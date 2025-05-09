(Warning this stack contains pictures that may be unsettling).

You’ve probably heard of tumors, but what if I told you some of them come with hair, teeth, and occasionally an eyeball? Meet the teratoma—a biological oddity so bizarre it sounds like something out of a horror film but is very, very real. These growths are your body’s misguided attempt at building a person from scratch... except it forgets the instructions halfway through and just wings it.

🎪 What Is a Teratoma?

The word “teratoma” comes from the Greek teras, meaning monster, and oma, meaning tumor—so literally, “monster tumor.” That’s not a nickname. That’s the actual medical term. If the name alone doesn’t make you want to Google this while simultaneously not Googling it, let me tempt you: teratomas are tumors made up of multiple types of tissue. We’re talking hair, skin, bone, fat, teeth, and yes—brain tissue.

They’re like the body’s idea of “What if we made a whole person but forgot to hit 'save' halfway through?”

Most teratomas are benign, but some get cranky and turn malignant. Either way, they’re not invited to brunch.

Cases study of a 77 years old male with giant congenital brain teratoma without clinical symptoms. Image from http://file.scirp.org/Html/4-4100026_37808.htm

🧬 Why Do Teratomas Exist? Did We Anger a God?

Great question. Scientists believe teratomas are caused by germ cells—the same ones that turn into eggs or sperm. Sometimes, these cells go rogue. Instead of following the rules and making a cute baby or a responsible ovum, they decide to freelance and build whatever they feel like.

They usually show up in:

Ovaries (most common in women)

Testes (less common but can still happen in men)

Occasionally in places like the brain, tailbone, or chest, because your body is chaotic and does not care about your calendar.

😱 How Common Are These Little Freaks?

They’re more common than you think, but not enough to justify WebMDing every stomach cramp.

About 10-20% of ovarian tumors in women are teratomas (usually dermoid cysts).

In children, teratomas are one of the most common tumors found at birth—especially sacrococcygeal teratomas (at the base of the spine).

In men, testicular teratomas are rarer, but when they hit, they tend to be more aggressive.

So basically: if you have reproductive organs, you're invited to the teratoma party. Whether you RSVP'd or not.

👶 DES and Teratomas: The Plot Thickens

Now let’s get spicy. Remember DES (diethylstilbestrol)? That synthetic estrogen handed out like Tic Tacs to pregnant women from the 1940s to the 1970s to prevent miscarriage? It did not go well.

DES was linked to all kinds of biological chaos in the children exposed in utero, including:

Clear cell adenocarcinoma of the vagina and cervix

Reproductive abnormalities

Infertility

And possibly… germ cell chaos

Some research suggests that endocrine-disrupting chemicals like DES might be linked to abnormal germ cell development, which is the breeding ground (literally) for teratomas. The evidence isn’t supposedly ironclad, but the theory is this: mess with early cell development + hormonal chaos = the body might misfire and start building its own pocket Frankenstein.

Other endocrine disruptors—like BPA, phthalates, and certain pesticides—are also under suspicion. So if your inner gremlin has a fondness for 90s plastic or non-organic strawberries, now you know.

🧠 Your Body Is Weird and Wonderful (and a Little Scary)

So yes—teratomas are real. They’re rare, but not mythical. They affect mostly young women, can happen in kids and men too, and may be tied to chemical exposures we don’t fully understand. They’re usually benign, but they win the gold medal in shock factor. Imagine going in for a scan and the radiologist says, “Good news! It’s not cancer. Bad news? It’s a tiny skull with molars.” 🦷💀 You're welcome.

🙋‍♀️ A Personal Note: I Had One

As someone who had one of these critters trying to take over my ovary, I can tell you—it’s a very creepy feeling. Knowing that something inside you was attempting to build a tiny, janky human out of spare parts? That’s the stuff of sci-fi horror. But here's the important part: don’t ignore abdominal pain.

I did. For years. I brushed it off as stress or hormones or “just one of those things.” By the time I got it checked, I needed urgent surgery to remove the little guy. Thankfully, all ended well. But listen to your body. Weird pain is worth investigating—especially if it turns out to be growing hair and teeth in places where those things shouldn’t be growing.

Bonus Fun Fact:

In 2009, doctors in Colorado found a fully formed foot inside a baby’s brain. It was a teratoma. A literal footnote in someone’s CT scan.

It makes you wonder: how much do the powers that be actually know about how these things form? Why is this bizarre biological phenomenon tucked away in obscure journals while we’re handed simplistic explanations for complex diseases like cancer?

At a certain point, it stops feeling like benign neglect and starts to feel like deliberate omission. When you see how reproductive systems—especially in women—are uniquely targeted by medical experiments, toxic chemicals, and silence, it’s hard not to feel like we’re caught in a slow, sterilizing campaign. Call it a depopulation agenda or call it scientific negligence—but either way, we're not being told the truth.

So yeah, my tumor had hair and a few teeth. (I know…TMI). And the scariest part wasn’t what was inside me—it was realizing how little anyone seemed to care why it was there in the first place. How many people with similar issues had family members who took DES and what is the true impact generations after the fact?