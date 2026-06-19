Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
8h

What’s up with the Wellness community? I don’t buy their stuff. But, they are all over the place. Who owns it?

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3 replies by Me Stuff and others
Sludge's avatar
Sludge
7h

It's ok, that's why we have Odysee.

https://odysee.com/@TheWhyFiles:6/the-roswell-alien-interview-your-soul:e

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