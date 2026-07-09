Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Alice's avatar
Alice
5d

My parents are doing the same thing. I think my eyes are stilled rolled over hearing my Mother tell me her Apple Watch reported her BP of 123/80 was pre-hypertension. Call 911.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
6d

So sad about Your dad. Yeah, the Profit Prophets are telling Us We need to worry about this 'n' that so buy, buy, buy! Thankfully, I only worry when I see issues, and try to find reasons in My food intake.

The Profit-Driven pHARMa/mediKILL Industry (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-profit-driven-pharmamedikill

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