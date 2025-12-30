Bodhisattvas Betty

Bill Bradford
5h

I read Sheldrake decades ago now....interesting piece, Betty!....

"There is ONLY ONE human mind. We ALL SHARE it." Think about it....now, what language are you thinking in? How/where did you LEARN that language? Or were you born knowing it? Didn't OTHER MINDS teach you that language? Where/how did THEY learn it?....From still yet OTHER minds, right? So which was the FIRST mind to learn it? Did they teach it to themselves?....

Now, think about cell phone technology....if I type a 10-digit phone number here, you could actually call & speak to me. If I answer my phone, that is! But, my phone will ring, whether I answer, or not! You could make the connection, but not achieve the conversation, if I don't answer. But, I could call you back, when I checked my "missed calls" log.... Human minds created this technology. Maybe Sheldrake was dropping bread crumbs! You know Nicolai Tesla, right? Well, when Tesla died, and left 85 trunks full of notes & research, WHO did the U.S.Gov't send in to confiscate Tesla's life's work? Donald Trump's UNCLE.... Yes. True Facts....

Consider this comment a belated Christmas present, and a HAPPY NEW YEAR Easter egg!, lol....

You keep writing, & I'll keep reading, ok?....@grin@

2 replies by Me Stuff and others
Jason Tribiano
5h

What do we really know about our biofield? Not much it seems, but we can feel eyes on us when our backs are turned.

6 more comments...

