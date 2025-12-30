Every time I write about something even slightly outside the approved lane, someone eventually appears to tell me I did not go far enough, or I did not frame it the way they would have, or I should really be writing about a different theory that they personally find more compelling. And every time, I think the same thing. Why don’t people write the Substack they want to read.

If you feel strongly about an idea, if you think there is a missing explanation that deserves attention, if you believe something important is being ignored, the tools are right there. Publishing has never been easier. Yet instead of writing, some people want to redirect other writers into producing the version of the story they already believe.

Still, I will bite.

In this case, the suggestion was that I should write about morphic resonance and the man behind it, Rupert Sheldrake, as a kind of necessary extension of the hundred monkey conversation. I knew the name. I had a vague sense of the theory. But I had never really sat down and looked closely at what the theory actually claims, when it emerged, how it has been used, and why people instinctively connect it to stories like the hundred monkey effect.

Rupert Sheldrake formulated the theory of morphic resonance in the late nineteen seventies, with its most complete early presentation appearing in his 1981 book A New Science of Life. The core claim is deceptively simple. He proposes that natural systems inherit a kind of collective memory from previous similar systems. Forms, behaviors, and patterns do not arise solely from genetic instructions or immediate environmental conditions. Instead, they are influenced by what has already happened before.

In this view, nature runs on habits. The more often something occurs, the easier it becomes for it to occur again. That influence is not limited by proximity or direct contact. It is assumed to operate across space and time. Sheldrake extends this idea beyond biology into learning, behavior, and even human cognition, suggesting that once enough members of a species learn something, others may find it easier to learn the same thing without obvious transmission.

This is where people immediately think of the hundred monkey story.

The hundred monkey effect is usually told as a moment when a critical mass of individuals learns a behavior and suddenly that behavior appears elsewhere without explanation. The problem is that the story does not hold up well when traced back to its sources. It was exaggerated, simplified, and retold until it became a parable rather than a record. But it persists because it fits a powerful intuition. It feels like something clicks once a threshold is crossed.

Morphic resonance provides a framework that feels like it explains that intuition. It gives language to the sense that learning accumulates beyond individuals, that patterns themselves gain momentum. That does not mean the hundred monkey story proves morphic resonance. It means morphic resonance feels like the explanation people were already looking for when they encountered that story.

At its core, this theory sounds very much like a hive mind hypothesis.

Not a science fiction version where thoughts instantly broadcast across space, but a quieter suggestion that minds or systems may be linked by some shared informational layer that accumulates experience over time. The idea is not that individuals disappear, but that they are partially embedded in something collective.

Could something like that exist. Maybe. Could it not exist. Also maybe. Who really knows.

If a collective cognitive field were real, the implications would be enormous. It would mean minds are not fully self contained. It would suggest memory and learning might extend beyond bodies. It would force a reconsideration of individuality, agency, and even what it means to know something. That is not a small adjustment. That is a fundamental rewrite of how reality works.

So how would anyone test this without fooling themselves.

You would have to isolate learning in a way that eliminates every known pathway of transmission. No imitation. No communication. No shared environment. No genetic overlap. No subtle cueing. Most phenomena that look mysterious collapse once those variables are controlled for. That is not dismissiveness. That is what decades of behavioral research show.

A serious attempt would require parallel populations separated in space, culture, and information flow. One group would be trained on a genuinely novel task with no intuitive structure. The other would not. If the second group began to acquire the task faster only after the first reached a measurable threshold, and if this happened repeatedly under controlled conditions, then something genuinely interesting would be happening. Even then, it would not automatically confirm morphic resonance. It would only show that current explanations are incomplete.

And that gap matters.

Morphic resonance does not offer a mechanism that can be independently measured. It proposes the existence of a field, but does not specify what it is made of, how it carries information, or how it interacts with physical systems. Without those details, the theory functions more as an interpretive lens than as an explanatory model.

Sheldrake himself is part of why this conversation generates so much tension. He is not an untrained outsider. He studied biology and biochemistry at Cambridge, worked in plant physiology, spent time at Harvard, and held a research fellowship at Cambridge. His early career followed a conventional academic path. Later, he moved into institutions and communities focused on consciousness, psychical research, and questions that sit well outside standard explanatory frameworks.

This is where people start to feel uneasy.

The comparison that keeps coming up for me is Albert Stubblebine the Third, a Major General in United States Army intelligence who became deeply invested in psychic phenomena, remote viewing, and consciousness based capabilities. There is no evidence that Sheldrake was tied to Stubblebine or to classified military research. None. But the pattern feels familiar. A credentialed insider steps beyond accepted boundaries and begins proposing that mind and influence operate in ways we cannot currently measure.

That combination of authority and speculation is destabilizing. Not because it proves anything nefarious, but because it blurs the line between inquiry and belief.

And yet, it would be dishonest to pretend there is nothing here worth thinking about.

There are real phenomena that feel genuinely strange. Sudden cultural shifts. Collective moods that seem to arise out of nowhere. Simultaneous discoveries. Moments when an idea goes from impossible to obvious almost overnight. You can explain these through network effects, threshold dynamics, imitation, and attention cascades, and many times those explanations are probably sufficient. But even then, the sense remains that something larger is unfolding.

This is where the existential dread creeps in.

We want certainty. We want clean explanations. We want to believe someone somewhere actually understands how all of this works. But when you push far enough, whether you are looking at morphic resonance, the hundred monkey story, or even well established scientific models, the floor gets thin. We know some things. We measure some things. We model some patterns reasonably well. Beyond that, there is a vast amount of inference, assumption, and provisional knowledge.

Morphic resonance might be pointing at something real. Or it might be a story that helps people sit with uncertainty. The hundred monkey story might be nonsense. Or it might be a distorted metaphor for dynamics we do not yet fully understand. The uncomfortable truth is that we often cannot tell the difference in real time.

Maybe there is no hive mind. Maybe there is. Maybe collective behavior is just humans being exquisitely sensitive to each other. Or maybe there is some deeper layer of connection that we have not yet learned how to measure.

Who really knows anything about anything.

And maybe that is the thing people are actually reacting to when they argue about these theories. Not the facts themselves, but the discomfort of realizing how little solid ground there is once you keep asking questions long enough.