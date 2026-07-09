My dad doesn’t just “keep an eye on his health.” That would imply he checks in once in a while, gets some information, and then goes about living his life. No. Monitoring his health is his life now. If there were a loyalty program for biometric devices, he’d be Platinum Elite. Every day revolves around another number, another measurement, another graph, another article explaining why yesterday’s perfectly acceptable number should actually terrify him today.

He wakes up thinking about blood pressure. Then it’s blood sugar. Then resting heart rate. Then he starts wondering if his triglycerides have changed since the last lab draw three minutes ago. By lunch he’s reading about vitamin deficiencies that he didn’t know existed yesterday, and by dinner he’s convinced he probably needs another supplement because somebody on the internet had a chart with arrows and percentages. I honestly don’t know if he enjoys a single minute of being alive anymore because he’s so busy measuring it. The irony is almost performance art.

He’ll spend thousands and thousands of dollars every year on bottles with labels that sound like they were invented by a pharmaceutical marketing department having a stroke. Ultra Mega Cellular Support Matrix. Advanced Mitochondrial Performance Complex. Super Absorption Bioactive Whatever. If somebody put dried lawn clippings into a bottle and called it Quantum Cellular Optimization Formula, he’d probably buy two just in case they sold out.

Then he’ll lecture everyone else about health while happily eating pesticede ladened produce because “they say it doesn’t make a difference if it’s organic or not.” Apparently every possible chemical exposure is no big deal, but if his systolic blood pressure moves four points after mowing the lawn, that’s a five alarm emergency requiring another afternoon of internet research. Meanwhile, he’s wound tighter than a banjo string. The man worries about his cortisol while manufacturing enough of it every day to supply a small village.

That is what fascinates me about the modern obsession with health. We’ve somehow reached a place where people can tell you their LDL particle size, fasting glucose, ApoB, triglycerides, C-reactive protein, magnesium level, and vitamin D to the decimal point, yet if you ask a much simpler question like, “Do you actually feel good?” they look at you like you’ve asked them to solve a physics equation. When did we stop trusting our own experience?

Somewhere along the line, we quietly handed authority over to numbers. Not just any numbers, but numbers generated by machines, interpreted through reference ranges that most people never stop to question. If the paper says you’re normal, then you’re normal. If the paper says you’re abnormal, congratulations, you’re now a forever patient.

Nobody asks where those ranges really came from. Nobody asks whether “normal” simply means statistically common. Nobody asks whether an increasingly unhealthy population slowly shifts the definition of normal over time. The laboratory printout arrives with an almost mystical authority, as though those numbers somehow understand you better than you understand yourself. That seems like an awfully big assumption.

From the perspective of someone interested in bioelectricity, the whole thing starts looking strangely backwards. Modern medicine is obsessed with measuring chemistry because chemistry is easy to measure. Draw blood. Spin a tube. Run it through a machine. Out pops a list of values with little arrows pointing up and down. But chemistry is only one layer of the story.

Every cell in your body is generating electrical activity. Every heartbeat is electrical. Every nerve impulse is electrical. Every muscle contraction is electrical. Every sensation, every thought, every reflex, every breath depends upon electrical communication happening continuously throughout an unimaginably complex network. That electrical activity isn’t taking coffee breaks while your cholesterol decides what to do. So what if many of the chemical changes we spend so much time chasing are actually responses instead of causes? What if they are more like the smoke than the fire?

Imagine walking into a city after the power grid fails. Traffic lights stop working. Elevators stop moving. Businesses close. People start improvising. If you only measured the traffic congestion, the elevator usage, and the business revenue, you’d collect mountains of data without ever realizing that the entire problem started because electricity disappeared.

Now imagine trying to fix every one of those downstream problems individually. More traffic officers. More staircases. More delivery trucks. More regulations. Meanwhile, nobody fixes the power station. Sometimes I wonder whether we’ve built an entire healthcare system that excels at measuring traffic jams while forgetting to ask whether the electrical grid is functioning.

Instead, every laboratory value becomes another target. Lower this. Raise that. Suppress this pathway. Stimulate that receptor. Add another medication. Now add one to manage the side effects from the first one. Then another because the second one caused something else. Before long, people aren’t taking medicines because they feel sick. They’re taking medicines because the medicines required more medicines. The whole thing starts feeding itself. And through all of this, almost nobody asks whether living in a constant state of fear about your health might itself be one of the least healthy things you could possibly do.

That brings me back to my dad. He isn’t enjoying health (or life). He’s auditing it. Every day is another inspection. Another measurement. Another opportunity to discover that some number moved slightly since last Tuesday. If worrying burned calories, he’d have the metabolism of an Olympic cyclist. At some point, the pursuit of health quietly became the opposite of health.

Maybe vitality isn’t found in checking your blood pressure twelve times a day. Maybe it isn’t hidden inside your triglycerides or waiting for one more expensive bottle of synthetic supplements to finally complete the collection. Maybe life is bigger than a laboratory report. Because at the end of the day, the question I keep coming back to isn’t whether every biomarker is perfect. It’s much simpler than that. When was the last time you forgot to think about your health because you were too busy living your life?