The response to COVID-19 saw a concerted effort by various organizations to “manage” the public narrative around vaccines and health measures, which has been critiqued as an exercise in propaganda rather than a genuine attempt at transparent public health communication.

One organization seemingly at the helm of the COVID-19 pandemic response is the de Beaumont Foundation.

Wolston (Pierre) "Pete" de Beaumont’s family history is a tale steeped in oddities and enigmas, culminating in the creation of the de Beaumont Foundation.

His mother, Aedita Otto, was born on August 5, 1889, in Constadt, Germany (now Wolczyn, Poland), to American parents Albert and Rose (Krull) Otto. Despite her assertions of being born in Orleans, France, records show she spent her early years in Manhattan, New York.

Aedita Stuart de Beaumont formerly Otto aka Fisher . Image from https://www.wikitree.com/wiki/Otto-3068

In 1914, she married stockbroker Norman Carlile Reichert, and in a bizarre twist in 1918, the couple decided to change their names to de Beaumont, assume the titles of Count and Countess, and relocate to France. The reasons behind this sudden transformation remain a mystery, and their subsequent divorce in 1921 only added to the strangeness of their story.

The French family of Beaumont dates from approximately 930 AD, and take their name from the village of Beaumont-sur-Sarthe (formerly Beaumont le Vicomte) which is 30 km north of Le Mans. The French Beaumont family has never had any connection to the Norman Beaumonts, one of the great baronial Anglo-Norman families which became rooted in England after the Norman Conquest. There is no evidence at the time of this substack that indicate that the Reichert family had any connection to the Beaumonts.

Norman Carlile Reichert, born February 14, 1893, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was the son of Edward and Marian (Carlisle) Reichert. He grew up in a respectable family, with his father being a physician and college professor. Norman’s life took a peculiar turn when he married Aedita Otto. As mentioned previously, for reasons that remain unclear, in August 1918, the couple changed their last name to de Beaumont, adopted the titles of Count and Countess, and relocated to France. They had one child, Wolston Reichert, who later became known as Pierre de Beaumont.

By 1920, Norman was living apart from Aedita, residing in the home of Josiah Merrit and his wife in Manhattan. His life continued to be shrouded in ambiguity, especially regarding his decision to change identities and the circumstances leading to their divorce. In 1925, Norman remarried a Norwegian-born woman named Susan and continued working as a stockbroker. By 1942, he was registered for the World War II draft under the name Norman Carlile De Beaumont, living in Mt. Vernon, New York, and working for the Bolton Company in New York City. Norman passed away on August 16, 1955, in Mount Vernon, New York.

Aedita's life was marked by a series of dramatic events, including winning a beauty pageant in Paris, performing in vaudeville under the stage name Gypsy Norman, and marrying cartoonist Bud Fisher aboard an ocean liner in 1925, only to leave him four weeks later amidst allegations of abuse. In 1954, Aedita's estranged husband, Bud Fisher, passed away after battling cancer. Despite Fisher's intentional exclusion of her from his will, their lack of a formal divorce led the courts to grant her half of his estate. Aedita inherited approximately $200,000 and full rights to the Mutt & Jeff comics franchise. She maintained a lavish lifestyle, dabbling in acting, litigation, and even purchasing an Episcopal chapel to convert into her home.

Pierre de Beaumont, born Wolston Reichert, attended private schools across New York, Connecticut, California, Michigan, Texas, Canada, and England before graduating from the Hill School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. In 1938, he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Harvard University. After his studies, Pete worked for Packard Motor Car, where he secured several design patents, and also for General Motors. During World War II, he served as an officer in the US Naval Reserve. Post-war, he worked for Apex Electrical Manufacturing Co. in Cleveland and Bostitch Inc. in Westerly, R.I. An antique car enthusiast, Pete founded the Ohio Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America in 1946 and later edited its magazine, Antique Automobile. He was also active in the Sports Car Club of America.

Pete married Barbara Anne Longstreth in 1942, but they eventually divorced without children. His second marriage was to Mary Deland (Robbins) Kelley in 1960, who had three children from a previous marriage. In 1965, Pete and Mary started Brookstone Company from their farmhouse in the Berkshires with a $500 investment. With no prior mail-order experience, they advertised hard-to-find tools in Popular Mechanics, fulfilling orders the same day they arrived.

The couple expanded their product line to include gifts and gourmet foods, moving Brookstone to a warehouse in Peterborough, New Hampshire, in 1969. By 1979, the company’s sales exceeded $22 million. Sold to Quaker Oats in 1980, Brookstone now boasts 300 retail outlets, primarily earning revenue through mail-order catalogues.

Upon his mother's death in 1985, Pierre “Pete” also inherited the full rights to the Mutt & Jeff comics franchise, which she had acquired from her estranged husband, Bud Fisher, in 1954, adding to his wealth. After selling their company, Brookstone, Pete and Mary retired, investing in their stock and establishing the de Beaumont Foundation, focusing on public health education and communication. It's remarkable how individuals who amass significant wealth often become philanthropic, influencing decisions that impact the masses. Isn’t it? Why wouldn’t you put your faith in a wealthy philanthropist whose family fabricated their surname and falsely claimed nobility? It's all just minor details, really.

In 1999, Pierre S. "Pete" de Beaumont established an independent, private foundation, The de Beaumont Foundation, with directors including himself, James Sprague, MD, Murray Brennan, MD, and Leroy Parker, MD. The foundation is awarded 501(c)(3) status as a tax-exempt private foundation in 1999.

In 2001, the foundation awards its first grant to the Molecular Immunology Foundation to support cancer vaccine research. Dr. James Sprague is elected Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2005, with Pierre S. de Beaumont honored as Chairman-Emeritus. By 2007, Dr. James Sprague assumes the role of full-time CEO, and the foundation opens a small office in Bethesda, Md. In 2009, the foundation funds the inaugural face-to-face meeting for the Big Cities Health Coalition.

Mary passed away in 2001, and Pete died on December 4, 2010, at his home in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, following a long illness. He was 95. When Pete S. de Beaumont passed away, he left his estate to the foundation.

In 2013, the foundation, along with the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, convenes the National Consortium for Public Health Workforce Development, leading to the creation of the Public Health Workforce Interests and Needs Survey (PH WINS). The survey is conducted in 2014, 2017, and 2021. The de Beaumont Foundation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) collaborated on PH WINS to collect data for guiding decision-making and resource allocation, purportedly to enhance the public health workforce and improve health outcomes nationwide.

In 2014, the de Beaumont Foundation launched The Practical Playbook, in collaboration with Duke Community and Family Medicine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), purportedly to strengthen the integration of public health and primary care through project-based initiatives.

The BUILD Health Challenge, was founded in 2014 by the de Beaumont Foundation, the Advisory Board Company, the Colorado Health Foundation, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the Kresge Foundation, supports collaborative partnerships between community-based organizations, health systems, and public health departments to address upstream factors influencing health. The de Beaumont Foundation is involved in this challenge by providing funding and technical assistance to selected partnerships, aiming to improve health outcomes and advance health equity.

In 2015, the BUILD Health Challenge announced its first awardees, including partnerships such as the "Healthy Homes, Healthy Futures" initiative in Baltimore, Maryland, and the "Making Health Everybody's Business" program in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Edward L. Hunter also joined as President and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation during this period, overseeing the organization's efforts to support collaborative projects aimed at improving community health outcomes.

CityHealth was an initiative launched in 2017 by the de Beaumont Foundation and Kaiser Permanente, aimed at promoting health-improving policies in various cities across the United States. It evaluates and rates cities based on their adoption of evidence-based policies that impact health outcomes, such as smoke-free laws and affordable housing regulations.

Public Health Reaching Across Sectors (PHRASES) was another initiative from the de Beaumont Foundation, launched in the same year. PHRASES focuses on improving communication about public health across different sectors, aiming to create tools and strategies to enhance collaboration and coordination between public health agencies and other sectors like education, transportation, and housing. It's notable that the foundation strengthened the public health sector in such a significant way before the pandemic through the various public-private partnerships that are quite evident with the de Beaumont Foundation.

Nat Kendall-Taylor, PhD, CEO of the FrameWorks Institute, an expert in psychological anthropology and communications science and one of the de Beaumont Foundation's numerous partners, discusses his work in a TED Talk. The foundation's various partnerships and collaborations have become even more intriguing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response to it, particularly when considering the well-established pre-pandemic partnerships that intensified during the crisis, almost in lockstep.

In 2018, Brian C. Castrucci, DrPH, assumed the role of President and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation. With a background in public health and health policy, Castrucci brought extensive experience to the position, having previously served as the Chief Program and Strategy Officer for the foundation. His leadership has been instrumental in guiding the foundation's initiatives and partnerships, including collaborations aimed at advancing de Beaumont Foundation’s public health policies and practices across the United States (more on him later).

Image from public LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/brianccastrucci/

The de Beaumont Foundation and Kaiser Permanente 40 Under 40 in Public Health program, launched in 2019, was initiated to recognize and support emerging public health leaders in the U.S. by highlighting their contributions and providing resources for development.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, however, many public health officials often took on roles that were seen as authoritarian, enforcing measures like lockdowns and mask mandates, which led to public backlash and comparisons to policing or even the Gestapo. Despite this, the 40 Under 40 program seeks to empower these professionals to improve public health infrastructure and address future challenges. Did the de Beaumont Foundation foster this type of response from public health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic response? This program is ongoing and had new nominees in 2021 and will again in 2025.

Photo credit: Jim Lambert/Shutterstock.com. Image obtained from https://debeaumont.org/news/2020/public-health-officials-face-threats/

The de Beaumont Foundation, along with several other influential entities, seems to have orchestrated a broad campaign that some argue was aimed more at controlling public perception than at fostering informed decision-making during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the foundation produces the documentary "Outbreak: The First Response" in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the core of this campaign was the Public Health Communications Collaborative, PHCC), co-founded by the de Beaumont Foundation, CDC Foundation, and Trust for America's Health, amongst others.

The PHCC Director, Amanda Kwong, has an MPH and a BA in Psychology. It's concerning that the de Beaumont Foundation and stakeholders have and continue to use psychology majors to help manipulate public perception. What happened to ethical standards in the practice of psychology?

The PHCC initiatives goal sought to standardize messaging and resources, ostensibly to support health departments.

However, critics argue that this was more about creating a uniform narrative that marginalized dissenting voices and alternative perspectives on COVID-19 vaccines. The involvement of organizations like the American Public Health Association (APHA), Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), and National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) ensured that this messaging reached a wide audience, reinforcing a singular view on public health interventions. The PHCC message was also driven and distributed by another partner, The Public Good Projects, helmed by Joe Smyser, who holds a PhD and a master's in public health and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as interned at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in the Office of International Programs.

Further intensifying the campaign was the Infodemiology Training Program, developed by the de Beaumont Foundation in partnership again with PGP and Dr. Joe Smyser. Dr. Smyser has experience in both the public and private sectors, where he has developed behavior change programs and social marketing campaigns, including strategies for some of the largest behavior change initiatives in the United States.

Dr. Joe Smyser advocates for using private industry tools and techniques for public health, creating public-private partnerships, and promoting private sector innovation for “the public good”.

This program trained public health professionals to identify and counteract what they deemed misinformation. PGP’s CEO, Dr. Joe Smyser, has connections to many questionable and troubling organizations and projects over the past few years (which are discussed in further detail here: https://brokentruth.com/joe-smyser/).

PGP and Joe Smyser also seem to be connected to a group called Shots Heard.

Find out more about Shots Heard here: https://brokentruth.com/todd-wolynn).

Critics argue that such programs can be used to discredit legitimate concerns and alternative viewpoints under the guise of combating misinformation, thereby stifling and true or genuine discourse on subjects like COVID-19 vaccines.

Team Halo is another complex web of connections with powerful globalist and pro-vaccine organizations. At the center of this network, the web all seems to connect back to Dr. Joe Smyser, who leads PGP and has a background in designing major behavior change programs and social marketing campaigns. Many members from Shots Heard, linked to Smyser and PGP, played key roles in Team Halo. Team Halo is intertwined with the United Nations (UN) Verified Initiative, the World Health Organization (WHO), GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, and the Vaccine Confidence Project, and many others which focus on bolstering public trust in vaccines and combating what these groups deem as misinformation. The Team Halo website has been removed and is only accessible via the Wayback Machine website. However, various TikTok videos and other propaganda created by the group can still be found scattered across the internet.

This vast network worked relentlessly to amplify pro-vaccine messages while ruthlessly suppressing dissent over the course of the pandemic and the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccines. Through sophisticated social media campaigns and real-life harassment tactics that border on stochastic terrorism and gang stalking, they aim to control the narrative and silence opposition. For an in-depth look at the intricate connections and the tactics employed by Team Halo, check out the American Frontline Nurses' Substack Dark Influence article, "From Labs to Likes," here.

Dr. Joe Smyser utilized online listening tools to decrease vaccine hesitancy and bolster pro-vaccine messages through Project VCTR. Project VCTR, which stood for Vaccine Community Test & Response, was an initiative aimed at monitoring public sentiments and conversations related to vaccines across various online platforms. By analyzing these conversations in real-time, Project VCTR identified trends, concerns, and “misinformation” surrounding vaccines. This information was then used to develop targeted communication strategies to counter misinformation and promote vaccine acceptance. Through Project VCTR, Smyser and his team engaged with communities, addressed their concerns, and built trust in vaccines.

PGP was also involved in a comparable project aimed at revealing the workings of anti-vaccine activism online. With support from the New York State Health Foundation, PGP accesses vast amounts of public data through Zignal Labs, encompassing posts from platforms like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, blogs, web forums, and various websites. PGP's team of social network analysts diligently sift through this data, employing a dashboard to track power users, prevalent conversational topics, and newly emerging hubs of misinformation. This endeavor serves as a continuation of their ongoing efforts to combat “misinformation” and promote public health

Another component in the intricate network of collaboration aimed at advancing particular COVID-19 and pro-vaccine narratives is the organization known as No License for Disinformation. This group is intricately linked with entities such as the the de Beaumont Foundation, led by Dr. Brian C. Castrucci, and many other groups seemingly connected with one another. They have been implicated in a campaign targeting numerous individuals, particularly physicians and nurses, with the intention of having them terminated from their positions, stripped of their licenses, and entangled in legal battles. Among those affected is Dr. Mary Bowden, whose firsthand experience with the group's efforts to discredit her can be explored in her Substack publication detailing the attacks against her. This illustrates a concerning trend where dissenting voices are actively silenced through coordinated tactics, underscoring the complexities of information dissemination in the digital age.

Brian C. Castrucci, who took over as CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation from Edward L. Hunter in 2017, has played a pivotal role in the foundation's endeavors to counter voices challenging the COVID-19 narrative or vaccine campaigns. Through a variety of initiatives, projects, and collaborations with public and private partners, the foundation has actively opposed individuals who dissent against prevailing COVID-19 narratives or vaccination efforts.

Under his tenure, the de Beaumont Foundation has continued its efforts to influence public health policies, albeit with scrutiny and skepticism surrounding its methods and motivations.

The de Beaumont Foundation has also worked with pollster Frank Luntz and data intelligence company Morning Consult to craft messages that resonated with different segments of the population. This effort to tailor messaging can be seen as a sophisticated form of narrative control, ensuring that the public received information framed in ways most likely to elicit compliance rather than critical engagement.

The Health Action Alliance (HAA), another initiative supported by the de Beaumont Foundation, included partners like the Ad Council and CDC Foundation. This alliance leveraged the influence of employers to promote vaccine uptake, effectively turning workplaces into venues for propagating the approved public health narrative. Critics argue that involving employers in this way pressures employees to conform to specific health behaviors, potentially infringing on personal autonomy and informed consent

The partners involved in HAA are vast. The list is quite interesting, especially when so many businesses during the pandemic went under, while those on this list appeared to have thrived. The term conflicts of interest come to mind when seeing this list of partnerships.

A significant aspect of these efforts was also undertaken by the Mercury Project, launched by the Social Science Research Council with funding from the Rockefeller Foundation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and Craig Newmark Philanthropies (whose partnerships all seem to overlap with one another on all these misinformation campaigns). This project also aimed to increase vaccination rates and counter misinformation, but critics also claim it primarily served to reinforce a one-sided narrative. By funding research that aligned with their goals, these foundations ensured that the resulting data and recommendations would support their agenda

The involvement of the Rockefeller Foundation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and Craig Newmark Philanthropies with The Mercury Project highlights how philanthropic organizations can drive public health narratives. These foundations have significant resources and influence, allowing them to shape public perception and policy to a considerable extent

While the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hasn't overtly aligned with the de Beaumont Foundation's misinformation initiative, it has been heavily involved in the worldwide COVID-19 response, demonstrating similar inclinations and engaging in comparable public-private partnerships. Through substantial funding and partnerships with entities such as CEPI, Gavi, and the ACT-Accelerator, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation efforts have focused on facilitating widespread vaccine distribution. Of course criticisms have emerged regarding the Gates Foundation's utilization of its considerable resources, which some argue may overshadow local perspectives and alternative strategies within the global health discourse. But hey, much like Pierre de Beaumont (or whatever his name really is), Bill Gates is a public health philanthropist gosh darn it. Bill would never do anything illegal or unethical, right?

Key individuals in these efforts collectively include Brian C. Castrucci, CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation, Dr. Judy Monroe, President and CEO of the CDC Foundation, and Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and many, many MANY others. Their leadership and public statements have been instrumental in driving the coordinated messaging efforts that many view as an attempt to control the public narrative around COVID-19 vaccines. But it almost feels like they want to make the trail of public-private partnerships so convoluted no one really knows who to blame for what these organizations and people have done to millions over the past four years.

The response to the supposed COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing vaccines shortly after the beginning of the pandemic involved a complex web of partnerships and initiatives that can be argued were more about controlling the narrative than fostering genuine public health dialogue. The de Beaumont Foundation, along with various public and private partners, deployed a range of strategies to ensure that their preferred message was the dominant one, potentially at the expense of open, informed discourse. This approach significantly emphasizes the power dynamics at play in public health communications and raises important questions about the balance between guiding public behavior and respecting individual autonomy, legality, and ethical perspectives.

Is it not disconcerting that Pierre "Pete" de Beaumont (which doesn’t seem to be his real name) remains shrouded in mystery, much like Bill Gates, regarding his motivations for philanthropic endeavors using vast amounts of wealth to influence public health policies? The “elite” seem to be united in similar "philanthropic" ventures. It's perplexing why we're simply accepting this affluent clique's decisions purportedly for the "greater good," especially when they're using their resources to exert influence and control. Despite the intricate presentation of public-private partnerships to the public, it's apparent that they are all collaborating in some manner, imposing their envisioned plans on those who resist.