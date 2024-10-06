In a world where Big Tech and Big Energy continue to entrench themselves in every aspect of modern life, one deal has stirred up a storm of questions and concerns: Microsoft’s plan to reopen the infamous Three Mile Island nuclear facility to power its AI operations. Applying for a $1.6 billion federal loan funded by taxpayers, this move has raised eyebrows—and it should. This isn’t just another corporate expansion; it’s a tangled web of private profits, public risks, and unsettling implications about the future of AI and energy. Let’s break down why this deal is as suspect as it sounds.

What is Three Mile Island?

Located in central Pennsylvania, Three Mile Island (TMI) sits in the Susquehanna River near Harrisburg. This nuclear power plant became infamous for being the site of the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history. In 1979, the island's Unit 2 reactor suffered a partial meltdown, releasing radioactive gases and creating widespread panic. While no immediate deaths were officially linked to the incident, the long-term health and environmental effects have been debated for decades.

Unit 2 has been dormant since the meltdown, and although Unit 1 remained operational until 2019, the shadow of that disaster still looms large. Now, Microsoft—one of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful tech companies—wants to bring the site back to life. But the big question is: Why?

The AI Power Play

Microsoft’s interest in Three Mile Island boils down to one thing—power. Not just in the metaphorical sense, but literal electricity. The company’s rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI) operations, particularly its data centers and AI training models, are immensely power-hungry. As AI becomes more complex, it requires massive amounts of energy to run the infrastructure behind these systems. And Microsoft is in a high-stakes race with other tech giants to dominate the AI landscape.

Nuclear energy provides the kind of high-capacity, reliable power that AI demands. So, reopening a dormant nuclear facility like Three Mile Island could be a solution for Microsoft’s ever-increasing energy needs. However, reopening a site with such a controversial history—especially with a $1.6 billion loan from taxpayers—raises a host of questions.

Who Owns Three Mile Island?

Today, Three Mile Island is owned by Constellation Energy, a Maryland-based company that operates several nuclear power plants across the U.S. Originally founded in 1816 as the Baltimore Gas Light Company, Constellation has transformed over the years into a major player in the energy sector. The company was once part of Exelon Corporation, one of the largest energy producers in the United States, until Constellation was spun off as an independent entity in 2022. While Exelon remained focused on utilities, Constellation took over its nuclear and competitive energy production business.

Joseph Dominguez, a former Exelon executive, now serves as Constellation Energy’s CEO. Under his leadership, the company has continued to grow, but it hasn’t been free from controversy.

Controversies Surrounding Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy and its parent company Exelon have been entangled in several scandals over the years:

Bribery Scandal in Illinois: Exelon’s Illinois utility, Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), was caught in a major bribery scandal in 2020. ComEd admitted to engaging in a long-running scheme to influence key politicians in Illinois, including the powerful Speaker of the Illinois House, Michael Madigan. The utility sought favorable legislation and in exchange, offered lucrative contracts and jobs to Madigan's associates. ComEd paid a $173 million fine, but the stain on the companies involved, including Constellation Energy, remains. Image from https://insights.issgovernance.com/posts/exelon-comed-pay-173-million-over-illinois-bribery-scandal/ Profits over People: Constellation, like many large energy corporations, has been criticized for prioritizing profits over the public. It has often raised rates for customers while delivering enormous returns to its shareholders. The question of whether these corporations genuinely serve the public interest or merely enrich their investors has loomed over the company’s operations. Image from giphy.com Nuclear Risks: Nuclear energy is a controversial issue in itself. While touted as a “clean” energy source because it doesn’t emit carbon dioxide, nuclear power comes with its own serious risks. The legacy of meltdowns like the one at Three Mile Island—and the ongoing problem of nuclear waste disposal—make this energy source far from universally accepted as “green” or “sustainable”. Image from giphy.com

It’s SHOWTIME!

Who will be the master of the world? Are we really funding this as taxpayers? I didn’t vote for this.

Microsoft’s Shady Role in All This

While Constellation's involvement is concerning enough, Microsoft’s role in reviving Three Mile Island should have everyone on high alert. For starters, Microsoft is set to receive a $1.6 billion federal loan to help fund this project. Yes, you read that right—taxpayer dollars are being funneled into a project that will directly benefit one of the richest companies on the planet. And what is this all for? To power Microsoft’s expanding AI empire, of course. Many people can’t afford rent, groceries, or gas, but let’s fund this globalist transhumanistic agenda nonsense.

Microsoft is in the middle of an aggressive push into artificial intelligence, a field that requires an unprecedented amount of computational power and, consequently, energy. But why nuclear? Why TMI? Why now?

The answers lie in the growing intertwining of tech companies with key energy infrastructure. If Microsoft can secure its own private energy source, it can continue to grow its AI capabilities without relying on the conventional power grid, which is already facing its own strains. This is more than just an energy deal—it’s a land grab for influence over the future of both energy and technology.

Government Complicity

And then there’s the government’s role. The $1.6 billion loan backing this project is essentially a public bailout for Microsoft’s AI ambitions. We’re told this is all about "boosting clean energy" and "promoting innovation," but who really benefits? Spoiler: Not the average taxpayer. Instead, we have the government quietly supporting massive corporations through backdoor deals, using public funds to prop up private ventures.

The public was never asked if they wanted Three Mile Island reopened, nor were they given a say in whether their tax dollars should fund Microsoft’s AI future.

This decision was made behind closed doors, and the costs and risks are being transferred to the public—while the profits stay in private hands.

The Dark Side of AI and Big Tech Control

Artificial intelligence itself is a whole other can of worms. AI has already begun to reshape society, but the consequences are far from fully understood. From mass surveillance to job automation, AI’s potential for harm is enormous, especially in the hands of companies like Microsoft, which increasingly appear unaccountable and beyond regulation.

Let’s not forget that Microsoft, like other Big Tech firms, has been pushing for global digital ID systems, surveillance tools, and automation initiatives—all of which raise concerns about privacy, human rights, and social control. The fact that they need to rely on nuclear energy to power their AI infrastructure is deeply concerning. How much energy will these systems need as they grow more sophisticated? And what are we sacrificing to enable their growth?

Why This Whole Deal is Sus

Everything about this deal reeks of suspicion. Let’s recap why:

Secrecy and Lack of Transparency: The deal was made quietly, with little public input or debate. Why wasn’t the public given a say in whether this site should be reopened, especially given its dark history? Public Funding for Private Gain: Taxpayer dollars are being funneled into a project that directly benefits Microsoft. This is corporate welfare, plain and simple. The risks fall on the public while the profits go straight into corporate coffers. Environmental Risks: Reopening a nuclear facility that has already experienced a meltdown seems like a recipe for disaster. Nuclear energy may have low carbon emissions, but its potential for catastrophe and long-term environmental damage is significant. Is this really the best way forward? Microsoft’s AI Ambitions: The more power AI requires, the more dependent we become on risky, large-scale energy projects like this one. Microsoft’s unchecked growth in AI is already raising alarms. The fact that they need nuclear power to feed their AI systems is even more reason for concern. The WEF “Green Energy” Smokescreen: Let’s not kid ourselves about “sustainability.” The idea of "sustainable energy" has been hijacked by organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a cover for more corporate and government control. The WEF’s Agenda 2030 and their “Green New Deal” narrative are about consolidating global power, not saving the planet. Microsoft’s involvement with this kind of energy push should raise even more questions about the motives behind the deal.

Do we really have to accept this?

Conclusion: AI, Microsoft, and the Future of Control

The revival of Three Mile Island isn’t just about powering AI; it’s about who controls the future. With Big Tech and Big Energy now deeply intertwined, we’re seeing an unsettling trend—private corporations getting their hands on critical infrastructure, with the government’s blessing and financial backing, all while the public is left in the dark.

Is this truly the future we want? A future where AI is powered by nuclear energy, controlled by a handful of corporations, and funded by public money? Everything about this deal—from the lack of transparency to the taxpayer funding, to Microsoft’s unchecked AI ambitions—is sus. It’s time to start asking the hard questions about who’s really benefiting from these kinds of deals and what kind of world we’re heading towards.

Microsoft is sus. AI is sus. And this whole thing is definitely sus.