, George Polya had done some important work on generating functions in 1936 {49}, and was most generous in his advice about that older literature. When it came to cyclic graphs, I had a particularly entertaining time, almost at the level of recreational mathematics (31, 34).

See Figure 1: Cyclic Graphs

For a century after the conception of organic molecules as ensembles of connected atoms subject to structural isomerism (Berzelius, 1831: (48); C rum Brown, Butlerov and Kekule in the 1860’s: (20)) no more than desultory attention was given to the formal mathematics of their representation as graphs, to the potentialities of a connection between Hamilton circuits, convex polytopes and organic molecules (53). The topology was mostly too elementary to engage the interest of serious mathematicians -- but there are still intractable problems in the enumeration of cyclic graphs (after automorphisms!). Related issues, like the notorious map-coloring problem, illustrate the still primitive state of analytical approaches to the taxonomy of graphs. Cayley (12) made a stab (a fallacious one) at the enumeration of the hydrocarbons; this was improved upon by Henze & Blair in the 1930’s (5). In the mid-1960’s, Balaban and his colleagues in Romania began their extensive investigations independently of the work at Stanford (2).

Chemistry has then developed a taxonomy of its own structures that has no coherent mathematical theme. It is full of colorful but trivial names that give no structural information: a few eccentricities like “windowpane” for 4 fused rectangles are a partial exception. A formidable burden in learning chemistry is the enormous amount of rote memorization that is entailed in associating names like butane, cholestane, cytosine, melezitose, xanthopterin -- there are tens of thousands of these -- with graphic representations. One may think of these as the passwords for admission to the secret society; they do deter many a student, and they may also impair a critical analytical perspective about organic chemistry. These pictures also have formal names, but the nomenclatural handbook that gives the rules for their translation occupies a thick book, mostly the idiosyncratic cases.

Dendral-64 is a set of reports to NASA (30, 32, 28) that outlines an approach to formal representation of

chemical graph structures, and a generator of all possible ones. Acyclic structures (trees) were readily tractable. Cyclic ones can be dealt with, mainly with the help of a few tricks that rely upon an empirical enumeration of the underlying vertex graphs -- this is feasible within the bounds of practical chemistry -- which is analytically unsatisfying. It helped to learn about Hamilton Circuits of graphs (paths that touch each node just once) {27}, since the enumeration of these, and the elimination of automorphisms are greatly simplified. When it came to the implementation of DENDRAL. for (typical) organic molecules with imbedded rings, Harold Brown, Larry Hjelmeland and Larry Masinter provided the group-theoretic general mathematical solutions to these perplexities (10, 8, 7). A few molecules have been constructed precisely because they defy some constraints of topological simplicity -- e.g. topological planarity, namely their connection graphs cannot be drawn on the plane without bonds crossing; as exceptions they make history and can be dealt with as such. (31, 55)

The DENDRAL generator was then designed so that only one canonical form of a possible automorphic proliferation is issued, greatly pruning the space of candidate graphs. This was the essential prerequisite for an AI program that could manage the generator and confront it with information derived from the mass spectrum. But I had no idea how one would go about translating these structural concepts into a computer program, nor whether this would be computationally feasible with available hardware. Even more telling, I had only second-hand access to the field of AI and barely knew how to relate these conjectures to the systematic approaches that were emerging (15). It was fortunate indeed that Ed Feigenbaum came to Stanford just at this time: we promptly got together again and organized the collaboration that became the DENDRAL project.

Ed now deserves equal time in presenting his personal prehistory. Some of his oral history has appeared in McCorduck’s book (42). I n addition, I have a few of his own words, excerpted from an electronic message:

-----

Date: Thu 8 Mar 84 00:22:01-PST

From: Edward Feigenbaum

To: lederbergQSUMEX-AIM-ARPA

Subject: our history {*referring to some private notes*}

Josh, all of what you have written accords with my memory of things we discussed in 1965 as we quickly got to know each other better.

Your mention of mass spectral analysis as a problem domain in which we should work came as an answer to a question I posed you. I had decided that I wanted to work on constructing models of EMPIRICAL INDUCTION IN SCIENCE, within the methodology that I had learned from Newell and Simon, i.e. work on a concrete task domain, not in the abstract. So I needed a concrete task domain. You said you knew of one that contained the essence of the empirical induction problem, that you had been working on it for a while, you even had a computational algorithm underlying it (which immediately made me think: aha, legal move generator as in chess-playing programs). ALL of this conversation (embryonic research planning) took place AFTER I arrived at Stanford Jan 1, 1965, but I remember that I would not have sought you out for advice on the aforementioned puzzlement had I not met you earlier [April 1963) and learned of your interest in machine models of thinking. Recall: there were very very few people to talk to about machine models of thinking at Stanford in early 1965.

We didn’t just “bump into each other” as in “lucky accident”. You weren’t at the [April 631 meeting by “lucky accident”. I didn’t decide to work with you on the mass spec analysis problem because it was of general intellectual stimulation. You had a definite interest in AI and I had a definite interest in hypothesis formation/theory-formation. (Incidentally, do you remember how we went round and round on whether to deign to call what DENDRAL did “theory formation”? We decided on “hypothesis formation” to distinguish the case of one spectrum being explained by one (or a few) structures. We reserved the use of the term “theory formation” for a later date, for a more general approach, and decided to use it in describing Meta-DENDRAL (many spectra--> rule set).

P.S. Some things do appear to be “lucky accidents”. It would appear to be a genuinely lucky accident that I chose to go to college at Carnegie Tech (an accident of Westinghouse scholarships and my family’s financial condition), and a lucky accident that I met Herb Simon through Jim March, and that Herb paid attention to me, and that the Logic Theory program was invented while I was still a Carnegie Tech undergrad and that I was taking a seminar from Herb at the time of its invention. One level deeper: I was an ACTIVE RECEPTOR SITE re the idea of a computer. I had never even heard of an electronic digital computer before Herb handed me an IBM 701 manual, but... I had been entranced by mechanical calculator machines in high school and before. My father was an officee manager/ accountant and owned a giant, heavy Monroe or Marchant calculator. I became an expert on its use. I even remember dragging it with me miles on the bus to Weehawken High School, heavy as it was, just to show off my skill with this marvelous technology that no other kid in the high school knew anything about. So when Herb gave me that manual, he was projecting me five or six orders of magnitude into a territory I was already fascinated with. It was also very fortunate that my introduction to the electronic computer was via the computer as general symbol manipulator (Herb never mentioned that it was anything BUT that) and that my introduction to programming was via IPL 1 and 2. (I might add that such a sophisticated early view, given to me by Herb and Al Newell, has taken away most of the awe from later developments; everything else has seemed to be “merely” extensions of the great inventions and discoveries of the 1956-59 period) ”

END OF MESSAGE -----

It is now Spring 1965, and our project is concretely launched. Ed and Richard Watson circulated a bulletin (16) “An initial problem statement for a machine induction research project” to graduate students in Computer Science; but it was to take a few years of slow accretion to organize a cadre of collaborators. One of our first, Research Associate Georgia Sutherland did a fabulous job on the formidable task of converting the concepts of DENDRAL-64 into a LISP program, interleaving its production with that of a baby: an early prototype of telecommuting. Her first report was issued February 1967 (56): we finally had a working program with which we could all experiment with heuristics and other measures to bring its performance to practically useful levels. The choice of LISP was originally mandated by the good match of its data structures to trees, to the sparse connection tables of chemical structures. But the memory and bit crunching requirements were of course monumental -- it’s a wonder we got as far as we did with the hardware of the time. I used to remark, in arguments with ideologues, that in the last analysis it was the programming environment of INTERLISP that was its key advantage.

We were fortunate to have continued support from NASA and from DARPA to continue these explorations. We had quickly found that the campus IBM 7090 had too little memory to support our LISP programs; and we were eager to move to more interactive systems for program development. In 1966, our DARPA sponsorship gave us access to the Q-32 time- sharing system at System Development Corporation (Santa Monica) with a 100 baud teletype interface. My first experience with remote, timeshared hacking was a happy vision of future improvements. Then, John McCarthy acquired a DEC PDP6, and we approached something closer to the modern era. Bruce Buchanan joined our group, and we had great benefit from his philosophical perspective, patience, insight and administrative acumen. We had more and more collaborators, including the explicit involvement of Carl Djerassi and his associates as founts of authentic chemical expertise. As our reports began to appear in refereed chimistry journals, we eventually gained some confidence that we were contributing to the scientific domain, as well as to system- building -- a point about which some of my colleagues had been skeptical. Broader access to these computer applications became possible with the help of the NM-supported computer resources: ACME, a general time-sharing system for the Stanford Medical School, and SUMEX-AIM, a national resource to support research in artifical intelligence in medicine (11). However, as this account is now moving into a time of documented history and numerous publications {41}, I omit many details.

The program was being crammed with more and more chemical information, and becoming an effective assistant in the analysis of spectra and other analytical information. Buchanan recoded DENDRAL’s knowledge of mass spectrometry, originally embodied in a collection of LISP procedures, into a table of explicit rules separated from the internal operations of the system. This redesign to facilitate augmenting, validating and editing the informational (i.e. rule) base, was a paradigm shift later to become the standard for expert systems. Balky resistance of the program to input of new ideas remained the limiting factor in its elaboration. At every weekly group meeting, a dozen new ideas would come up: but we knew that each one would take weeks to implement in tested software code, just to test it. Natural intelligence still enjoys a flexibility of hierarchical planning yet to be achieved in machine emulations (17).

Throughout this time, we would ask ourselves the nagging question: was the growing pragmatic success of DENDRAL in solving chemical problems teaching us anything about artificial intelligence? Had we simply crafted a special case, accumulating a hefty store of chemical knowledge from several experts? We did see the need for -- and Bruce Buchanan made a stab at -- a self- learning system, whereby METADENDRAL could induce its own rules (as the chemist does) by introspecting about concrete data inputs of mass-spectral fragmentation of molecules of known structure. This showed real promise {lo}, but was impeded by the insufficiency of computer horsepower needed when DENDRAL itself had to be invoked repetitively to test every new rule candidate induced.

We never got a grip on one idea that I hope to return to someday. DENDRAL is remarkably neatly structured (as implied by its name) as a generator of trees of candidate structures {39}.These can easily number in the billions or more, in practical cases: the efficiency of the program depends on the pruning of impossible or implausible cases, as early as possible; preferably large branches at a fell swoop. The order of application of the shears can have a large effect. To give a stupidly trivial example, if N (nitrogen) is absent, we don’t generate molecules t-hat may contain N, then retrospectively eliminate each of those twigs. We gave some forethought towards optimizing the sequence of shears; but we know this will be case-specific, sometimes in ways we have dificulty predicting. We should build in recurrent introspection about the shearing sequence, make that a specific planning objective, and experiment with it from time to time. These considerations (I called it Theta-DENDRAL for reasons not recalled) would have broad generalizability to rule-based systems: the sequence of invocation of rules is often totally inaccessible to the user, and rarely if ever (as far as I know) is it dynamically regulated.

We did do some work on the interesting tradeoffs between storing memory of all partially completed branches, vs. regenerating them as needed. Finally, we had many discussions of the desirability of learning to read expertise from the world’s published books, to bypass the oral tradition. The ultimate fantasy was to attach a high-order DENDRAL directly to a mass spectrometer, learning directly from Nature.

I wish I had the documentation, but I have an image of a conversation when I was pressing Ed about the limitations of DENDRAL as general intelligence: he responded with the illumination that I may paraphrase: “That’s exactly the point ! Knowledge, not tricks or metaphysical insight, is what makes the program effective -- and that itself is an insight of general import.” That is why I remark, we were trying to invent AI, and in the process discovered an expert system. This shift of paradigm, ‘that knowledge IS power” was explicated in our 1971 paper (17).

Shortly thereafter, Bruce Buchanan and Ted Shortliffe initiated the MYCIN project (9). As Alan Newell remarked (in his preface to {9}), MYCIN h a d no pretensions to deep theoretical structure of chemistry, none to outdoing the experts, but only to conveying that expertise as advisory to the general practitioner (in optimizing the prescription of antibiotics.) Their coding of MYCIN gave a fresh start to the design of rule-based systems that could be readily transported to other applications.

The published documentation after this time is. quite rich, and I will refer to that for further historical development. Time now for the numerous morals of the story.

Most problematical is the public utility of private autobiography. But biography remains very popular, albeit the main lesson may be the very idiosyncrasy of personal history and character. Worse than no history would be a false conception of it, that it has rigorous rules. As my tale shows, chance does play an enormous Pole in bringing together people, ideas, situation in a productive way. Were we lucky? Who knows what the alternatives might have been?

One lesson of personality should be brought out, especially when the media enjoy characterizing the scientific enterprise as rapacious competition and selfishness. The fraternity that came out of the DENDRAL effort was a high in my life experience, matching the gratifications of scientific excitement and (perhaps belated) recognition. One is not always so lucky in one’s colleagues; but we should not glamorize and confuse the pathology as the standard.

The project also dramatized the values of electronic communication in project management. Although we certainly met informally from time to time, most of our serious communication (be it a few yards down the hall) was by electronic mail. In this way, innumerable proposals and drafts could be posted on common bulletin boards, and subjected to consensual review, often through scores of cycles of reiteration. Distance was no consideration, courtesy of the ARPANET, and communication could be sustained during momentary travel, and collaboration continued when participants moved. (This ms. will of course be shared between the Rockefeller and Stanford.) Such draft texts, program modules and outputs needed critical scrutiny of a kind that is only possible when one has a copy of the file to work on from one’s own terminal. I went so far as to characterize this mode of communication “The New Literacy”, and I meant it (37). Databases should not be thought of as static, final repositories but as bulletin boards, subjected to dynamic critical attention by the entire knowledgeable community.

Stanford University, in the 1960’s, was a fortunate place to be for the pursuit of scientific innovation, and equally for a highly interdisciplinary program. Computer science, medical science, chemistry, were all in a surge of rapid expansion and new opportunity. If there were no specific facilitations for these kinds of interactions, nor were there rigid impediments. There were potential problems of disciplinary homes for the degrees sought by graduate students; but in the event we never found any students who looked for a degree in what might have been a difficult hybrid of say genetics, chemistry and informatics. The graduates in the project were able to justify themselves by the standards of the major department. The laissez-faire philosophy of the institution worked admirably, so long as we were able to secure funding. While we had the usual share of crises, we should look back in awe at the forbearance of the three agencies, NASA, DARPA and NIH who did make significant risk investments in a novel venture. Needless to say, all of the senior professors were also staking their credibility in the process. There is no guarantee that untenured faculty would have been able to feel so secure.

The greatest hurdle in efforts to replicate the experience would be to find experts willing and positioned to be able to forego continued immediate productivity in their own fields, for the sake of longer term ends in system building. Students and fellows may be intimidated by the demands of working across disciplines, and some were concerned that there would be a limited market in say artificial intelligence in molecular biology. Their prudence may be pragmatically justified. The process of knowledge extraction isunbelievably arduous: as always, 90% of the effort must go into debugging and validation. The process can give the expert an opportunity for critical self-reflection about the foundations of the scientific domain. Some of the return on investment of DENDRAL was in its motivating a fresh study of the conceptual structure of organic chemistry, apart from its actual application in computer programs. This is to be commended in problem choice in other areas of application, scientific or otherwise.

The choice of organic chemistry and mass spectrometry as an object domain was a matter of careful reflection. I might have preferred molecular genetics as more germane, and closer to my own experience. But in 1965 I did not feel it had ripened sufficiently to allow a secure theoretical framework for the necessary deductive tests of candidate hypotheses. (By 1975 it had, and this perception was the root of the followon MOLGEN project (18)). In his 1961 review, Minsky had been rather critical of generate and-test paradigms: “for any problem worthy of the name, the search through all possibilities will be too inefficient for practical use.” He had chess playing in mind with lo*120 possible move paths. It is true that equally intractable problems, like protein folding, are known in chemistry and other natural sciences. These are also difficult for human intelligence. The heuristics we have evolved biologically tend instead to relate to real world faculties like speech and image recognition. Nevertheless, solution spaces of 10^6 to lo-12 candidates are both interesting and feasible challenges to computation, and many are of scientific or technological consequence. Our particular problem in chemical analysis is one of exhaustive elimination, to find ALL solutions that match the spectral data set. Further measures may then be needed for a final disambiguation. Theorem-proving is a reasonably good analogy. Our chemical heuristics are second order: to find efficient ways of rigorously pruning the search tree, though it can be helpful to find a single approximate solution from the most plausible genera of chemical structures (e.g. rings limited to 5 or 6 nodes) and examine ways in which it can be altered and give the successfully matching spectrum. Whatever heuristics are used, no search branches can be discarded without the rationale being transparent to the chemist. Unlike chess or image understanding, chemistry does have an intrinsic mathematical structure that permits its move generator to heed the constraints of the data, so that efficiency is more readily achievable. And we have criteria, both for a formally correct candidate (a graph in canonical form), and to know when it is a solution, i.e. the test generates a spectrum that matches the data. We played against Nature. In chess (and in war), you have to play against another “expert”.

Other areas of natural science deserve a fresh reconnaissance to inspire a reexamination of their conceptual structure. Biology, in particular, will soon suffocate in the sheer bulk of knowledge about DNA and protein structures, and the complex interactions of the causal chains they initiate, unless new epistemological machinery can be invented.

Finally, I would remark that I have never viewed research on artificial intelligence as having much bearing on how the human brain functions: there are too many differences in architecture and in levels of complexity, connectivity, and programmability. Nor do I see how neurobiology has contributed very much to AI. At the highest level of problem-solving routines, expert systems do of course exploit human experience. My interest in AI has little to do with my background as a biologist, a great deal with curiosity about complex systems that follow rules of their own, and which have great potentialities in preserving the fruits of human labor, of sharing hardwon traditions with the entire community. In that sense, the knowledge-based-system on the computer is above all a remarkable social device, the ultimate form of publication.