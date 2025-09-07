Let’s drop the pretense. Vietnam wasn’t about communism. It wasn’t about “protecting democracy.” That’s the story they feed classrooms and talk shows—the one that fits neatly on a timeline. The truth? We sent hundreds of thousands of troops into a living labyrinth of jungle, lost 58,000 Americans, and killed over a million Vietnamese—and for what?

Nothing. No victory. No tidy ending. Just bodies, silence, and secrets. But maybe that was always the plan. Maybe Vietnam was never meant to be “won.” Maybe it was meant to be dug into—layer by layer, cave by cave, mystery by mystery.

And then there’s the part almost nobody mentions: servicemen were reportedly handed mind-altering substances as if they were candy—pills, powders, mysterious capsules—sometimes slipped into rations, sometimes given under the guise of “morale boosters” or anti-fatigue meds. Were these drugs meant as behavioral experiments, a way to test the limits of human perception and obedience? Or were they a method of control, dulling memory and muting the horror of what they were actually witnessing in the caves, the forests, and the shadowed valleys? Did the substances make soldiers forget… or make them compliant witnesses to secrets too dangerous to acknowledge or remember?

MKUltra Goes Jungle

You know MKUltra, right? The CIA’s bad acid trip of a program where they drugged people, hypnotized them, and tried to break open the human mind like it was a safe? That wasn’t theory. That’s declassified fact.

Now zoom out: what if Vietnam was MKUltra scaled to a country? Drop a bunch of kids into an alien jungle. Medicate them. Stress them. Watch how they crack. Watch what they see. Hallucination becomes data. Death becomes research. Vietnam wasn’t just a war. It was a field experiment with a helmet on.

G.I.s’ Drug Use in Vietnam Soared—With Their Commanders’ Help Substance abuse in the Vietnam War wasn’t just limited to the marijuana and heroin enlistees could buy on the black market. Military commanders also heavily prescribed pills to help improve soldiers' performance. Adam Janos Armed servicemen of the Vietnam War used drugs more heavily than any previous generation of enlisted U.S. troops. From heroin to amphetamines to marijuana, drugs were so commonplace among the troops that, in 1970, liaison to the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Egil Krogh told President Richard Nixon “you don’t have a drug problem in Vietnam; you have a condition. Problems are things we can get right on and solve.” What drugs did soldiers use in the Vietnam War? According to a 1971 report by the Department of Defense, 51 percent of the armed forces had smoked marijuana, 31 percent had used psychedelics, such as LSD, mescaline and psilocybin mushrooms, and an additional 28 percent had taken hard drugs, such as cocaine and heroin. But drug usage wasn’t just limited by what enlistees could illicitly buy on the black market. Their military command also heavily prescribed pills to the troops under the auspices of improving performance. According to a report by the House Select Committee on Crime, the armed forces used 225 million tablets of stimulants between 1966 and 1969. In addition to those amphetamines, which were used to boost endurance on long missions, sedatives were prescribed to help relieve anxiety and prevent mental breakdowns. It seemingly worked. In Vietnam, the rate of mental breakdowns in soldiers was 1 percent, a massive reduction from the Second World War (10 percent). In his book Shooting Up: A Short History of Drugs and War, Lukasz Kamienski argues that amphetamine withdrawal may be partly to blame for some of the atrocities committed against Vietnam’s civilian population, with strung-out young servicemen overreacting to the already stressful conditions of war.

But Here’s Where It Gets Weird: The Caves

Vietnam isn’t just jungle and rice paddies. It’s limestone country. Sơn Đoòng cave is so massive it literally has its own WEATHER SYSTEM inside. Rivers run through caverns the size of skyscrapers. Jungle grows inside the earth. These caves are still barely mapped today. So imagine what the Pentagon thought in the 1960s. While the public was watching Walter Cronkite sigh about body counts, somewhere in Langley there were maps with big red circles drawn over cave systems labeled: priority access. Caves preserve things. Artifacts. Skeletons. Maybe even… other things.

Through the Screen: Vietnam With John Peel

I’ve never been to Vietnam. I don’t have to — John Peel takes me there through the iFit app. You might think it’s just a treadmill distraction: “look at these cliffs, aren’t they gorgeous!” But it’s not. Even through a screen, the place feels alive. When Peel’s avatar steps into valleys, limestone caves, and ancient sites, you feel it: the air seems heavier, the silence purposeful, the green so vivid it almost hums. The caves feel vast in ways you can’t quantify. The forest feels older than time. And that’s just digital. I can’t imagine what it would feel like to actually be there — the smell of damp limestone, the weight of centuries, the sense that humans were never really meant to linger. If a treadmill can make you feel unsettled, imagine what it was like for soldiers or researchers wandering the same caves in real life.

Buddhism Knows Something We Don’t

Vietnam is Buddhist at its core. And in Buddhism, caves aren’t just holes in the ground — they’re like portals. Thresholds to other realms. Monks retreat there because the veil is thinner. So now imagine the CIA, clipboards in hand, “interviewing” monks. Pretending to care about insurgents while really asking: Which caves scare you? Which forests eat sound? Which mountains hum at night? Call it superstition if you want. Or call it a field guide to dimensional anomalies.

“At rest: One of the Budhhist statues in the Mogao Caves.— VNS File photo.” Image from https://vietnamnews.vn/travel/297152/mogao-caves-the-thousand-buddha-grottoes.html

Haunted Forests, Hungry Shadows

Soldiers wrote home about weird silences, lights flickering between trees, a constant sense of being watched. The Pentagon shrugged it off as combat stress. The locals called it spirits. But you tell me: when whole platoons swear the jungle felt alive — when compasses spin in circles, when time seems to bend — is that stress, or is that geography playing tricks we don’t understand? Appalachia has its haunted hollers. Vietnam has limestone forests that make even hardened men whisper.

Iraq. Gilgamesh. Pattern Recognized.

Remember Iraq? “Weapons of Mass Destruction” was the excuse. What happened instead? The National Museum in Baghdad got looted under U.S. watch, priceless Mesopotamian artifacts vanished, and years later the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet turned up in shady private collections before being seized. The oldest epic we have, tied to the oldest kings. And we’re supposed to believe that was all just coincidence? The pattern is clear: democracy is the excuse, artifacts are the prize. If Iraq was Gilgamesh, what was Vietnam’s hidden bounty?

What Could Have Been in Those Caves?

Pharma Gold: fungi, venoms, plants with chemicals we can’t synthesize yet.

Relics: inscriptions or objects that rewrite timelines.

Geophysical Oddities: caves that hum, glow, or scramble compasses.

Portals: call them wormholes, dimensional seams, or “thin places.” The monks already had names for them.

Creatures: locals whisper about long serpents, apelike men, spirits with glowing eyes. Are they superstition? Something more?

War as Cover Story

Think about it: the chaos of war gives you exactly what you need to explore these places without drawing attention. Bases become staging grounds. Helicopters ferry “geologists” who are really something else. Soldiers secure perimeters while guys with clipboards disappear underground.

When everything is chaos, nothing is suspicious.

The Lingering Question

Vietnam was a disaster — on paper. But what if the real scorecard wasn’t about territory or politics? What if it was about what they hauled out of the caves before the last helicopters lifted off Saigon’s rooftops? What if the war was never lost, because the real mission was never about communism? What if MKUltra didn’t end in the 60s — it just changed addresses? That’s the problem with history. It only tells you what happened above ground. But the real story of Vietnam? The real story is still classified and sealed.