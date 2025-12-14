Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Paul's avatar
John Paul
6h

Thanks Betty, very enlightening and thoroughly documented.

The blood lines and their flunkies on the gravy train. On the downside the evil never seems to die but on the upside their dirty deeds are not going unnoticed anymore.

It seems to be all about stealing the common-wealth and then laundering the money.

I wonder where they parked the trillions that shell companies like Pfizer embezzled around the world for billions of toxxine orders which never got filled? Mauritius?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
7h

golly, tax havens 'n offshore invest-mints... an' quite the varied an' multi-national/international list--amused by all the entertainers 'n pop-stars (!)...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_people_and_organisations_named_in_the_Paradise_Papers?

Eddie MONEY (cain't make it up lol...) knew 'bout 2 Tickets to Paradise...

as they say... fer love or...money!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JxcUmAVG3RQ

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Me & Stuff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture