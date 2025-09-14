Yesterday, a federal lawsuit was filed in Florida against The Wellness Company by five former employees, alleging sexual harassment, systemic discrimination, and retaliation. Read the complaint: https://whiteroseintelligence.com/content/files/2025/09/Complaint---Foy-et-al-v.-TWC-2022--Inc.-et-al---0-25-cv-61823-RS.pdf

Is anyone surprised that The Wellness Company, previously exposed for its suspicious ties to private military security and biotechnology, has a workplace culture that results in lawsuits from former employees? See here for background: