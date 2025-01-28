Share this postBodhisattvas BettyNo Thanks Dr. Gates...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNo Thanks Dr. Gates...I'll Pass. Me StuffJan 28, 20257Share this postBodhisattvas BettyNo Thanks Dr. Gates...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore7Share7Share this postBodhisattvas BettyNo Thanks Dr. Gates...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore7Share
These supporters of germ theory not environmental science , he is still trying to say these woman “ caught” their apparently bad self management of their own heath . Vaccines are like the spiritual bypassing only in health . He is such a weasel. A true died in the wool creep . I wonder how many young black African women he has managed to convince he has work for them on the new Epstein Island that replaced Geoffrey’s one that most certainly would have popped up elsewhere allegedly. He is such a creep . Allegedly .
Focuses on women and children pretending to care! Disgusting!!!