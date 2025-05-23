Bodhisattvas Betty

Joel Bruce Wallach
2h

Deep insights here. It's likely that the bio-chemical-electrical disruptions are also happening on the subtle body level: the chakras and aura. These are also living systems that communicate via resonance. That's why cleansing and balancing chakras and the aura helps you feel more aligned with yourself, with the divine, and with humanity. And if you can physically detox as well, then you have a better chance of recovering your infinite human potential.

Alamo Dude
2h

Mayhaps Empathy dies when you allow magic to market Evil as Good. By starting in the middle instead of the beginning. Skipping over the part where even magic requires a Magician. And skipping over to the middle where all manner of Magic through anchoring with pseudo science Scientism. Enforced by picket fences jumping moral relativist Lawfare.

The key to “magic manipulation” is to undo all anchoring to absolute reference points to navigate from. So you can start in the middle. And then insert your Grifting Anchor Points. Let’s say you want to rule by lawfare Tyranny. And you want to jump picket fences with “laws” making them always in favor of you being in power with wind vane moral relativity. You would make a silly pseudo scientific Scientism claim that you can get order from chaos. And that inalienable rights are derived from natural law. Not from our creator. Now when the powers that 🐝 made that calculation some 2,025 years ago or so, there was a Power 70% and Quisling Sanhedrin 30% split. Which bought the 30% Quislings about 68 more years in power. Before the 70% starved the 30% to the point mothers were eating their children. Literally. And 2 years later totally destroyed the 30%. What remains today is not what was before the destruction. Of either the 70% or the 30%.

Today’s 70/30 is the 70% Cult of Death Democrats. And the 30% RINOs. The WWF Kabuki theater UniParty. In it for their narcissistic selves only. Untethered to absolute Divine morals. From which a just and charitable society derives ethics to base laws and enforcing them with.

“The Anchoring Problem

“Anchoring is a heuristic revealed by behavioral finance that describes the subconscious use of irrelevant information, such as the purchase price of a security, as a fixed reference point (or anchor) for making subsequent decisions about that security.” – Investopedia

“Anchoring,” also known as the “relativity trap,” is the tendency to compare our current situation within the scope of our limited experiences. For example, I would be willing to bet that you could tell me exactly what you paid for your first home and what you eventually sold it for. However, can you tell me exactly what you paid for your first soap bar, hamburger, or pair of shoes? Probably not.

The reason is that the home purchase was a major “life” event. Therefore, we attach particular significance to that event and remember it vividly. If there was a gain between the purchase and sale price of the home, it was a positive event, and therefore, we assume that the next home purchase will have a similar result. We are mentally “anchored” to that event and base our future decisions around very limited data.”

