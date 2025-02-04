A particularly smug individual recently (today) accused me of being "brainwashed" for even suggesting that parasites might have a symbiotic relationship with us rather than being pure agents of disease. To that guy—go have relations with yourself. The arrogance of assuming that every microscopic organism is out to kill us is peak mainstream ignorance.

For thousands of years, people have been conditioned to believe that parasites are nothing but harmful invaders. But let’s actually think for a second—what if the presence of parasites isn’t always a sign of disease? What if some of these organisms actually play a role in regulating our immune system, balancing our microbiome, and even keeping us healthy in ways modern medicine refuses to acknowledge?

Parasites Are Going Extinct—And That’s a Problem

While mainstream medicine celebrates the eradication of parasites, their disappearance may actually spell trouble for human health. Many parasitic species are on the decline due to habitat destruction, pharmaceutical overuse, and changing ecosystems. This loss could be contributing to the rise in autoimmune disorders, allergies, and chronic inflammatory diseases. Without these organisms playing their role in immune system regulation, we may be left with bodies that are overly sensitive, attacking themselves instead of maintaining balance.

The Flawed Narrative of Parasitology

Mainstream science loves a good enemy—whether it’s bacteria, viruses, or parasites. The germ theory crowd (which, let’s be honest, has been shaky at best) treats parasites as mindless invaders, ignoring the fact that organisms don’t exist in isolation. If we accept that bacteria and fungi contribute to a balanced microbiome, why would parasites be any different?

Certain parasitic organisms, like helminths (intestinal worms), have actually been shown to regulate the immune system. Some research even suggests that the eradication of these organisms in Western societies correlates with the rise in autoimmune diseases and so much more. But sure, let’s keep blindly deworming ourselves while our immune systems turn against us. Brilliant strategy.

Other Factors That Cause Disease (It’s Not Always Parasites)

If parasites are present in sick individuals, does that mean they’re the cause of illness? Or are they a response to something else going wrong?

Consider these possibilities:

Toxicity & Heavy Metals – Many so-called parasitic symptoms align perfectly with exposure to environmental toxins. If the body is overloaded with poisons, maybe the parasites are there to clean up the mess.

Nutritional Deficiencies – When people lack essential nutrients, their bodies can no longer maintain a healthy balance of microbes and organisms. Deficiencies in magnesium, vitamin D, or iodine can lead to symptoms conveniently blamed on parasites.

Gut Dysbiosis – The medical industry acknowledges that gut bacteria influence health, but they stop short of admitting that certain parasites might be part of this natural balance.

Medical Interventions & Pharmaceuticals – Many symptoms blamed on parasites appear after people take antibiotics, vaccines, or other pharmaceuticals that damage the body’s natural defenses. But instead of blaming the toxic interventions, people rush to blame invisible invaders.

Fraudulent Testing and Misdiagnosis

Just like everything else tied to germ theory, parasite diagnoses are often based on fraudulent testing methods. The infamous PCR test, which has been misused to prop up viral scare tactics, is also employed in parasite detection—despite its well-documented flaws and inability to distinguish between live organisms and irrelevant genetic material.

PCR tests amplify tiny genetic fragments, meaning they can detect minuscule amounts of DNA from parasites that may not even be causing disease.

This leads to overdiagnosis, unnecessary treatments, and further medical fear-mongering. Instead of identifying true infections, these tests conveniently generate "positives" that fuel the medical industry's narrative and justify unnecessary treatments.

The Real Brainwashing

The real brainwashing is convincing people that their own bodies are constantly under attack by nature itself. The obsession with "purging" and "cleansing" every so-called invader has created a sick population that is riddled with autoimmune disorders, allergies, and chronic illness. And yet, instead of questioning this narrative, people double down and scream "brainwashed" at anyone who suggests a different perspective.

So, to the guy who thinks I’m the one who’s lost my mind for questioning the war on parasites—maybe you should ask yourself why you’re so committed to a belief system that keeps you sick. Meanwhile, I’ll continue to do my own research and think for myself.

Because the real parasites? They just might not be microscopic at all.