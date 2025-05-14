This week in low-budget psy-op theater. Promo Code: Loomer:

Calley “Down with Big Pharma, up with my supplement line” Means is supposedly beefing with Peter Gillooly of TWC — a feud that feels so contrived it might as well come with a free T-shirt that says “I survived the scripted outrage economy.”

But wait — it gets better. While these two posture like gladiators in the arena of truth, Foster Coulson (TWC founder, self-declared truth crusader, Canadian dude cosplaying as the American populist class) gets caught doing the limpest PR sidestep of all time. He told Politico, “I have never spoken to Laura Loomer in my entire life.”

Sure, Foster. But here’s the kicker: Loomer is (or was) literally one of TWC’s affiliates.

That’s like saying, “I’ve never met my cousin, but she’s got a key to your guest house, knows your Wi-Fi password, and crashes whenever there is a Freedomapalooza: The Spike Protein Awakening convention in town. Laura has helped amplify their content like a hype woman on salary, she’s practically wearing a company hoodie. She’s basically the propaganda fairy godmother, helping to sprinkle spike protein paranoia like glitter at a wellness retreat run by Doomsday Preppers.

You don’t need to braid each other’s hair to be professionally connected — not in a propaganda circus where vibes are gospel and deniability is the main act. And Foster’s “we’ve never met” routine? Please. That’s not a defense — that’s the PR equivalent of tripping over your own lie in clown shoes.

About that Politico Article

Even the regime’s favorite stenographers couldn’t ignore how weird this all looks. Their May 12 article breaks it down:

The confrontation appears to have been prompted by a Friday post on X from Loomer accusing Means and Truemed of committing tax fraud by auto-generating doctors’ letters without authentic medical review. Reached by POLITICO, Loomer denied being sent any information about Means and said she did not know Coulson. “I look up stuff on my own,” Loomer said. Means accused Coulson of sharing “incorrect information” about Truemed with people like Loomer, possibly as part of an effort to cut in on Truemed’s business. Following Truemed’s business model could save The Wellness Company’s customers 30-40 percent on their supplements, Means told Gillooly during the call. “Now, that should be something that you guys partner with us on but since you guys have a telehealth platform and if you guys wanted to do that and compete that would be maybe even a good idea,” Means said. “He clearly states that if I do not accept his accusation and comply — which I am not guilty of in the first place — he will sue myself and my business,” Gillooly wrote in the complaint. “Additionally, Means threatens to blackmail my private corporation with HHS executive leadership if we do not comply with his demands, and extort my business into transacting with Truemed.” “I think there needs to be a thorough investigation because this sort of behavior has no place in the federal government,” Gillooly told POLITICO. The complaint was submitted Saturday to the Office of Special Counsel, HHS Office of Civil Rights, HHS Office of Inspector General and the Federal Trade Commission. “In order to protect the integrity of our investigative process, HHS is unable to confirm any specific investigations or inquiries that may be taking place within the office,” an HHS spokesperson said in a statement. “The Office of Civil Rights thoroughly reviews each complaint and determines if it has the legal authority to review and investigate the complaint.” The Office of Special Counsel, which handles complaints of government employee wrongdoing, and the HHS inspector general declined to comment. The FTC did not respond to a request for comment.

The Clown Parade Continues

This isn’t “outsider truth-telling.” It’s a Dollar General brawl dressed up like a panel at CPAC. These people know each other. They’ve shared stages, investors, audiences.

They use the same PR playbook: Pick a fight, cry foul, monetize the fallout. So no — this isn’t your circus. But you do know the clowns. And the tent smells like a livestream griftathon wrapped in patriot cosplay.

The Big Top Takeaway

Just because someone says something based doesn’t mean they’re not controlled opposition. Just because someone’s being “attacked” doesn’t mean it isn’t coordinated.

And just because you’re watching a feud doesn’t mean it’s real. Welcome to Clown Town.

This is MAHA —

Where every freedom fighting scandal feels like a staged distraction, and every player thinks they’re the main character in a script they all helped write. ✌️ Until next time: Log off. Touch grass. And stop giving your energy to people who treat public chaos like a content funnel.