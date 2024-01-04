Utilizing publicly available data on PitchBook, Foster Coulson, David Lopez, and Brandon Kuemper’s Integro Cap PitchBook website revealed that a United Nations (UN) linked group, Unreasonable Group, had co-invested in Integro Cap, but that data has since been removed/hidden on Pitchbook since the first substack investigating these connections (as well as the integrocap.com website no longer working).

Public data on PitchBook also revealed that the Integro Cap company had invested in Nanobiosym, also linked to the UN Unreasonable Group. To recap the second part of this analysis, it delved into Dr. Anita Goel, who serves as Chairman and Scientific Director of Nanobiosym, as well as Chairman and CEO of Nanobiosym Diagnostics. Nanobiosym isn't a recent startup; according to PitchBook, it was established in 2004. Nanobiosym is also an Unreasonable venture, which is a United Nations venture that “has their fellow’s backs”, like Dr. Anita Goel

The United Nations Unreasonable Group that has partnered with Nanobiosym asserts that “We exist to give entrepreneurs an unfair advantage.”

Also, the technology created by Anita Goel, Gene RADAR, is also not a new technology and has been around for quite some time. Dr. Anita Goel even pitched the product at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Annual Meeting in 2015. Gene RADAR was granted an FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) in 2018 during the Zika outbreak. Under the guidance of Dr. Goel, Nanobiosym has received notable peer-reviewed accolades and grants from prominent U.S. federal agencies, such as DARPA, NSF, DOD, DOE, CASIS (associated with NASA), and USAID. The company is leveraging nanobiophysics to advance a range of innovative applications for the Gene-RADAR® Platform and is working to improve the platform's mobility and overall performance metrics. This technology seems to be the final defense against an invasive surveillance state encroaching on our personal freedoms. Instead of external surveillance tools like phones and the internet, it now monitors us internally. This raises concerns about potential misuse, prompting a desire for a more private lifestyle, perhaps even in a nice secluded cave dwelling. Derinkuyu 2.0 anyone?

This third chapter largely centers on Dr. Robert S. Langer, a member of the Distinguished Board of Advisors at Nanobiosym and some of his other interesting associations and endeavors.

Dr. Robert Langer is also listed on the World Economic Forum (WEF) roster.

According to multiple public sources, Robert Samuel Langer Jr. was born August 29, 1948. He grew up in Albany, New York. His father managed a billiard parlor in nearby Troy, New York, and later operated a liquor store in Albany. This soft-spoken and unobtrusive individual starting from a modest background, has achieved significant recognition and amassed considerable wealth through his pursuits that integrate the fields of chemical engineering, nanotechnology, and medicine.

The public sources utilized for the purpose of this substack posit that Robert Langer, formerly the Germeshausen Professor of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering at MIT, remains active in the Department of Chemical Engineering and the Department of Biological Engineering. He is a faculty member of the Harvard–MIT Program in Health Sciences and Technology and the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research. With over 1,400 patents, Langer is among the world's most highly cited researchers, boasting an h-index of 315 and over 400,000 citations in biotechnology, particularly in drug delivery systems and tissue engineering.

As the most cited chemical engineer in history and the second most cited individual overall, he has authored over 1,500 scientific papers and played a key role in founding over 40 biotechnology companies, including Moderna. Leading the largest biomedical engineering lab globally at MIT, Langer's research has garnered over numerous prestigious awards, and his lab maintains over $10 million in annual grants with over 100 researchers. Langer has also served as the chair of the FDA's Science Board, the agency's highest advisory board, from 1995 to 2002, and as its Chairman from 1999 to 2002.

During his first year at Cornell University, Robert Langer found particular enjoyment in his chemistry class, prompting him to choose chemical engineering as his major. He completed his undergraduate studies at Cornell in 1970 and went on to pursue advanced studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Dr. Langer earned his bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University and completed his Sc.D. from in 1974. Following this, he served as a post-doctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School.

While pursuing his doctorate, Langer witnessed a severe gasoline shortage in the U.S., prompting a high demand for chemical engineers to enhance fuel efficiency. Despite receiving numerous job offers from major oil companies, such as Shell, Chevron, and Exxon, along with his peers who mostly opted for careers in the energy sector, Langer was uninterested in fuel technology. Consequently, in the 1970s, he aimed to apply his knowledge of chemical engineering to the field of medicine.

After facing multiple rejections for research positions and grant proposals at universities and hospitals, Robert Langer sought guidance from a friend in Cambridge, who recommended reaching out to Dr. Judah Folkman. In a pioneering move, Dr. Folkman, focusing on unconventional cancer research, welcomed Langer into his surgical lab despite the scarcity of chemical engineers in such settings. Assigned the task of discovering substances to inhibit angiogenesis, the creation of new blood vessels, Langer concurrently explored the development of polymers that could facilitate controlled, timed release of medication within the body.

According to publicly sourced data, Dr. Judah Folkman, was the son of a Jewish rabbi, graduated from Ohio State University in 1953 and Harvard Medical School in 1957, and trained under Robert Edward Gross. During his time at Harvard, he worked on a pacemaker prototype, although the results were never published. Following graduation, he began a surgical residency at Massachusetts General Hospital. In 1960, he was drafted into the U.S. Navy. From 1960 to 1962, Folkman held the rank of Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, where he conducted research on blood vessel growth at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. During this period, he also created an implantable device for controlled drug release. Remarkably, he generously provided the patent-free invention to the World Population Council, and this device played a pivotal role in the development of what is now known as Norplant. While researching how to create artificial blood for the navy, Folkman discovered the inhibitory effect of blood on tumor growth, leading him to investigate angiogenesis.

After his navy service, Folkman completed his residency at Massachusetts General Hospital, worked as an assistant surgeon at Boston City Hospital, and furthered his training in pediatric surgery at Children's Hospital. At the age of 34 in 1967, Folkman became the surgeon-in-chief at Children's Hospital Boston. A year later, in 1968, he was appointed the Julia Dyckman Andrus Professor of Pediatric Surgery at Harvard Medical School and held the title of Professor of Cell Biology. Remarkably, he became the youngest full Professor in the history of Harvard Medical School. Over nearly four decades, Folkman directed the Children's Hospital Boston Surgical Research Laboratories, which later evolved into the Vascular Biology Program. Simultaneously, he served as the Scientific Director of the hospital's Vascular Anomalies Center. In 2006, Folkman was one of seven people appointed by President Bush to the National Cancer Advisory Board of the National Institutes of Health.

The resumes of Dr. Robert Langer and his colleagues are impressive, featuring affiliations with renowned institutions like Cornell, MIT, Harvard, and Massachusetts General Hospital. The familiarity arises from recent findings revealing connections between these institutions and covert projects and experiments tied to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), sitting presidents and other heads of state, the military complex, and public-private partnerships expanding their classified operations over several decades.

While I'm not explicitly asserting that these agents analyzed in this piece are unquestionably involved in classified CIA operations, nor am I attempting to tarnish their reputations in any way, it is intriguing that individuals who have achieved significant wealth and influence through their scientific pursuits are all associated with the same institutions historically linked to secretive and illicit operations conducted discreetly. Bare with me on this diversion, but it is worth mentioning to analyze how we may have gotten where we are today by looking into the past.

According to Alexis Baden-Mayer, Monsanto played a crucial role in the classified Manhattan Project, overseeing the U.S. nuclear weapons program's Mound Laboratories (1943-1988) and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (1945-1947). In 1954, Monsanto collaborated with Bayer, a German company with wartime connections to Auschwitz. Despite World War II's aim to defeat the Nazis, post-war developments saw companies like Monsanto seeking Bayer's expertise, even if it involved the use of prisoners in Nazi death camps. Monsanto not only collaborated with Bayer, they also extended job offers to Nazi scientists through the CIA's Operation Paperclip, despite their criminal convictions.

Operation Paperclip was a covert U.S. intelligence initiative from 1945 to 1959, relocating over 1,600 German scientists, engineers, and technicians from post-World War II Germany to the United States for government employment. Initially presented as virtuous scientists, some were meant to face trial at Nuremberg but were instead brought to the U.S. The Joint Intelligence Objectives Agency (JIOA), predominantly executed by the U.S. Army's Counterintelligence Corps (CIC), orchestrated this operation, involving former Nazi Party members and leaders among the relocated Germans.

According to another public source, Operation Paperclip covertly placed around 10,000 Nazis in prominent positions in industry, academia, and government, while Jewish refugees from recently liberated extermination camps were denied asylum in the U.S. The collaboration between Monsanto and Bayer under Mobay, especially during 1954-1977, reflects the expected alliance between a Pentagon contractor and a Nazi collaborator. In this period, Monsanto collaborated with the Pentagon on unauthorized radiation experiments, including the spraying of radiological weapons on a St. Louis housing project in 1953-1954. Monsanto supplied radioactive materials for government-sanctioned human radiation experiments, causing harm, such as childhood cancers from a 1945-1947 experiment on pregnant women. Additionally, Monsanto aimed to profit by creating consumer products, like a nuclear-powered pacemaker (1966-1988). This is interesting as Judah Folkman also worked on the first implantable pacemaker; could they be correlated? Simultaneously, from 1943 to 1988, it conducted a deadly human experiment on its own workers at Oak Ridge and Mound Laboratory, monitoring health impacts but providing no support to employees who developed cancer.

The widely documented synthesis of LSD by Swiss chemist Albert Hofmann in 1938 for Sandoz (now Novartis) is an intriguing historical even that led to some very bizarre experiments. In the late 1970s, during investigations led by Church, Pike, and Rockefeller that exposed CIA's use of LSD in alleged mind control experiments, the information became public knowledge. Despite being documented by both houses of Congress and a White House commission, the general public, if paying attention at all, responded with bemusement and likely dismissed the narrative as a conspiracy theory. Known only to experts, the CIA wasn't the initial U.S. agency to employ LSD for interrogation and mind control; the U.S. Navy held that distinction.

MK-Ultra served as an umbrella term encompassing 149 diverse subprojects that included mind control, brainwashing, and chemical/medical experiments conducted by the CIA and other agencies. MKUltra had a wide-ranging scope, conducting activities labeled as research at over 80 institutions, including military facilities, colleges, universities, hospitals, prisons, and pharmaceutical companies. The CIA utilized front organizations, and while some high-ranking officials at these institutions were aware of the CIA's involvement, the activities were largely concealed. In the 1950s and 60s, the CIA carried out Project MKUltra, engaging in illicit experiments on unsuspecting subjects, primarily Americans but also including citizens from Canada, Denmark, and CIA detainees at foreign locations. Sidney Gottlieb, a chemist, devised and ran MK Ultra. The goal was to devise novel interrogation methods centered on mind control, with a focus on creating a "truth drug." Subjects underwent high doses of LSD and experienced severe torture methods abroad, such as "electroshock, extremes of temperature, [and] sensory isolation." During the early 1950s, Gottlieb orchestrated the CIA's expenditure of $240,000 to acquire the global LSD supply. He brought it back to the U.S. from Europe, distributing it for clandestine research programs sponsored by the CIA in hospitals, clinics, and prisons (amongst other notable illegal experiments without patient knowledge or consent). The CIA aimed to use Operation Dormouse to strategically leak MK-Ultra to the media, diverting attention from more incriminating programs (mentioned below) by outsourcing MK-Ultra to universities, the institutions would bear the media scrutiny, creating a buffer between the press and more secretive programs.

On November 25, 1969, President Richard Nixon prohibited the military use of biological weapons and dissolved Project MKNAOMI. A subsequent presidential directive on February 14, 1970, banned all stockpiles of bacteriological weapons and nonliving toxins. Despite these measures, a CIA scientist acquired about 11 grams of deadly shellfish toxin from Fort Detrick personnel, storing it in a CIA lab unnoticed for over five years. In 1973, President Nixon's removal of CIA Director Richard Helms also led to the dismissal of Sidney Gottlieb from his position. During this period, Helms and Gottlieb instructed the destruction of all records associated with MK Ultra and its subprojects. While most records were purportedly destroyed, a few were inadvertently left behind. Shortly thereafter, President Nixon became embroiled in the Watergate scandal, leading to an impeachment hearing and, ultimately, his resignation as President.

Despite the CIA blatantly violating its charter by engaging in extensive, illegal domestic intelligence operations during the Nixon Administration and conducting numerous illicit experiments and projects from the 1950s to the 1970s, no action has been taken by any agency—whether the Pentagon, CIA, state licensing boards, or professional medical societies—to investigate or discipline those involved in these illegal activities, despite overwhelming evidence. Gross violations by medical personnel and academics have been disregarded. The effectiveness of the CIA's Dormouse Operation is evident. All of this was literally swept under the rug. The final report of the supposedly independent 1975 Rockefeller Commission, investigating CIA domestic activities, was also shown to be significantly altered by the Gerald Ford White House, against the objections of senior Commission staff. Despite internal documents revealing these alterations, no one has been held accountable for the illegal and unethical activities. The whereabouts and activities of scientists from Operation Paperclip remain undocumented, and information regarding the universities, hospitals, and other institutions involved in these projects is either classified or destroyed. There is no definitive assurance that these operations were genuinely halted.

The Senate Health Subcommittee, which wanted to hear the academicians' reaction, quietly invited the presidents of 20 institutions to testify at its hearings Sept. 20 and 21. Only one president accepted; he was not scheduled to testify because all the others declined, explaining that they had previous engagements. The list of the 80 institutions given to Senate investigators is still classified, but each of those institutions has been notified separately by the C.I.A. that in some way, knowingly or unknowingly. it played host to C.I.A. research, and 26 colleges and universities have acknowledged this publicly. The New York Times, 1977

A noteworthy coincidence is that during the Watergate scandal and impeachment proceedings following President Nixon's attempt to shut down MK Naomi at Fort Detrick, Robert Langer secured a post-doc fellow position with Judah Folkman in 1974 at Harvard Medical School. In 1974, a $23 million grant from Monsanto, in collaboration with Harvard Medical School, was finally approved after a two-year process. The very same Monsanto linked to Operation Paperclip. The Harvard Medical School and Monsanto agreement was a signed 12-year industrial-funded research grant for molecular biology research (the molecular basis of organ development). The agreement granted Monsanto the authority for commercial development of any research products devised during the specified period. Monsanto also assured Harvard control over the nature of the research conducted. A portion of the funding supported Judah Folkman's cancer research. Despite the focus on cancer, both the Harvard and Monsanto “cautioned against widespread hope for a cure” (although Rife in 1934 and many others since have supposedly found cures for cancer but the information has been suppressed, censored, or worse). This marked the largest agreement of its kind, leading to medical inventions and representing the first instances where Harvard allowed faculty to submit patent applications. In this timeframe, Robert Langer worked as a postdoc in Folkman's lab, concentrating on drug delivery with Silastic (the Silastic trademark pertains to silicone elastomers, silicone tubing, and certain cross-linked polydimethylsiloxane materials produced by Dow Corning, the global trademark owner) and other materials like synthetic polymers. Langer’s breakthrough inventions are recognized as laying the groundwork for a significant portion of current drug delivery technology.

In 1976, Robert Langer and Judah Folkman pioneered the utilization of nano- and microparticles for encapsulating nucleic acids like DNA and RNA, suggesting the potential use of DNA or RNA as a therapeutic. Expanding on this discovery, they introduced liposomes two years later to deliver mRNA to lymphocytes. (In 1989, Robert Malone and colleagues introduced a non-PEGylated cationic liposome mRNA delivery system. In 1994, PEG was incorporated onto nanoparticle surfaces to prevent aggregation and non-specific uptake by macrophages and liver cells.)

After working with Dr. Judah Folkman from 1974 to 1977, Dr. Robert Langer secured a position at MIT. Langer's research laboratory, Langer Lab, at MIT is the largest biomedical engineering labs in the world. His work, collaborations and partnerships are extensive. Dr. Robert Langer has garnered various honors and collaborated with and interacted with numerous influential world leaders due to his scientific contributions.

Bill Gates consulting with Dr. Robert Langer on single injection vaccines that release over long periods of time

Start watching video at approximately 21 minutes to see Bill Gates and Dr. Langer’s vaccine collaboration information.

This was not the first collaboration between Bill Gates and Dr. Robert Langer. In 2012, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation funded Dr. Langer's microchip delivery system, originally designed for osteoporosis medication, with the intention of transforming it into a contraceptive device. During Mr. Gates's 2012 visit to an MIT lab, he discussed with Professor Langer the concept of a novel birth control method that could be activated and deactivated over an extended period. The resulting birth control microchip has a 16-year lifespan within the body, controllable through an external remote. MIT's Dr. Robert Farra emphasized the need for "secure encryption" for the subcutaneous computer chip, preventing unauthorized reprogramming. However, this security measure does not seem to have been developed yet. Concerns from civil libertarians revolve around potential exploitation by hackers and rogue government agencies, raising worries about compromised privacy. Constitutional attorney John Whitehead warns that the chip's transmissions could enter government files, eroding privacy rights, even extending to intimate details like sexual activity. Hackers have demonstrated vulnerabilities in medical devices, posing risks to patient safety and data integrity. Government surveillance, as highlighted by Whitehead, showcases the potential for abuse, with technologies exceeding public awareness. He raises concerns about the chip's activation in harmful ways, including potential misuse in a eugenics program, impacting reproductive rights.

In 2013, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation granted Dr. Robert Langer and colleague Gio Traverso a multimillion-dollar award to develop an ingestible drug delivery system, aiming to improve patient compliance in the developing world for malaria and AIDS treatments. The Langer lab's pill unfolds into a star shape in the stomach, delivering medicine over two weeks. This led to the creation of Lyndra in 2015, funded by Polaris Partners, like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and licensed with Langer's technology, focusing on supporting malaria eradication and enhancing medication adherence for various conditions. Over the years, the team has worked on ingestible sensors and drug delivery capsules, including an ingestible capsule controllable via Bluetooth. Manufactured using 3-D printing, these capsules can reside in the stomach for at least a month, delivering drugs and sensing environmental conditions, offering potential applications in long-term drug delivery and monitoring vital signs, temperature, and more, with information relayed to a smartphone via wireless communication.

In 2023, Dr. Langer co-authored an article introducing ingestible electronics, emphasizing their potential to revolutionize patient diagnosis and treatment across various conditions. His team created a wireless, vitamin-capsule-sized device, referred to as the vitals-monitoring pill (VM pill), capable of monitoring vital signs such as respiratory and heart rates. The VM pill utilizes off-the-shelf integrated circuits and electronic sensors to measure abdominal movement during breathing using an accelerometer from within the gastrointestinal tract. While the intended use of this technology is commendable, the recent emphasis on Digital IDs raises questions about the underlying motivations behind the invention.

What could possibly go wrong with any of this?

Pictured, Melinda Gates and Bill Gates during a digital broadcast presented by anti-poverty group Global Citizen. GETTY IMAGES

In January 2018, during a World Economic Forum gathering focused on the future of healthcare, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and fellow panelists engaged in a discussion about technological progress and innovations in the medical realm. During the event, an attendee queried Bourla about utilizing technology to ensure a patient's adherence to medication. Bourla makes the claim that if patients utilized biological real-time sensors that populations like diabetics specifically could decrease emergency room visits by 700,000 visits and 340,000 hospitalizations annually (see in video at 30:26). Also during this event, an attendee queried Bourla about utilizing technology to ensure a patient's adherence to medication.

In reply, Bourla cited an FDA-approved drug equipped with a digital sensor (“electronic pill”) designed to monitor the compliance of the ingestion of the medicine. “It’s basically a biological chip that is in the tablet and once you take the tablet it sends a signal that you took the tablet,” Bourla said. “Imagine the implications of that compliance. The insurance companies can know that the medicines that patients should take, they do take them. It is fascinating what happens in this field.” (Start at around 45:55 in video). It sure is fascinating and a little worrisome!

Dr. Robert Langer boasts an extensive list of patents and inventions, with a remarkable array of accomplishments. Dr. Langer has granted licenses or sub-licenses for patents to over 400 companies in the fields of biotech, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and medicine. Despite extensive searching, a readily available comprehensive list of his achievements is not easily found on the internet. Some of the medications he has helped create are surprisingly noteworthy, showcasing the depth and historical impact of his contributions. His extensive reach throughout history may not be fully appreciated by many.

Controlled release drug delivery, once thought limited to small molecules, expanded with Folkman and Langer's mid-1970s research enabling sustained release of proteins. Biodegradable polymers like poly(lactide-co-glycolide) (PLG) encapsulate drugs in microspheres for injection, with adjustable factors providing precise tuning of degradation rates and drug release profiles.

Langer’s work has helped lead to multiple pharmaceuticals that have gained FDA approval. Lupron Depot®, a PLG microsphere with leuprolide acetate, transformed prostate cancer treatment in 1989 (also given for early-onset puberty, endometriosis, and in vitro fertilization), followed by Nutropin Depot® in 1999 for growth hormone deficiency. Risperdal Consta®, a biweekly intramuscular injection of risperidone enclosed in PLG microspheres, improved patient compliance for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder since its 2003 approval. Doxil®, the first FDA-approved cancer nanomedicine in 1995, and Abraxane®, sanctioned in 2005 for breast cancer treatment and later extended to non-small cell lung and pancreatic cancers, demonstrate the evolution of controlled release drug delivery. There are also many more pharmaceuticals and technologies that can be attributed to Langer and his work.

However, upon closer examination beyond the celebrated descriptions of these pharmaceuticals and their supposed miraculous effects, it becomes apparent that their impact on numerous patients may raise concerns. This is especially true upon examination of the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS), a database collecting adverse event reports, medication errors, and product quality complaints submitted to the FDA, questions arise regarding the lack of comprehensive safety studies or removal of certain medications from the market. Analogous to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), FAERS is intended to support the FDA's post-marketing safety surveillance for drugs and therapeutic biologic products. While some contend that the data in FAERS and VAERS does not establish causation, these systems are essential for monitoring adverse events and should be treated seriously. These systems are also asserted to be greatly under-reported as well, so the actual occurrences of these adverse events is thought to be even higher than reported.

Langer also played a pivotal role in Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine development, leveraging his earlier work on drug delivery. Robert Langer co-founded Moderna in 2010 with Derrick Rossi , Kenneth R. Chien, and Noubar Afeyan. Stéphane Bancel has been Moderna's CEO since October 2011 and a board member since March 2011.

Every founding member of Moderna has varying significant associations with global public-private partnerships, including the World Economic Forum, Harvard, MIT, the Navy, and Dupont as a collective group. These organizations have engaged in questionable historical and potential future activities, raising valid concerns.

In 2009 Stephen Bancel could be found on the list of WEF Young Global Leaders

Image from slideshare

Moderna can be found on the WEF roster

Moderna is also committed to the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

Do the proponents of this movement not advocate for depopulation or population control? It's intriguing that these companies claim to promote health and prosperity for the population while simultaneously endorsing population control.

With Moderna, Langer played a key role in the development of their COVID-19 vaccine, which built off his previous research on drug delivery. Moderna, Langer said, had nine vaccines in clinical trials before the pandemic and built a large manufacturing plant for a cancer vaccine, and was positioned to pivot when needed.

In 2017, Damian Garde reported that Moderna Therapeutics, the leading private biotech company, was faced with safety issues with its ambitious therapy for Crigler-Najjar syndrome. To sustain its bold promise of revolutionizing modern medicine, the company relied on a new and mysterious technology. Despite CEO Stéphane Bancel's optimistic outlook a year ago, the development of a treatment for Crigler-Najjar syndrome, in collaboration with Alexion Pharmaceuticals, has been indefinitely delayed due to safety concerns. Moderna, unable to proceed with this technology, has shifted its focus to vaccine development, a less profitable field that may not justify its nearly $5 billion valuation, according to a former manager. Prior to the pandemic, mRNA presented challenges in its application, as numerous prominent pharmaceutical firms have attempted but abandoned the concept due to difficulties in delivering mRNA into cells without causing adverse effects. Despite that, CEO Bancel's claimed in 2016 that Moderna's therapies would revolutionize the world, the company's refusal to disclose data on its mRNA technology did raise skepticism among scientists and drawn criticism from the editors of Nature.

In 2019, Fauci and Rick Bright, the HHS BARDA director, appeared to endorse this new technology. Bright mentioned the potential for an innovative, disruptive entity free from bureaucratic constraints. It's curious that this technology, initially not meeting safety standards or gaining mainstream scientific acceptance, received a series of FDA Emergency Use Authorizations during the pandemic.

Interestingly, Dr. Robert Langer was a member of the United States Food and Drug Administration’s SCIENCE Board, the FDA’s highest advisory board, from 1995 — 2002 and as its Chairman from 1999-2002? Indeed, he was. Despite that it's all in the past, it's hard not to perceive it as a conflict of interest when companies like Moderna and Nanobiosym he has a stake in are repeatedly granted multiple Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs), doesn’t it? Nanobiosym was granted an EUA for diagnostics test for both Zika and COVID. Isn't it strange that Moderna was simultaneously working on mRNA vaccines for those diseases? It appears to be a lucrative business model—having technology to identify an illness and then developing vaccines for it. But wait, there’s more!

Led by Dr. Robert Langer, MIT researchers have devised an innovative method to record a patient's vaccination history by embedding data in an invisible dye pattern beneath the skin during vaccination. This technology supposedly aims to address issues in areas lacking paper vaccination cards or electronic databases (but this technology raises concerns, especially in light of the recent emphasis on the necessity of Digital IDs for work, school, travel, and overall life participation) ensuring rapid and anonymous detection of vaccination history. The dye, composed of nanocrystals known as quantum dots, can persist under the skin for at least five years, emitting near-infrared light detectable by a specialized smartphone. Kevin McHugh, former MIT postdoc and current assistant professor at Rice University, emphasizes the potential of this approach in facilitating widespread and efficient vaccination tracking. Robert Langer and Ana Jaklenec are planning surveys to evaluate the acceptance of invisible tattoos in key regions, supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Dr. Robert Langer has quite an impressive Competing Interests Disclosure list, and this is only between 2015 to 2020. It even involves Pfizer and Monsanto. Curious to know the details behind those competing interests.

I understand this is overwhelming; intricate situations like this typically are. However, we're nearly finished, so please stay with me.

In July 2020, BARDA partnered with the Department of Defense’s JPEO-CBRND and SiO2 Materials Science to expedite the production and scaling of SiO2's patented packaging platform for storing vaccines and therapeutics, aiming to address pandemic needs and future emergencies. The collaboration aims to enhance vial manufacturing capacity in the United States, reducing reliance on foreign supply chains, meeting industry demands, and accommodating surges in demand without delays. With federal support, SiO2's annual production capacity is expected to reach 120 million vials by the end of 2020 and potentially exceed one billion vials by April 2021, ensuring ample availability for future FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines. What does this have to do with any of this?

Dr. Robert Langer was an advisor to SiO2, the U.S. company responsible for the advanced patented materials coating in vials and syringes used for Moderna's COVID vaccines. Securing a $143 million grant from BARDA, SiO2 aims to enhance the production of its patented packaging for storing novel coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics. Dr. Langer underscores the critical role of suitable containers in the safe storage and delivery of vaccines, highlighting SiO2's development's importance for effective biological drugs, especially those combatting COVID-19, and addressing dosage precision concerns linked to traditional glass containers. This special coating for vials was in development long before the pandemic. Dr. Fredrickson, another SiO2 advisor said “its development is crucial in helping deliver biological drugs similar to the ones being currently tested to help fight COVID-19”. He also said another major reason these new vials are so important is because, “With old glass containers, the person often doesn’t get the full dosage of the vaccine.” One can’t help but question what is really in the special coating made for the vials and syringes.

In a surprising development, SiO2 filed for bankruptcy in 2023, despite holding a substantial contract with BARDA for manufacturing novel coated vials and syringes, and Moderna experiencing strong sales of the product. The sudden bankruptcy filing is perplexing, especially considering the company's presence in the industry since 2012. Additionally, the company intends to undergo reorganization, adding to the unusual circumstances surrounding the situation.

What is really in the coating for the Moderna vials and syringes? What is really in the Moderna vaccines? What is it really doing to people?

To explore that avenue of investigation, it is necessary to examine Dr. Robert Langer's additional pastime pursuit, which involves tissue engineering using polymers. His work primarily focuses on using polymers to create biomaterials that can be applied in regenerative medicine and tissue regeneration. Bioabsorbable artificial polymers (plastics) as matrices are utilized in his work in hopes to create artificial tissues, cartilage, bone, and organs. As Langer discussed in 2013, tissue engineering involves combining specific plastics with cells, using the right materials and structure, along with appropriate media, to potentially create various tissues and organs such as skin and bone. According to Robert Langer, significant advancements had already been made in 2013, with skin, corneas, and liver being developed, and the goal was to extend this capability to all tissues. Overcoming challenges like immune rejection and integration, Langer's team researched new materials, synthesized chemicals, and developed imaging techniques. Langer envisioned a future with smart tissues and organs, equipped with sensors for real-time monitoring, potentially providing early warnings for health issues like heart attacks or strokes.

Dr. Robert Langer talks about this technology in a video from 2013 below:

Robert S. Langer, the David H. Koch Institute Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, discusses tissue engineering and how new cartilage can be created in a lecture at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University in 2014.

If these technologies are developed with altruistic intentions, they hold great potential. However, how can we ensure that these initiatives are genuinely geared toward positive and ethical purposes? Particularly when considering historical instances, the concern arises: are we still unwittingly serving as test subjects for experiments?

In 2012, a large-scale project was funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Administration at MIT, several MIT faculty members worked on a “human-on-a-chip” system that scientists could use to study up to 10 human tissue types at a time. The goal was to create a customizable system of interconnected tissues, grown in small wells on a plate, allowing researchers to analyze how tissues respond to different drugs. At that time, Langer was focused on intricate tissues like cardiac-tissue scaffolds with integrated electronic sensors and a synthetic polymer to potentially restore vocal-cord function in individuals who lost their voices due to overuse or damage. Designing implantable organs posed a significant challenge, particularly in ensuring the incorporation of blood vessels capable of connecting to the patient's own blood supply. In Langer's lab, researchers were dedicated to inducing blood vessel formation by cultivating cells on nanopatterned surfaces. Lab made body parts. Kinda has a bad vibe to it.

Image from Pinterest

Bioactive glasses initially sparked this healthcare revolution, laying the foundation for contemporary biomaterial-driven regenerative medicine. Larry Hench's inaugural 45S5 glass composition, devised fifty years ago, demonstrated the capability to adhere to living bone and induce osteogenesis by releasing biologically active ions. Larry Hench's 45S5 Bioglass® is a pioneering biomaterial of the third generation, known for the biological impact of its ionic dissolution products in the physiological environment. The discovery of bioactive glasses is credited to Hench, who, during a conversation in 1967 with a U.S. Army colonel returning from the Vietnam War, found inspiration to create a material resistant to human body exposure, prompted by issues with inert polymeric and metal implants causing tissue rejection. Bioglass forms a rapid, strong, and stable bond with host tissues.

This technology raises concerns about the reported white calamari-like clots found in post-mortems of vaccinated individuals. Are these clots related to the technology used in the vaccines or present in the special coating of vials and syringes? Bioactive glasses are mainly comprised of Si02, which is the name of the company manufacturing the vials with the special coatings. Isn’t that odd? Could it be a factor in the unusual clots and other organ system problems observed?

I am starting to feel like we are still being used as guinea pigs.

I'm beginning to find Nanobiosym, its associated individuals, and their intricate connections to various entities and historical events a bit suspicious.

I also want to know if this plastic cell growing technology is being utilized in lab grown meat and milk endeavors that is encouraged by Elon Musk’s sister-in-law, Christiana Musk, who is also a part of the UNreasonable group.

Image and recording from https://www.bbc.com/storyworks/specials/food-solutions/

Bill Gates?

Image from Twitter

All of this is publicly found data that was synthesized into a cogent investigation. None of the information presented in this article is portrayed as absolute fact and one must do their own research and utilize critical thinking to come to their own conclusions.