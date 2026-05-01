😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 WTAF. I’ve spent zero time on this BS. Thanks, needed the laugh. That Barbie going WTAF was fantastic.
Friendly reminder that Trooofer Catherine Austin Rockefitts initially wanted the marks to donate to the Kirk Go Fund Me to help the multimillionaire family out with ??? bills?
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😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 WTAF. I’ve spent zero time on this BS. Thanks, needed the laugh. That Barbie going WTAF was fantastic.
Friendly reminder that Trooofer Catherine Austin Rockefitts initially wanted the marks to donate to the Kirk Go Fund Me to help the multimillionaire family out with ??? bills?