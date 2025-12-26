History After the death of Nikola Tesla, an American court, in January 1943, awarded custody of his property to Sava Kosanović. the son of Tesla’s youngest sister Marica. Sava Kosanović was a Serbian politician, publicist and diplomat who, at that time, was living in New York as a member of the Royal Yugoslav Government-in-exile. Following his death, Tesla’s entire property was packed, sealed and handed over to the Office of Alien Property Custodian. His belongings were transferred from the New Yorker Hotel to the Manhattan Warehouse and Storage Co. where some of Tesla’s property was already stored. On the initiative of Sava Kosanović, all Nikola Tesla’s personal property and writings were shipped to Belgrade, where Kosanović subsequently presented them to the state. Packed in sixty packages, suitcases, metal trunks and barrels, the legacy of Nikola Tesla arrived on the ship Serbia in the port of Rijeka in September, 1951. The material was then transferred by train to Belgrade, where it was stored in the Belgrade University Faculty of Electrical Engineering. In June, 1952, it was moved from the Faculty to the Genčić Villa at 51 Proleterskih Brigada, as the street was then known. That address is now the Museum. On the basis of Article 80, Paragraph 2, of the Yugoslav Constitution, and at the proposal of the Government Council for Science and Culture, the Yugoslav Government, on December 5, 1952, resolved to establish the Nikola Tesla Museum. This resolution was signed by Josip “Tito” Broz, and published in the Official Gazette no. 59, on December 10 that year. The same year, Veljko Korać, a professor of the Belgrade University Faculty of Philosophy, was appointed the founding director. The Nikola Tesla Museum in Belgrade was opened to the public on October 20, 1955. It was the first technical museum in Yugoslavia. The opening presented the permanent exhibition, which gave visitors the opportunity to see models built accurately according to Tesla’s drawings. The museological work of the Nikola Tesla Museum may be seen as beginning in 1957, when the urn received by the Museum went on display as a permanent exhibit. On October 9, 1969, the city of Belgrade took over the founding rights, based on the agreement concluded between the city of Belgrade and the Federation. On May 21, 2020, at the proposal of the Ministry of Culture and Information, the Government of the Republic of Serbia adopted the Decision on taking over the founding rights of the Nikola Tesla Museum (number 022-3929/2020). The City of Belgrade transferred all founding rights, obligations and responsibilities to the Republic of Serbia free of charge, and the Nikola Tesla Museum received the status of a republican cultural institution. The museological work of the Nikola Tesla Museum may be seen as beginning in 1957, when the urn received by the Museum went on display as a The Nikola Tesla Museum is today, by any criteria, a scientific and cultural institution which is unique in Serbia and the world. It is the only museum preserving the original and personal legacy of Nikola Tesla. Its holdings include the following exceptionally valuable collections: More than 160,000 original documents

More than 2,000 books and periodicals

More than 1,200 historical and technical exhibits

More than 1,500 photographs and glass photographic plates of original technical items, instruments and devices

More than 1,000 plans and drawings.

Legal Affairs & Finance The Legal Affairs category contains various documents connected with the activity of Tesla’s companies (Tesla Company, Nikola Tesla Company, Tesla Electric Company, Tesla Electric and Manufacturing Company, Tesla Electrotherapeutic Company, and Tesla Household Appliance Corporation) from the period from 1889 to 1935. Under this classification are personal tax, taxes and fees in Tesla’s name, workers’ tax declarations, correspondence about taxes, check stubs, notes on recording of vouchers, notes on accounts, numbered sheets torn from notebooks in which records were kept of payments to various companies and other related documents. Among the financial documents are a large number of checks and checkbooks (Guaranty Trust Company of New York, The Chase National Bank of the City of New York, the Chatham National Bank, The Harriman National Bank) as well as the accounts kept with them. Also in this category are accounts from the hotels in which Tesla lived, money orders and similar documents. Some of these documents are: A copy of the contract between the Westinghouse Electric Company and Nikola Tesla. On the back of the contract is written in black ink: “S.N. Kosanović, Tesla’s first contract with Westinghouse received from…” The contract was drawn up on July 27, 1889, and signed on August 2, 1889. A draft of an agreement between J.P. Morgan and Nikola Tesla as president of the Nikola Tesla Company for the transfer of shares from March, 1906. A draft of the founding document for the Tesla Electric and Manufacturing Company with the issuing of shares in the company. Minutes of meetings of the Board of the Tesla Company Inc. Draft minutes from meetings of the Tesla Company Inc.: The draft minutes of the meetings of this company include: the first meeting of the directors, minutes from the meeting of the Board and minutes from shareholder meetings. A list of shares of the Nikola Tesla Company. A statement from Nikola Tesla concerning the sale of 500 shares of the Nikola Tesla Company to John Jacob Astor, January 10, 1899. List of shareholders of the Nikola Tesla Company: John Jacob Astor, Edward Adams, William Crawford and Ernest Hopkinson. Certificate of incorporation of the Tesla Company Inc., dated July 21, 1916. Financial report of the Nikola Tesla Company, dated August 30, 1916. Various contracts between Nikola Tesla or his companies and third parties on the use, protection or transfer of rights to some of Tesla’s registered patents. Licenses – Signed authorizations through which some of Tesla’s companies assigned the use of Tesla’s patents to some other company or individual. Litigation or Declarations signed in court – these documents are connected to various claims, contractual obligations or business of Tesla’s companies.

Tesla’s Patents Although Nikola Tesla began his inventing work at the beginning of the 1880s, in the period from 1881 to 1882 while he was working for the Central Telegraph Office in Budapest, there is no information of him attempting to obtain a patent for any of his inventions. He applied for his first patent, for an electric arc lamp, after his arrival in the USA on March 30, 1885, immediately after leaving Edison’s company and founding his own one “Tesla Electric Light and Manufacturing”. Over the next 43 years, up to 1928, Nikola Tesla protected many of his inventions with patents. The first was US patent no. 334,823 for a commutator for dynamo electric machines and the last US patent no. 1,655,114 for an apparatus for aerial transport. Tesla held a total of 112 registered US patents, while the total of Tesla’s patents in other countries has not yet been definitively determined. To date, 199 patents held by Tesla have been identified from another 26 countries, apart from the US. The largest number of these patents (30) were granted in France. Patents were also held in the United Kingdom (29), Belgium (27), Germany (21), Italy (19) and Austria (16) with other countries granting between one and seven patents. Thus Tesla held a total of at least 311 patents from 27 different countries on five continents. However, many of these patents related to the same inventions. The reason for the same invention being protected by several patents in various countries is the limited territory of patents, which means that they are valid only in the state in which they are granted. The collection of patents which protect the same invention in various countries is known as the patent family and these patents are known as equivalent patents. The first patent registered is known as the basic patent. Analysis and comparison of Tesla’s patents has established that he was granted 116 basic patents for his inventions, 119 in the US and 7 in the UK, protecting a total of 125 inventions. The remaining 195 patents are equivalents of these basic patents. The inventions that Tesla protected in the largest number of countries were his pump and turbine (US patents 1,061,142 and 1,061,206), for which he was granted 23 patents in 22 countries. In contrast to this, 54 patents granted to Tesla in the US do not have equivalents in other countries. The greatest number of patent applications submitted by Tesla was in 1889, a total of 37 applications relating to his polyphase system. The Archives of the Nikola Tesla Museum hold records of around 33 failed American patent applications, as well as patent applications which Tesla prepared but did not submit. Tesla also created a significant number of inventions for which he did not attempt to secure patent protection, such as the application of high frequency current for medical purposes. List of Tesla’s patents

Tesla’s Inventions Man Out of Time Wireless Energy Transfer Ship Tesla’s transformers also produce electromagnetic waves, or signals. He used these signals to make the first remote control device – a remote control ship. Tesla’s work on remote control was first shown to the public in 1898. It is one of Tesla’s most important and protected patents and, together with its four-circuit resonance system, forms the basis of wireless communication. Fountain Another invention that Tesla developed out of necessity, trying to resolve his financial difficulties, was a fountain. In 1914 he protected the invention of fountain whose functioning was based on a great water mass circulation. He was trying to establish a business cooperation with Louis Tiffany, a famous jeweler and inventor of a special vitrage-making technique. Long Island Laboratory After the experiments in Colorado Springs, Tesla’s perspective was changed. The realization that information and energy can be made available at every point on the planet gave birth to exciting performances one after the other. All that was needed was to prove to the world the possibility of wireless energy transmission. He was able to gain interest in his project by one of the biggest financiers, John Pierpont Morgan, to whom he outlined that part of his plan relating to overseas wireless communications. He remained silent that his main goal was wireless power transmission. In early 1901, a contract was made and Tesla received funding from Morgan to build his transatlantic messaging system. In Shoreham, Long Island, he purchased a 120-acre piece of land called Wardenclyffe and began construction of the laboratory and its giant oscillator. Tesla ordered strict secrecy, and apart from him no other person knew what exactly was being built and what the final purpose of the project was. Thanks to the patent “Electricity Transmission Device”, which he submitted in 1902 and was granted only in 1914, today some details of the technical realization of his idea are known. The essence of the construction of the new transmitter was its alignment with the electrical properties of the planet. He also came up with a new name for this device: Magnifying Transmitter. At the end of 1901, Guglielmo Marconi was able to transmit a signal across the Atlantic. The event surprised the entire scientific world, including Tesla himself. Tesla knew that with his patent-pending devices Marconi could not perform such a feat, and he suspected him of using his apparatus. Primarily, the event, as well as economic circumstances, influenced the disruption of Morgan and Tesla’s communication and the continued funding of Tesla’s project. In addition to the funds he received from Morgan, Tesla also invested a large amount of its own money and, by shutting down the project, experienced a complete financial ruin. In the fall of 1906, Wardenclyffe was completely abandoned. In 1917, the 87-meter high Tesla tower on Long Island was demolished. Induction Motors One of the most important and well-known inventions of Nikola Tesla is the induction motor, which represents the beginning of the second industrial revolution and the cornerstone of the whole system of production, transmission and consumption of electricity used to this day. He built his first induction motor Tesla in 1883, and in 1888 Tesla was granted by the United States Patent Office all seven patents in the field of polyphase systems, covering basic models of induction motor in two-phase and three-phase construction, as well as two-phase and three-phase generators. Colorado Springs Laboratory The conditions that Nikola Tesla had in his lab on Houston Street no longer met his plans to build extremely high voltage oscillators, so he accepted an invitation from his friend and lawyer Leonard Curtis to go to Colorado Springs, where he was offered a free location for a new lab and electricity for powering his transformers. He arrived in Colorado Springs on May 18, 1899. According to his instructions, a laboratory was built in two weeks – a simple wooden shed with two windows and a large door above which he inscribed a quote from Dante’s “Divine Comedy”: You who enter here leave all hope. Tesla spent nearly a year in Colorado, doing continuous research. He made some of the most significant discoveries, and certainly one of them is the stationary waves of planet Earth, “which showed that the entire planet we live on, despite its incomprehensible size, can be made to respond by flickering in the quietest whisper of the human voice.”In addition to the large amount of notes in the research diary, it was never exactly known what Tesla had discovered in Colorado. In patents he later applied for and in numerous articles and interviews, he presented the basic idea, explained the technical and technological realization, but also gave a lot of confusing details. He claimed that, based on the discovery of stationary waves, he determined those basic electrical properties of planet Earth that he needed to adjust his oscillator with an additional coil so that the two systems, the oscillator and the Earth, could enter into resonant oscillation. He also claimed to have been able to generate a powerful current that toured the Earth, and wirelessly transmitted energy sufficient to light 200 light bulbs.

Press Clippings As part of Tesla’s legacy, there also arrived from America perhaps the most valuable part of the library collection – press clippings. While the books and magazines owned by Nikola Tesla allow us to assess his interests in the field of science and his literary taste, the clipping give us insight into the social context and the kind of response he received, both from the public and in professional circles. The collection of press clippings and newspapers from the personal legacy of Nikola Tesla consists of bound and unbound clippings, pages from newspapers with articles marked for clipping, unannotated pages and entire issues of newspapers. The bound clippings are in 57 individual albums and it is estimated that there are more than 20,000 of them. An original record of these is kept in a card index according to subject. Tesla instructed his associates and secretaries to clip articles from periodicals, most of which dealt with his work and activity in Europe and the USA. The articles are primarily classified by subject (energy, electrochemistry, teleautomatics, X-rays etc.) and, within that, chronologically. Every article is annotated by hand with the source of the clipping. Detailed inspection of this material has established that Nikola Tesla also engaged a specialized press clipping service. As well as articles relating to Nikola Tesla, here may also be found research on other scientists and inventors who were working in the same fields of science and technology. The methodical way in which these articles are classified bears witness to Tesla’s great devotion to, and skill at, collecting and utilizing information. If we also include all other sources of collecting and exchanging information, it becomes clear that Nikola Tesla created an analog version of what today we call the Internet. That is to say he had his own organized network of information which was indexed, described and arranged in an appropriate place within the entire system of his sources. As well as containing unique information about Tesla’s life and work, these articles also reflect the social and scientific climate in which Tesla conducted research. For any historian of science, they are an essential source of information about events in science and technology at the end of the nineteenth and the beginning of the twentieth century, all available in one place.

Library A special collection – the Personal Collection of Nikola Tesla – contains monographs and periodicals from Tesla’s legacy and many loosely bound press clippings. Because of their exceptional importance, they are treated as a special section of this collection (Tesla’s Press Clippings). Nikola Tesla’s personal library consists of 975 titles (in 1,172 copies), monographs (books) and 2,435 individual issues of 347 periodical titles (magazines and news-papers).

Inventory Search Inventory list Text search of Inventory and of Correspondents Index can be delivered via e-mail to the interested user. Request for delivery of Inventory text can be sent to: info@tesla-museum.org. Instructions for viewing documents in the Museum electronic reading room and for publication of the material users can request via the via the above mentioned e-mail.

Heritage Protection In 2003, in recognition of the universal significance of Nikola Tesla and his inventions, UNESCO added Tesla’s archive, as part of the moveable human documentary heritage, to the Memory of the World Register, the highest form of protection of cultural assets. On the national level, the Parliament of the Republic of Serbia, in 2005, brought a Resolution declaring the archival material preserved in the Nikola Tesla Museum as the Personal Collection of Nikola Tesla to be cultural material of exceptional significance. Basic protective measures for any kind of documentary material must include physical protection. In keeping with this, the Museum’s archival materials have been repacked in new folders and boxes, made to the highest standards. Special air-conditioned chambers have been designed and installed for the final disposal and preservation of the archival material, and a conservation and restoration program is ongoing. One special aspect of protection is the digitalization of documentary material. The process of digitalization produces copies which may be used in place of the originals. The entire collection of the Museum has been digitalized and also microfilmed. This procedure secures the permanence of the material for future generations. The Nikola Tesla Museum, as a complex institution for the protection of cultural materials, embraces the vision of “permanent and universal availability of the documentary legacy” as the goal to which it aspires. In this it shares the lot of many similar institutions in terms of the particular restrictions on access to all parts of the moveable legacy of Nikola Tesla.

