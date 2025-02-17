Image from page 275 from https://archive.org/details/manhisfutureciba00wols/page/274/mode/2up

In 1962, the Ciba Foundation convened a landmark symposium (one of around 160 that took place over the years) titled Man and His Future, held in London from November 26 to 30 at the invitation of the Ciba Foundation, the research arm of the Swiss pharmaceutical company Ciba. This gathering was not just an academic exercise—it marked the official international resumption of the eugenics debate after World War II (which was pretty popular back in the day).

The Future of Man Symposium was a pivotal moment in shaping discussions around human genetics, artificial intelligence, population control, and the biological future of mankind.

Preface THE CIBA FOUNDATION arranges many small international conferences, most of them concerned with highly technical, specialized and fundamental aspects of medical research. This book contains the papers and discussions of an exceptional conference. ‘The subject—based on a suggestion first made by Dr. Pincus—could however be looked upon as a reasonable extension of the Foundation’s main interests; the aim of all our meetings is to stir the imagination, speed the flow of information, and generally hasten the progress of work in medical and biological research. The world was unprepared socially, politically and ethically for the advent of nuclear power. Now, biological research is in a ferment, creating and promising methods of interference with “‘natural processes’? which could destroy or could transform nearly every aspect of human life which we value. Urgently, it is necessary for men and women of every race and colour and creed, every intelligent individual of our one world, to consider the present and imminent possibilities. They must be prepared to defend what they hold good for themselves and their neighbours, and, more importantly, to use the immense creative opportunities for a happier and healthier world. This book should make people think. The occasion for this unusual symposium was the first use of a new conference room at the Foundation’s house in Portland Place, London. We are very grateful to the 27 distinguished contributors for their time, effort and imagination—and their co-operation in the preparation of a text which has been modified to some extent in favour of the lay reader. The editor also records his great indebtedness to many others who gave essential and valuable help in the organization of the symposium and the production of this book: Anthony and Marjorie de Reuck, Peggy Cameron, Maeve O’Connor, Julie Knight, Nancy Spufford, John Rivers and William Hill.

What Was the Purpose?

The official aim of the conference was for these elites (and who all was present is unknown) to explore how science, particularly genetics and medicine, could “influence” the future of humanity. Topics included genetic manipulation, human enhancement, and the ethical considerations surrounding such advancements. Sixteen lectures were given on various eugenic priorities, including population growth, eugenics, food production, societal structure, medical developments, and behavior control.

Who Was in Attendance?

This symposium brought together the scientific elite from genetics, evolutionary theory, medicine, and biochemistry, including five Nobel laureates: Herman J. Muller, Joshua Lederberg, Francis Crick, Peter Medawar, and Albert Szent Gyorgyi. Additionally, two elder statesmen of science, Julian Huxley and J.B.S. Haldane, were in attendance. Other notable figures included Sir Macfarlane Burnet, a virologist known for his work on immune tolerance. The presence of these figures emphasizes the significance of the discussions and the lasting impact of their ideas on the world to this day.

It's unclear whether other elites, politicians, policymakers, or members of private foundations were present at the Future of Man symposium, as the full list of attendees may not be fully documented. Given the nature of the event, it's plausible that influential figures from various sectors attended or were connected to the discussions. However, whether we'll ever know the complete roster of attendees remains uncertain, as much of the behind-the-scenes involvement might never be fully disclosed. Those listed are from organization like the Rockefeller Institute, Stanford University, Indiana University, Yale University, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Rome, and many more.

Gordon Wolstenholme: A Controversial Career Shaping “Global Health”

Sir Gordon Wolstenholme's influence spanned across multiple domains, including medicine, genetic research, and eugenics. As the founding director of the Ciba Foundation, he played a significant role in organizing symposia, such as the 1962 "Man and his Future" discussion, which delved into population control, human evolution, and genetics. At the Ciba Foundation symposia “Man and Africa,” in 1966, discussions were less about Africa’s future and more about how Western elites could maintain control over the continent. Discussions on population growth framed it as a crisis, justifying eugenics-driven policies like forced sterilizations and experimental vaccines. Disease control was another focus, turning Africa into a testing ground for Western pharmaceutical interests. Conversations about natural resources and infrastructure emphasized how Africa’s future should be "guided" by global institutions, reinforcing neocolonial control through economic and scientific influence rather than direct rule.

Wolstenholme also pushed forward controversial ideas regarding race and health, advocating for eugenic principles under the guise of global health initiatives.

Sir Gordon Wolstenholme . Image from https://www.download.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(04)16704-4/fulltext

Wolstenholme was involved in the UK's Genetic Manipulation Advisory Group and supported many organizations, including the International Society for Endocrinology. As Master of the Worshipful Society of Apothecaries, his reach extended deep into both the medical and political spheres.

“Shield and crest of the Apothecaries over the south gate of the Chelsea Physic Garden.” Image from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Worshipful_Society_of_Apothecaries

He helped shape the policy landscape surrounding genetic engineering and population control while advancing global healthcare initiatives with a particular focus on marginalized regions. His legacy continues to stir debate due to his ties with controversial organizations that focused on societal and medical intervention with a little side of eugenics and population control. Interestingly, his grandson is American music producer Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers.

Herman J. Muller

Herman J. Muller was a pioneering geneticist whose work on mutations and the effects of radiation earned him the Nobel Prize in 1946. His contributions at the CIBA Foundation symposium centered on the impact of radiation on human genetics and the potential for controlling genetic evolution. Muller also worked extensively on the genetic mechanisms of inheritance, emphasizing the need for caution regarding scientific advances in genetics, particularly in relation to environmental mutations.

“Muller in 1952.” Image from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hermann_Joseph_Muller

Joshua Lederberg

Joshua Lederberg was a key figure in bacterial genetics, known for his work on bacterial conjugation. He was the 5th president of the Rockefeller University. He can also be linked to Kary Mullis, Cetus Corporation (not not surprisingly Novartis) and the development of PCR testing that was instrumental in the Human Genome Project. Did Mullis REALLY create the PCR test????

It also appears he attended or was a member of the Zionist Organization of America.

He contributed to artificial intelligence with the creation of the Dendral expert system, a prototype artificial intelligence program for analyzing mass-spectrometric data of molecular structures, which led to further programs for disease diagnosis and management. His work extended to space biology, where he raised concerns about extraterrestrial microbes. In addition to his contributions to biology, Lederberg did extensive research in artificial intelligence.

This included work in the NASA experimental programs seeking life on Mars.

Lederberg's later involvement in genetic manipulation, particularly through euphenics, and his controversial stance on the Soviet explanation of the Sverdlovsk anthrax outbreak, raised ethical questions. Additionally, his advocacy for exobiology and space exploration biology marked him as a prominent yet divisive figure in science.

“Molecular biologist, Joshua Lederberg, in his lab.” Image from https://www.inverse.com/article/24763-nasa-exobiology-research-cold-war-science-carl-sagan-brief-history-of-creation

Lederberg’s second wife was Marguerite Stein Kirsch. Any connection to Steve Kirsch??? (Pretty hard to find info about this).

“Lederberg in New Delhi, India.” Image from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joshua_Lederberg

Francis Crick

Francis Crick, co-discoverer of the supposed DNA double helix (cause all of our sciences at this point seem like massive frauds), was a key figure in molecular biology. At the Ciba Foundation symposium, Crick presented groundbreaking ideas on the molecular mechanics of heredity and evolution. He is known for coining the term "central dogma" to describe the irreversible flow of genetic information from DNA or RNA to proteins. Later in his career, he became the J.W. Kieckhefer Distinguished Research Professor at the Salk Institute, where his research focused on theoretical neurobiology and the scientific study of human consciousness. Crick’s legacy shaped modern genetic research and influenced ideas on the future of human genetic engineering and the implications of molecular biology for human evolution.

Francis Crick. Image from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Francis_Crick

Peter Medawar

Peter Medawar, a Nobel Prize-winning immunologist, advanced the understanding of tissue rejection and the immune system’s role in genetics. He is considered the father of transplantation. His contributions at the Ciba Foundation symposium included discussions on the evolutionary aspects of immunology and genetic compatibility. Medawar’s research into how the immune system interacts with transplanted tissue provided critical insights into human evolution, specifically in how genetics can influence immune responses and shape future population health.

“Medawar in 1960.” Image from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Medawar

Albert Szent-Györgyi

Albert Szent-Györgyi, a Nobel laureate, is celebrated for his supposed discovery of vitamin C, reactions of the citric acid cycle, and the molecular basis of muscle contraction. At the Ciba Foundation symposium, Szent-Györgyi contributed to discussions on biochemistry’s role in human evolution. His work linked metabolism and nutrition to the broader understanding of human genetics, focusing on how essential compounds like vitamins affect the body’s genetic functions. His influence extended to the biochemical pathways that shape human development and health, framing them within the context of evolution.

Julian Huxley: Eugenicist, Evolutionary Theorist, and Advocate for a "New World Order"

Julian Huxley (1887-1975) made significant contributions to evolutionary theory, but also played a crucial role in advancing eugenics and social planning. His career, marked by ideological shifts, linked him to the concept of a "new world order." Huxley bridged "old eugenics" with a new, molecular biology-based approach. He was a key figure in the development of evolutionary biology, contributing to the modern synthesis of evolution. He served as the first director of UNESCO, was a founding member of the World Wildlife Fund, and led the British Eugenics Society. Known for popularizing science, he was awarded UNESCO's Kalinga Prize and received numerous honors, including a knighthood in 1958. Huxley’s work in science, along with his controversial eugenic views, shaped key aspects of 20th-century biology and global scientific efforts.

“Huxley in 1922.” Image from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Julian_Huxley

Julian Huxley popularized the term "transhumanism" in his 1957 essay, advocating for the use of technology to enhance human capabilities and improve the human condition. He believed that advancements could allow humanity to transcend its current limitations and evolve into a new existence. His involvement with the Ciba Foundation and its symposiums furthered his vision of integrating genetics with social policy. These events provided a platform for Huxley’s ideas on human evolution, genetics, and population control, influencing both scientific and political landscapes.

What Was Discussed?

Topics ranged from the ethical implications of genetic engineering to speculations on how humanity might evolve through artificial selection.

There was considerable debate on whether scientific advancements should be used to control human reproduction, mitigate genetic diseases, or even design future generations. Discussions also delved into neurobiology and cognitive enhancements—subjects that remain controversial to this day.

Perhaps most striking was the explicit return of eugenics to mainstream scientific debate. The Ciba Foundation Symposium acted as a forum where population control, genetic intervention, and the shaping of human evolution were openly discussed among the most powerful minds in science and medicine.

While framed in terms of scientific progress, the discussions often veered into ethically murky territory.

The archived discussions from the Future of Man symposium show that these topics were explored by the presenters, with attendees actively engaging in debates and discussions between the various subjects:

Sir Julian Huxley Colin Clark- The future of man—evolutionary aspects Colin Clark- Agricultural productivity in relation to population John F. Brock- Sophisticated diets and man’s health Discussion-World resources Gregory Pincus- Control of reproduction in mammals Alan S. Parkes- The sex-ratio in human populations Discussion- World Population Carleton S. Coon- Growth and development of social groups Artur Glikson- Man’s relationship to his environment Donald M. MacKay- Machines and societies Discussion- Sociological aspects Albert Szent-Gyorgyi- The promise of medical science Hilary Koprowski- Future of infectious and malignant diseases Alex Comfort- Longevity of man and his tissues Discussion- Health and Disease Hermann J. Muller- Genetic progress by voluntarily conducted germinal choice Joshua Lederberg- Biological future of man Discussion- Eugenics and genetics Hudson Hoagland- Potentialities in the control of behaviour Brock Chisholm- Future of the mind J. B. S. Haldane- Biological possibilities for the human species in the next ten thousand years Discussion- Ethical considerations

The Ciba Foundation: A Brief History

The Ciba Foundation was founded in 1947 by the Swiss pharmaceutical company Ciba to “promote international cooperation in medical and chemical research”. It operated independently in London and quickly gained prominence for hosting influential symposia on pressing scientific and medical issues. Over the decades, the Foundation organized numerous conferences addressing genetics, medicine, and evolution, shaping the scientific discourse of the time.

Ciba itself was originally founded in 1859 by Alexander Clavel, a French chemist who started a silk-dyeing business in Basel, Switzerland. In 1873, Clavel sold his dye factory to Bindschedler & Busch, which later became Ciba. By the early 20th century, Ciba had expanded into the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, producing antiseptics, dyes, and later, medications. The company grew into a major force in pharmaceuticals, culminating in its 1970 merger with J.R. Geigy, forming Ciba-Geigy. In 1996, Ciba-Geigy merged with Sandoz to create Novartis, one of the world's largest pharmaceutical corporations.

Between its inception and 1975, the Ciba Foundation hosted over 160 symposia, covering topics ranging from molecular biology to the social implications of scientific “advancements”. These conferences were meticulously documented and published, serving as a record of shifting scientific and ethical perspectives. Man and His Future was particularly notable for its revival of eugenic discussions, signaling a renewed interest in human genetic intervention under the guise of scientific progress.

The Ciba Future of Man Symposium and Its Influence on Global Organizations

The 1962 Ciba Future of Man symposium set the stage for the creation of powerful global organizations like the Club of Rome, the Committee of 300, and the New Order of Barbarians. With discussions on eugenics, human evolution, and controlling societal development, the symposium laid the groundwork for the policies these groups would later promote. The Club of Rome’s focus on population control, resource management, and global governance echoes ideas first explored at Ciba, while the Council of 300 and New Order of Barbarians share similar goals of overseeing humanity’s future.

The Ciba Future of Man Symposium: A Blueprint for Today's Elite Agendas

The 1962 CIBA Future of Man symposium (as well as their many other symposiums) laid the groundwork for today’s power players like Bill Gates and Elon Musk. Their ventures into genetic modification, AI, and global health echo the symposium’s unsettling vision of controlling human evolution and societal direction.

The same concepts of population control, bioengineering, and technological oversight discussed in that elite circle have become central to today’s policies, pushing humanity toward a future shaped by unchecked power and radical scientific intervention.