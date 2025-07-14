Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Joel Bruce Wallach
Excellent nuances and distinctions revealed here!

It's possible that there are also non-psychological causes that induce PTSD:

- Side effects from vaxxes.

- Side effects from lab-created super diseases.

- Nervous system overload from chaotic EMF, RF, and pulsed HAARP frequencies.

- Toxic reactions to pesticides, seed oils, and other environmental toxins, such as sky trails.

All the above toxic and chaotic influences would suggest that detox and EMF mitigation could be elements of therapy, along with psychological approaches.

les online
Everyone has PTSD to a degree. The trauma is from the clash between the

implicit expectations of this world you had on your arrival, and the long,

life-long, list of expectations the world has of you...

Dr Freud's earlier work was focused on exposing the existence of the trauma

in the unconscious... How Normal you are is dependent on the degree to

which you've adjusted, are able to function, though traumatised...

Civilisation is The Result of PTSD !!

.......

All Dr Freud's early theories and findings were incompatible with the brain-

chemistry psychiatry that took hold with the ascendency of the pharmaceutical

model of modern medicine from the late 1970's-early 1980's - "A drug for

every emotional problem !!" ... So, Dr Freud theories and finding had to go !!

(Though the Admen of Maddison Avenue still find them VERY useful !!)...

