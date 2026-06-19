Noooooooooooooooooo!!!!! I went to find this full video and it has been Wellness Company'd! Not The Why Files Guy too!!!! 😭🥺😢💔🥹😭😢🥺💔😭🥹😢😭Interesting "The Roswell Alien Interview | Your Soul Has Been Here Thousands of Times" Full Episode with a Side of some Wellness Company BS Slop.Me StuffJun 19, 2026972Share972Share
What’s up with the Wellness community? I don’t buy their stuff. But, they are all over the place. Who owns it?
It's ok, that's why we have Odysee.
https://odysee.com/@TheWhyFiles:6/the-roswell-alien-interview-your-soul:e