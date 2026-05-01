Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Healing With The Diamonds's avatar
Healing With The Diamonds
1d

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 WTAF. I’ve spent zero time on this BS. Thanks, needed the laugh. That Barbie going WTAF was fantastic.

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3 replies by Me Stuff and others
Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard's avatar
Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard
18h

Friendly reminder that Trooofer Catherine Austin Rockefitts initially wanted the marks to donate to the Kirk Go Fund Me to help the multimillionaire family out with ??? bills?

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