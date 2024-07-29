“Apron and sash presented to the Empress Josephine on her admission to the Lodge of Virtue, Strasbourg, 1805.” Image by Ji-Elle - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17314536

When thinking of Freemasonry, many envision a world dominated by men in ceremonial garb, gathered in ornate lodges discussing ancient secrets.

This image, while rooted in tradition, omits a significant component of Masonic history: the role of women. Female Freemasons have not only participated in but have also significantly shaped the landscape of Freemasonry.

The Ancient Roots of Esoteric Organizations

The origins of Freemasonry and its associated esoteric traditions are shrouded in uncertainty. Some speculate that these practices could trace back to ancient civilizations such as Egypt, Mesopotamia, and the Indus Valley. In these early societies, secret societies and mystical schools were known to hold profound knowledge and rituals that might have influenced later Masonic traditions.

Ancient Egypt : The mysteries of ancient Egyptian religion and the practices of the priesthood are often cited as precursors to modern esoteric traditions. The rituals and symbols of the Egyptian mysteries, particularly those involving Isis, Osiris, and Horus, could have influenced the development of later Masonic rites. Image from https://spotlight.citystarshotels.com/1459/isis-and-osiris-egypts-most-enduring-love-story/

Mesopotamia : In ancient Mesopotamia, secretive religious orders and mystical practices were integral to the culture. The Zoroastrian traditions and the Babylonian mysteries might have contributed to the symbolic and ritualistic aspects of modern Freemasonry. Image from https://www.britannica.com/summary/Mesopotamian-religion

The Indus Valley Civilization: The ancient Indus Valley civilization, with its advanced urban planning and enigmatic symbols, hints at sophisticated esoteric practices that could have indirectly influenced Western occult traditions. Image from https://www.tripoto.com/trip/trailing-the-origins-of-indus-valley-civilization-5a79b991e09d7

These ancient connections, while speculative, provide a fascinating backdrop for understanding the esoteric dimensions of female Freemasonry. The question remains: to what extent do these ancient practices shape the roles and rituals of female Freemasons today?

The Evolving Role of Women in Freemasonry

Early Restrictions and Limited Involvement

For centuries, Freemasonry's relationship with women was largely restricted. Before the 18th century, women faced formal prohibitions from the Premier Grand Lodge of England, limiting their involvement in Freemasonry.

The Emergence of Lodges of Adoption

In the late 18th century, a significant shift occurred in Continental Europe with the establishment of French Lodges of Adoption. The concept of women participating in Masonic activities became viable with the establishment of the “Adoptive Rite” in France in the 1730s. This rite was designed to include women in Masonic circles under the auspices of male Freemasons, allowing them to engage in certain Masonic activities and rituals.

This early attempt was relatively limited and did not grant women full membership or equal standing. Female Freemasonry, despite its modern developments, may be seen as part of a continuum of mystical and esoteric traditions. These lodges allowed women and female relatives of Masons to engage in a parallel system of degrees. This innovation laid the groundwork for women-only lodges, which were formalized in the 1950s, leading to the rise of French women’s Masonry.

Expansion and Evolution in the 19th Century

While British and American lodges remained exclusively male, the late 1800s saw the emergence of mixed lodges in the U.S., where women participated alongside men in rituals. However, these mixed rites were distinct from traditional male Freemasonry. By the 1890s, similar lodges began appearing in France and spreading internationally.

The Revival of Women’s Lodges

French Lodges of Adoption, starting in the 1740s, allowed women to participate in a system of degrees parallel to those of men. After a period of decline during the French Revolution, these lodges were revitalized in the early 20th century. The Grand Orient de France reactivated them in 1901, leading to the creation of the Grande Loge Féminine de France in 1959. This lodge expanded to Belgium by 1974, forming La Grande Loge féminine de Belgique in 1981. By 2001, it had 35 lodges, including three in the U.S. La Croisee des Chemins, a Belgian lodge, played a key role in promoting women’s Freemasonry internationally.

Exploring Non-Traditional Masonic Practices

The Order of the Pug: Founded around 1740 in Bavaria, the Order of the Pug emerged as a response to the Papal prohibition against Catholics joining Freemasonry. This unique organization was open to both men and women and took inspiration from the loyalty of the pug dog. Although its unconventional nature led to mixed reactions among traditional Masons, it represented an innovative attempt to circumvent religious barriers.

Cagliostro's Egyptian Rite: In 1784, Count Alessandro di Cagliostro introduced the Egyptian Rite in Bordeaux. This rite incorporated conventional French Masonic degrees but stood out for its mystical elements. It welcomed both men and women, with Cagliostro personally initiating men while his wife took on the role for women. The rite’s elaborate rituals were designed to evoke ancient Egyptian traditions.

The Rite of Memphis-Misraïm: Evolving from Cagliostro’s Egyptian Rite, the Rite of Misraïm, named after Egypt, became known for its esoteric practices. Over the years, it faced numerous bans and reforms before merging with the Rite of Memphis in 1838. Giuseppe Garibaldi later combined them into the Rite of Memphis-Misraïm, which now includes up to 99 degrees, though not all are actively practiced.

The Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn: Founded in the late 19th century, this order adapted Masonic traditions to its own mystical framework. It was inclusive of both men and women and focused on teachings from Kabbalah, with members advancing through grades based on their knowledge and examination.

“Samuel Liddell MacGregor Mathers in Egyptian costume performing a ritual in the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn.” Image from https://en.m.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Hermetic_Order_of_the_Golden_Dawn&diffonly=true

Women in Traditionally Male Masonic Lodges

Elizabeth Aldworth: In the 18th century, Elizabeth Aldworth reportedly stumbled upon a Masonic meeting at her father's estate. To maintain secrecy, she was admitted into the Lodge as a Freemason. However, concrete evidence of her initiation in Grand Lodge records remains elusive.

Hungary’s Early Female Masons: In 1778, Hungarian lodge leader Márton Heinzeli attempted to establish a women’s lodge by initiating three women. Despite this effort, opposition and bureaucratic obstacles prevented the formation of a formal women’s lodge, and the initiative was short-lived.

Madame de Xaintrailles: During the Napoleonic Wars, Marie-Henriette Heiniken, known as Madame de Xaintrailles, disguised herself as a man to serve in the military. Following her service, she was reportedly initiated into a male Masonic lodge in Paris, though documentation of her initiation is sparse.

Countess Helene Hadik-Barkóczy: became intrigued by Freemasonry after delving into her grand-uncle's collection of Masonic literature. At the time, she was married to Count Bela Hadik, who served as aide-de-camp to Emperor Maximilian. In 1875, with the backing of Johannite Grand Master Ferenc Pulszky, she was initiated into the Lodge Egyenlőség (Equality) in Unghvár. However, the Grand Orient later annulled her initiation due to administrative errors and took disciplinary action against the lodge, though it was not disbanded. The Countess contested this decision, arguing her initiation was valid based on her Masonic knowledge and the Grand Orient's lack of gender-specific rules. Despite her arguments, the Grand Orient, following Prussian legal standards, deemed her initiation void and demanded the return of her certificate, which she refused to return. Masonic records list her as Countess Helene Hadik Barkóczy, while her family name is Ilona.

Countess Júlia Apraxin: In 1880, Countess Apraxin became the first woman to join a Spanish Masonic lodge in Madrid. Born in Vienna to Russian and Polish-Russian aristocrats, became notable for her diverse life and Masonic initiation. Although of Russian origin, she identified as Hungarian due to her upbringing in Hungary and a potential connection to her Hungarian foster father. After marrying Count Arthur Batthyány in 1849 and living a high-society life in Vienna, she faced aristocratic rejection due to her progressive writings and divorce. Moving to Paris in 1863, she later married Spanish cavalry captain Lorenzo Rubio Guillén y Montero de Espinosa. In 1880, she made history by being initiated into Madrid's "Fraternidad Ibérica," the first woman in a Spanish masculine lodge, despite debates over the legitimacy of her initiation. Her later years remain largely undocumented, with her death reported in 1913.

Salome Anderson: In 1892, American newspapers celebrated Salome Anderson of Oakland, California, as "the only female Freemason in the world." Rumors claimed she had secretly learned Masonic secrets by hiding in her uncle's lodge room and was initiated to keep her quiet. Despite her denial that a woman could be made a Mason, Anderson remained vague about how she acquired her extensive Masonic knowledge. Born in Alsace in 1818 and raised in Paris by her Masonic uncle after her parents' deaths, she married Captain Andrew Anderson in the 1840s and moved to New Orleans before settling in Oakland in 1854. A wealthy widow after her husband's death, she devoted her fortune to Masonic charities and became the founding treasurer of the Oak Leaf Chapter No. 8 of the Order of the Eastern Star. When a Masonic Temple was built, she was a major stockholder and was elected to the board of trustees despite opposition. Her story, first noted by the Trestle Board, was embellished by the San Francisco News-Letter and Advertiser, which suggested she had secretly received Masonic degrees. Though she denied any wrongdoing, the exact origins of her Masonic knowledge remain unclear, and it is unknown if she was officially initiated.

Catherine Babington: In 1886, Catherine Babington was celebrated in her obituary and a book by her son as the only female Mason in the U.S. Allegedly, at 16, she learned Masonic secrets by hiding in her uncles' lodge room in Princess, Kentucky. After being discovered, she was sworn to secrecy but not admitted to the lodge. The story, lacking confirmation and with no record of such a lodge room, comes solely from her son.

Co-Freemasonry: Pioneering Inclusion

Maria Deraismes: In 1882, Maria Deraismes was initiated into Freemasonry in France, marking a significant milestone for women in the movement. Her efforts, in collaboration with Doctor Georges Martin, led to the creation of La Grande Loge Symbolique Ecossaise de France, which later evolved into the International Order of Co-Freemasonry, Le Droit Humain.

Annie Besant: An influential figure in Co-Freemasonry, Annie Besant helped introduce the movement to the English-speaking world in 1902. She established the Lodge of Human Duty in London and played a crucial role in spreading Co-Freemasonry globally, adapting its practices and incorporating mystical elements into its rituals. An influential British socialist, theosophist, and women's rights activist, she joined Le Droit Humain in the early 20th century. She was instrumental in spreading Co-Freemasonry in the English-speaking world and promoted education and social reform. Her work in the Theosophical Society and her advocacy for Indian independence further highlight her significant contributions to social and spiritual movements.

Annie Besant. Image from https://lusophia.files.wordpress.com/2012/01/besant_annie_co-masonry_3rd_degree1.jpg

Exclusive Women's Lodges

Early Women’s Lodge in Boston: In the late 18th century, a women-only Masonic lodge reportedly existed in Boston. Hannah Mather Crocker, in an 1815 apology for Freemasonry, claimed to have led this lodge. However, her description—emphasizing consistency with female roles—leaves its true nature unclear. By her time, St. Anne’s Lodge was already defunct. Crocker’s account challenges traditional views of women’s exclusion in the evolution of Western political practices.

Honourable Fraternity of Antient Masonry: As Co-Freemasonry spread in England from 1902, dissatisfaction with Parisian decisions led to the creation of the Honourable Fraternity of Antient Masonry in 1908, with Rev. Dr. William Frederick Cobb as Grand Master. After his retirement, a female Grand Master was elected. Since then, members have referred to each other as "Brother" and, in 1913, a split led to the formation of the Honourable Fraternity of Ancient Freemasons, which included higher degrees. Both organizations are now exclusively female, with the former ceasing to admit male visitors in 1935. Today, the Order of Women Freemasons operates worldwide.

Recognition of Women as Freemasons

Continental Freemasonry: In Europe, female Masonic lodges are well-integrated into traditional Freemasonry. Le Droit Humain collaborates with the Grand Orient de France and other French lodges. In 2010, the Grand Orient de France began allowing women into its lodges, furthering international co-masonry.

Anglo-American Tradition: Anglo-American Freemasonry adheres to practices established in the 18th century, which historically exclude women. The UGLE acknowledges that while The Order of Women Freemasons and The Honourable Fraternity of Ancient Freemasons are regular in their practices, their inclusion of women keeps them outside formal recognition. These groups are, however, recognized as part of the broader Masonic tradition.

North America: Mainstream and Prince Hall Freemasonry in North America do not admit women. Instead, separate Masonic-like organizations exist, but these are not officially recognized as part of Freemasonry.

Transgender Women and Freemasonry

In 2018, the United Grand Lodge of England affirmed that transgender women remain Freemasons after transitioning, and transgender men are also welcome to join.

A few Different Orders of Female Freemasons

Current Highest Ranks for Female Freemasons

Order of Women Freemasons (OWF): This organization allows women to ascend to high ranks within their own lodges, although it does not grant the 33rd degree. Female Freemasons in OWF can reach the highest degree within their own system, which is often comparable to the highest degrees in male-dominated branches but is not a direct counterpart to the Scottish Rite’s 33rd degree. Le Droit Humain: This co-masonic order, which allows both men and women to participate equally, includes high degrees that are comparable to those in the Scottish Rite. The highest degrees within Le Droit Humain can be held by both men and women, but it does not grant the 33rd degree specifically. Women’s Grand Lodge of Belgium : This organizations has its own systems of degrees and leadership roles, which include high-ranking positions equivalent to the most prestigious in traditional Masonic structures.

While the 33rd degree remains traditionally male-dominated in the Scottish Rite, female Freemasons have established their own structures and achieved high ranks within their respective orders. The ongoing development and recognition of female Freemasonry continue to challenge and expand the traditional boundaries of Masonic hierarchy.

A few Notable Female Freemasons

Helena Petrovna Blavatsky A co-founder of the Theosophical Society, Helena Blavatsky was involved in various esoteric and spiritual movements, including Freemasonry. Her work in Theosophy and her connections to Freemasonry helped bridge the gap between Western and Eastern spiritual traditions.

Alice Bailey A prominent writer, theosophist, and founder of Lucis (formerly Lucifer) Trust, profoundly influenced modern esoteric thought through her extensive writings on spiritual philosophy. The Lucis Trust also supports the work of the United Nations. Bailey’s works, including Initiation, Human and Solar and The Externalisation of the Hierarchy, explore themes that resonate with Masonic philosophy. Her deep engagement with esoteric traditions and her connections with Masonic organizations reflect her role in bridging various mystical and philosophical frameworks. Bailey’s involvement in these circles underscores her commitment to exploring and expanding spiritual knowledge, positioning her as a key figure in the broader landscape of mystical and esoteric traditions.

Marie Antoinette The infamous Queen of France, took an unconventional step in 1775 by being initiated into the French Adoptive Lodge of Friends of Truth. This lodge, part of a progressive network of Masonic societies that accepted women, offered Marie Antoinette a rare glimpse into a world often reserved for men. Her initiation into this lodge was more than just a personal endeavor; it symbolized her departure from traditional royal roles and embraced the era’s evolving attitudes toward women's participation in exclusive organizations. This intriguing aspect of her life reveals a facet of Marie Antoinette that contrasts sharply with her often tumultuous and tragic public image.

Florence Nightingale famously known as the "Lady with the Lamp" for her nighttime rounds tending to wounded soldiers during the Crimean War, was also initiated into a Masonic lodge at the age of 24. Through her Masonic connections and pioneering work in healthcare, Nightingale played a crucial role in advancing germ theory by advocating for rigorous sanitary practices in hospitals, demonstrating the crucial role of cleanliness in preventing infections. Her efforts helped shift the medical community's understanding towards recognizing the significance of germs in disease transmission, thus laying the groundwork for modern practices in infection control and nursing care standards. Nightingale's legacy as a reformer in healthcare, combined with her Masonic ties, highlights her pivotal role in the development of germ theory and the establishment of nursing as a respected profession.

Queen Victoria Who reigned over the United Kingdom from 1837 to 1901, was a defining figure of the Victorian era, known for overseeing a period of significant change and expansion in Britain. In 1844, she made history by becoming the first alleged official woman in Britain to be initiated into a Masonic lodge, a groundbreaking move in the traditionally male-dominated organization. Her membership symbolized progress and paved the way for women in Freemasonry, and she was later honored as Grand Patroness of the Order of Women Freemasons. Victoria's involvement with Freemasonry highlighted her broader impact on societal norms and her role in advancing women's positions in public life.

Nancy “Viscountess” Astor The first female MP to take her seat in the House of Commons, Nancy Astor was a prominent figure in British politics and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Her work in politics and her involvement in Masonic activities reflect her commitment to “social reform and public service”.

Rosa Parks The iconic civil rights activist celebrated for her brave refusal to relinquish her seat on a segregated Montgomery, Alabama bus in 1955, took her dedication to justice and equality into the realm of the Order of the Eastern Stars. This pivotal act of defiance ignited the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a crucial event in the American civil rights movement that challenged racial segregation. Parks’ courage and determination resonated deeply within the Masonic community, embodying the principles of fairness, equality, and the quest for “justice”. Interestingly, historical accounts suggest that the entire bus incident was part of a planned event, highlighting the orchestrated efforts behind Parks’ courageous stand and revealing her role in a broader movement for “social change”.

Marie Curie A pioneering scientist and the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, Marie Curie was rumored to have connections to Masonic organizations. While her direct involvement remains unclear, her groundbreaking contributions to science and her role as a trailblazer for women in academia make her an intriguing figure in discussions about influential women in secret societies. Marie Curie had specific ties to the Pasteur Institute through her professional collaborations, particularly with Dr. Claudius Regaud, a leading scientist at the institute. Together, they worked on applying radium therapy to treat cancer, which was a significant advancement in medical science at the time. Her major contributions to science include the discovery of the elements polonium and radium, and pioneering research on radioactivity, for which she won two Nobel Prizes in Physics and Chemistry.

Diana Churchill Churchill was the daughter of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a member of Britain’s social elite. She was initiated into Freemasonry in 1975.

Eleanor Roosevelt The longest-serving First Lady of the United States, redefined the role through her advocacy and public engagement. From 1945 to 1952, she served as a U.S. Delegate to the United Nations General Assembly, playing a key role in drafting and securing support for the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. In 1948, she received a standing ovation when the declaration was adopted, earning the title "First Lady of the World" from President Harry S. Truman for her human rights efforts.

“First lady Eleanor Roosevelt poses in her room at the Hotel Casey on April 27, 1937, with Angela Blewitt, chair of the committee that organized the first lady’s visit, and John F. Padden, president of the Scranton School Board. Roosevelt was in Scranton to give two lectures at the Masonic Temple.” Image from https://www.thetimes-tribune.com/news/85-years-ago---eleanor-roosevelt-delivered-two-lectures-at-the-masonic-temple/article_0faba1e9-0b32-5a3c-a591-0a59334d71be.html

Maya Angelou The poet, author, and civil rights activist, was also a Freemason. Her literary work and public speaking profoundly impacted the fight for racial and gender equality, using her powerful voice and storytelling to inspire and promote social change. She was a member of the Minnesota Grand Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star.

Maxine Waters A prominent American politician representing California’s 43rd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2013. Known for her fierce advocacy for social and political change, Waters became a guiding light within the Order of the Eastern Star. Her unwavering commitment to justice and equality resonated with the core principles of Freemasonry, inspiring members to actively engage in societal conversations. As a powerful politician in Washington, she has emphasized the importance of using one's influence to foster social change and uphold Masonic values.

The Legacy and Impact of Female Freemasonry

Female Freemasons have made substantial “contributions” to their communities and to the broader Masonic traditions. Their involvement in various Masonic orders has allowed them to engage in “charitable” work, promote education, and advocate for social justice. The presence of female Freemasons in prominent positions—from royals and politicians to activists and scholars—demonstrates their significant impact on both Masonic and public spheres.

Queen Elizabeth’s Enigmatic Rituals and Masonic Shadows

Queen Elizabeth II, a figure of immense global influence, has been subject to numerous speculations regarding her involvement in secret societies. Observations of her engaging in esoteric rituals, coupled with her affiliations with various global elite circles, have fueled theories about her deeper connections to Freemasonry and other occult practices like the Druids. Queen Elizabeth II, one of the most celebrated women Masons, was initiated into the Order of International Co-Freemasonry in 1961. As one of the first female Grand Masters in the order, she played a crucial role in increasing visibility for women within Freemasonry.

The Intersection of Ancient Mysteries and Contemporary Female Freemasonry

The allure of ancient mysteries intertwined with modern secret societies paints a complex picture of female Freemasons. From ancient deities and early esoteric practices to the ongoing struggles and controversies faced by women in Freemasonry, the legacy of these enigmatic figures is marked by both intrigue and obscurity. The intersection of historical occult traditions with contemporary practices highlights the continuing shadow cast by these powerful and often secretive women.

The power, control, and influence wielded by famous male Freemasons have historically been far more palpable and well-documented than that of their female counterparts. Figures like George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Gustave Eiffel Winston Churchill, Walt Disney, Klaus Schwab, and many, many, MANY others openly shaping political landscapes and societal norms, leveraging their alleged Masonic affiliations to consolidate power.

In contrast, the women of Freemasonry operate under a thicker veil of secrecy, their contributions often overlooked or intentionally obscured. Despite this, their impact can be equally, if not more, formidable and dangerous. Working in the shadows, these women navigate through and influence key spheres of society with a subtlety that makes their actions less detectable but no less significant.