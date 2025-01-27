Share this postBodhisattvas BettyMatt From Cultivate Elevate is Amazing! Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMatt From Cultivate Elevate is Amazing! Parasites: aka heavy metal overloadMe StuffJan 27, 20254Share this postBodhisattvas BettyMatt From Cultivate Elevate is Amazing! Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share4Share this postBodhisattvas BettyMatt From Cultivate Elevate is Amazing! Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share
Hi Betty.
I know you investigate all options.
So on the topic of heavy metals I offer you this-
Given all you know about the symptoms of what you have observed to be the source of the fall of humanity and the apparent causes of it, and the complexity required to orchestrate such a downfall, would it be such a stretch to consider that the cause is NOT to be put on human nature or individual damaged humans that have accumulated generational wealth, but possibly a biological infection dating back to the discovery of gold?
You've heard of " the Gold Bug"?
What uses has gold other than to coat some electronic circuits? A form of exchange?
Who hoards Gold and why?
https://asknature.org/strategy/dissolved-gold-is-precipitated/
The details of the process remain to be understood, but in nature it enables the bacteria to live in toxic soils and to contribute to the creation of solid gold. (Science 313:233-6, 2006)” (Flores 2006:14)
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10010739/
There are currently five species of which three are known to cause infections in humans namely Ralstonia pickettii, Ralstonia mannitolilytica, and Ralstonia insidiosa. Other species that used to be within this genus have been reclassified to the genus Cupriavidus.
Using a gold infection as as a lens to view the state of the world I begin to see different things.
I. We have no idea what a non infected human can do as we have been poisoned for so long...and currently the brainwashing that "there are more of them than there are of us" can be viewed as false.
2. Like a lot of bacterial and fungal infections in humans the bug tells us what to consume to feed it. This is possibly parasite that takes over the mind. The symptoms are psychopathic or variants of madness that degrade human existence.
Having only recently been offered these observations and being limited in this language of words I will stop here even though I have only skimmed the introduction of the 25 years of published work by Patrick Jordan
If this makes any sense to you I would recommend reading his synopsis of " the protocols of the learned elders of Zion"
Entitled " the protocols of Szion"
It doesn't matter to me if it a forgery or fabrication. It matters to me that it is accurate description of what is being unravelled but the cause being obscured.
https://www.lulu.com/shop/patrick-jordan/protocols-of-szion/paperback/product-v5gzwj.html?page=1&pageSize=4
Notice the buglike thing at the top of the puppet strings tier on the front cover?