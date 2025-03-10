Share this postBodhisattvas BettyMartine Rothblatt: My daughter, my wife, our robot, and the quest for immortalityCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMartine Rothblatt: My daughter, my wife, our robot, and the quest for immortalityThese Freakshows Shouldn't be in Charge of AnythingMe StuffMar 10, 20252Share this postBodhisattvas BettyMartine Rothblatt: My daughter, my wife, our robot, and the quest for immortalityCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4ShareTransbemans…the future of humanity is looking a little bleak if this really happens.2Share this postBodhisattvas BettyMartine Rothblatt: My daughter, my wife, our robot, and the quest for immortalityCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4Share
Trying to normalize a social construct. Wealth and privilege and manipulation of the life force. "I change my gender as often as I change my hairstyle."It's BS.