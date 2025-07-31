By Steve HarrisonPublished 3 years ago • 11 min read

If there’s one thing the last 30 months should have taught the world, it’s that you’d be very unwise to place any faith in official accounts of history.

For centuries the official version of world events has been corrupted by government propaganda, to the point where the contents of the Bible and other ancient texts undoubtedly offer a more accurate version of past events than many of the history books published since.

Historians would have us believe that the tales of ancient gods were simply apocryphal stories without any truth to them, but in actual fact these works are probably as accurate as any historical accounts of the world written in the last 300 years.

Take for example the accounts of World War II, which supposedly came to an end in Europe shortly after Adolf Hitler’s alleged suicide in a Berlin bunker on 30 April 1945.

Are we really expected to believe, as thousands of Nazi servicemen and scientists were spirited away to new lives all over the world following the end of the conflict, that the architect of the Third Reich had come up with no better exit plan than to shoot himself in the head?

Yes, there were accounts from Nazi “eye-witnesses” to say Hitler and his wife, Eva Braun, took their own lives in Berlin in 1945… but no bodies were ever found, with their “remains” allegedly burned after being doused in petrol in the Reich Chancellery garden outside the bunker.

It’s no secret now that Hitler’s regime was heavily financed by a large banking group managed by one Prescott Sheldon Bush, who just happens to be the father of former American president George H W Bush and the grandfather of ex-president George W Bush.

It’s also a well-known fact that in 1912 Hitler travelled to England, where it is alleged he underwent training at the British Military Psych-Ops War School in Tavistock, Devon, a precursor of the Tavistock Institute, supposedly a breeding ground for “Illuminati” intelligence officers, and that his father, Alois, was allegedly an illegitimate son of influential banker Nathan Meyer Rothschild.

The big question is whether there is any evidence to back this up? In her book, The Memoirs of Bridget Hitler (1979), his sister-in-law tells how 23-year-old Adolf arrived at her Liverpool home baggage-less in 1912.

She states: “I had an idea he was ill, his colour was so bad and his eyes looked so peculiar. He was always reading, not books, little pamphlets printed in German. I don’t know what was in them nor exactly where they came from.”

All Reich, calm down! Hitler 'spent months living in Liverpool flat' that was later destroyed by the Luftwaffe

During a five-month visit to Britain before World War One, a 23-year-old Hitler stayed with relatives in the city's Toxeth area and took a sight-seeing trip to London where he was fascinated by Tower Bridge.

Daily Mail|Jaya Narain|Nov 25, 2011

Accounts from many sources, particularly Greg Hallett’s book Hitler Was A British Agent (2005), suggest he had been groomed from an early age to take control of Germany by the Illuminati in order to cultivate fear and terror in Europe to justify the creation of an Israeli state and that the pamphlets he was reading on his arrival in England were Tavistock training material. And, rather than committing suicide in Berlin, he escaped to Barcelona and then to Latin America after the war, with official CIA documents implying he was in Colombia in 1954.

It’s not the history we’ve been taught in school, but the real events of the past two years will not be the version of history that will be taught in schools in the future either.

According to Hallett, Hitler’s grandmother Maria Schickelgruber was a maid in the Rothschild’s Vienna mansion when his father, Alois, was conceived during a “ritual” rape. And, since the Rothschilds would only marry within their extended family, the illegitimate children resulting from these demonic rites went on to become “agents” of the family.

Maria, it is claimed, received child support from a Jewish businessman, probably an intermediary for his grandfather, with Adolf being a product of Alois’ third marriage to his niece, Klara.

His father was abusive and his mother over- compensated, with Hitler allegedly becoming destitute at the age of 18 upon his mother’s death when he moved to Vienna. Although his father had made a successful career in the customs bureau, it was not until 1913 that Hitler received the final part of his father’s estate and, after running out of money in 1909, he lived a bohemian lifestyle, frequenting homeless shelters and a men’s hostel. To survive he earned money as a casual labourer and by painting and selling watercolours of Vienna’s sights.

In 1913 he arrived in Munich and was soon conscripted into the Austro-Hungarian Army, travelling to Salzburg on 5 February 1914 for medical assessment. After he was deemed unfit for service, he returned to Munich when at the outbreak of World War I he enlisted in the Bavarian Army.

During the conflict he served as a runner and was captured twice, being spared execution on both occasions by intervention from British intelligence.

Starting life as the British Military Psych-Ops War School in 1913, Tavistock was allegedly funded by the British monarchy, the Rockefellers, Rothschilds and the Milner Group with a mandate to foment war between Britain and Germany through a secret propaganda initiative.

Motivation for creating the conflict was levelled at Germany’s rapid progress in surpassing Britain as an economic powerhouse but these elite families saw the war as a huge opportunity to manipulate world affairs and profit financially. An integral part of this initiative was to destabilise the global financial infrastructure by dismantling the Gold Standard, establishing a centralised bank in the United States and fostering the erosion of religion and moral values across America.

How Woodrow Wilson’s Propaganda Machine Changed American Journalism

The media are still feeling the impact of an executive order signed in 1917 that created 'the nation's first ministry of information'

Smithsonian Magazine|Apr 28, 2017

Allegedly Tavistock acquired the services of “the father of public relations” Edward Bernays, nephew of Sigmund Freud, as a key figure in its propaganda machine, advising Woodrow Wilson in his rise to the US presidency.

Wilson won the presidency on the promise he would keep America out of WWI but under Bernays’ influence he persuaded the US Congress to declare war on Germany, with America officially entering the fray on 6 April 1917. Also, on 23 December 1913, while most American politicians and citizens were focused on celebrating Christmas, Wilson pushed through the Federal Reserve Act, creating the Federal Reserve System which effectively terminated the Gold Standard.

Following these early successes, the institute formally came into being at Tavistock Square in central London, where it was supposedly founded by psychiatrist Hugh Crichton-Miller in 1920. Much of the institute’s early work was carried out in a building given to it by the Duke of Bedford, Marquess of Tavistock, where studies were carried out into the effects of “shell-shock” on British soldiers who had survived WWI.

Beginning life as the Tavistock Clinic, its function was allegedly to establish the “breaking point” of men under stress, under the direction of the British Army Bureau of Psychological Warfare, commanded by Sir John Rawlings-Rees.

During WWII staff from the Tavistock Clinic played pivotal roles in British Army psychiatry, working closely with colleagues in the Royal Army Medical Corps, and were responsible for innovations such as the War Office Selection Boards, responsible for identifying officer candidates, and the Civil Resettlement Units that helped servicemen who had been prisoners of war return to civilian life.

After the war the clinic officially became part of Britain’s National Health Service but much of its research and specialist consultancy work fell outside the auspices of the NHS so the Tavistock Institute was officially formed on 20 September 1947 as a taxpayer-funded think-tank with offices in London to continue these fields of operation, with the Rockefeller Foundation awarding a significant grant to facilitate its creation.

And, in the 75 years since its official birth, the institute has grown in influence throughout the decades to become one of the most pervasive manipulators of public opinion across the globe via a network of clandestine organisations believed to include the Mont Pelerin Society, Trilateral Commission, Ditchley Foundation and the Club of Rome.

During that time Tavistock has become the centre of expertise through which the majority of CIA and MI6 operatives receive their training, being schooled in everything from metaphysics, mind control, hypnotism and behaviour modification to ESP, Satanism and Manichaean theology.

The network is thought to have tentacles that extend from the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom to the United States through the Stanford Research Institute, Esalen, MIT, Hudson Institute, Heritage Foundation, and the Center of Strategic and International Studies at Georgetown, where State Department personnel are trained.

In addition US Air Force intelligence personnel are required to undergo indoctrination via Tavistock, while staff at the Rand and Mitre corporations also undergo such training.

Much that has been published about this clandestine network stems from research originally undertaken by Dr John Coleman, a British intelligence officer who gained access to private documents housed at the British Museum in London. Coleman was so angered by the contents of these highly-classified papers about Tavistock that he spent five years reading and deciphering them before exposing them in his book, The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations, published in 2006.

Much of our perception of the modern world stems from the propaganda and brainwashing churned out by the organisation from it first inception in 1913, with its work having a profound effect on the moral, spiritual, cultural, political and economic policies of the US and UK in particular, although its influence in that period has been global.

Tavistock has been in the front line on the assault on the US constitution, with no group doing more to influence the US’ participation in WWI, while similar tactics were employed to drag the US into WWII, the Korean conflict, Vietnam, Serbia and both wars against Iraq.

It was also a key participant in Hitler’s rise from obscurity following the end of WWI to becoming leader of the Nazi Party and German chancellor in 1933.

Directly after the war, Hitler joined the German Workers’ Party (DAP), the precursor of the Nazi Party, to which he was appointed leader in 1921. In 1923 he attempted to seize power in a failed coup in Munich for which he received a five-year prison sentence. During his confinement he conceived the first volume of his autobiography and political manifesto Mein Kampf (My Struggle) and was granted early release in 1924.

Hitler and the Nazi Party gained popular support by attacking the Treaty of Versailles and promoting pan-Germanism, anti-Semitism and anti-communism, gaining the most seats in the German Reichstag by November 1932, although not a majority.

As a result no party was able to form a majority parliamentary coalition in support of a candidate for chancellor, with the former chancellor Franz von Papen and other conservative leaders persuading then-president Paul von Hindenburg to appoint Hitler as chancellor on 30 January 1933.

Shortly after the Reichstag passed the Enabling Act of 1933 which began the process of transforming the Weimar Republic into Nazi Germany, a one-party dictatorship based on the totalitarian and autocratic ideology of Nazism. On 2 August 1934, Hindenburg died and Hitler replaced him as the head of state and government.

But where did the finances come from to enable Hitler to transform an impoverished post-WWI German nation into the Nazi propaganda machine that brought the Third Reich to power?

The answer to that question sits in the lap of Prescott Sheldon Bush and the influential Brown Brothers Harriman & Co banking group that he became a partner of following the 1931 amalgamation of A Harriman & Co and Brown Bros & Co.

This banking consortium formed the main Wall Street connection for German companies and the US financial interests of Fritz Thyssen, a financial backer of the Nazi Party. Both Bush and W Averell Harriman were among the founding directors of Union Banking Corp, a New York investment bank set up in 1924, that was controlled by the Thyssen family through Bank voor Handel en Scheepvart (Bank for Trade and Shipping, BHS) in the Netherlands.

As was the case with his son and grandson, Bush studied at Yale where, like his descendants, he was involved with the secretive Skull and Bones society, which also included Harriman as a member. During WWI Bush served as an artillery captain and married Dorothy Walker, the daughter of George Herbert Walker, in 1921.

In 1924 his father-in-law, a well-known St Louis investment banker, helped set him up in business at UBC in New York along with Harriman, the son of railroad magnate E H Harriman. Both were founding members of UBC and listed among the seven directors in the incorporation documents.

UBC was suspected of holding gold on behalf of Nazi leaders and in October 1942 the US seized its assets under the Trading with the Enemy Act, holding them for the remainder of WWII. Other Harriman assets seized under the act included the Holland-American Trading Corporation, the Seamless Steel Equipment Corporation and Silesian-American Corporation (a subsidiary of Silesian Holding Company, owned by Anaconda Copper Mining and Harriman).

How Bush's grandfather helped Hitler's rise to power

Rumours of a link between the US first family and the Nazi war machine have circulated for decades. Now the Guardian can reveal how repercussions of events that culminated in action under the Trading with the Enemy Act are still being felt by today's president.

The Guardian|Jul 14, 2017

Thus, financed by Illuminati money and championed through Tavistock propaganda, Hitler was able to set about his conquest of Europe, with the Holocaust at its core. To what extent the Third Reich adhered to Illuminati ideology is impossible to know, but there is a mountain of circumstantial evidence to suggest the conflict from 1939-45 was played out as part of a long-term plan to establish a fascist New World Order to serve the rich and powerful with the “collateral damage” it caused the means that one day would be justified by the end.

After the war thousands of Nazi scientists and servicemen were assimilated into American society, rising to positions of power at NASA, the CIA and throughout the US industrial military complex. Others ended up in Latin America, serving American interests across the continent by advising dictatorial regimes.

Since the war Bush’s son, a former director of the CIA, and his grandson have served as president of the United States, while both Harriman and Bush graduated to powerful political office. Harriman co-ordinated the implementation of the Marshall Plan for European recovery after the war and in 1954 became the governor of New York, while Bush went on to become a two-term member of the US Senate.

And what of Hitler and the wealth plundered by the Third Reich during the war? Well, as the conflict drew to a close, the Nazis began the process of moving offshore, establishing a global network of front companies that could sustain the remnants of the party in the post-war environment.

Was the fuhrer one such remnant? It seems quite possible that he could have been, with Soviet leader Josef Stalin far from convinced the charred remains discovered in the Reich Chancellery garden were those of Hitler… so much so that he warned British prime minister Winston Churchill and US president Harry Truman at the 1945 Potsdam conference that the German leader could have slipped away to a secret Nazi fortress under Antarctica.

Stalin’s skepticism was given further credence after the discovery of a declassified CIA memo released in a portfolio of documents related to the 1963 assassination of John F Kennedy. The 1955 cable from the CIA base in Maracaibo, Venezuela, alleged a former German soldier and newspaper editor named Phillip Citroen had met with Hitler in the Colombian city of Tunja in 1954.

This story was further substantiated by a second CIA memo from the agency’s base in Caracas, Venezuela, that stated Citroen had claimed Hitler lived in Colombia under the name of Adolf Schrittelmayor and had left for Argentina in January 1955.

Until the first quarter of 2020 I probably fell into the camp of those who believed the historical accounts of events we studied in school such as the assassination of JFK and Hitler’s suicide but, having witnessed first hand during the past two years how the truth is distorted by media brainwashing and propaganda orchestrated by organisations such as the Tavistock Institute, that is no longer the case… there’s only one thing that’s clear to me now and that’s that history is whitewashed to serve the narrative of the ruling elite… treat it with the skepticism it deserves!

Did Hitler escape and move to Colombia? Despite new CIA memo, there’s reason to doubt

A newly declassified CIA memo saying that Adolf Hitler may have been seen alive in Colombia in 1954 — long after his reported suicide in his Berlin bunker in 1945 — has triggered new speculation that the Nazi leader escaped from Germany and lived in several Latin American countries before his death.

Miami Herald|Nov 3, 2017