You know what’s not beautiful? A bill that sells off your land to private billionaires while calling it “reform.” They’re calling it the One Big Beautiful Bill—but let’s be honest, if you have to call it beautiful, it probably isn’t. This thing is uglier than a hedge fund investor in hiking boots.

Behind the sparkly language is a steaming pile of elite-grade bullsh*t: a full-scale land heist dressed up in budget reconciliation clothes, with billionaires lurking in the shadows like it’s the VIP section of a Davos afterparty.

This isn’t just politics. It’s a smash-and-grab. And the target? Public land.

Your land.

Gone.

🏗️ “Affordable Housing” for the Global Elite

The bill hands the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service a wrecking ball—empowering them to auction off up to 3 million acres of public land across 11 Western states.

We’re talking forests, canyons, open deserts, ancestral sites, sacred grounds, camping spots, and more—all up for grabs.

And don’t be fooled by the pretty little label: “housing.” There’s no requirement that the housing built on this land be affordable. In fact, the bill doesn’t define “affordable” at all—so it’s more like, “luxury condos with infinity pools and helipads that the rest of us can wave at from the freeway.”

Spoiler: this isn’t about the homeless, working-class families, or struggling communities. This is about privatizing what’s left of the commons—and fencing it off with “Members Only” signs and digital gate codes.

The land grab is real. And the winners are global real estate vultures, foreign buyers, and corporate developers who’d bulldoze a national forest to build an indoor golf simulator if you let them.

🥇 And the "Globalist of the Year" Award Goes to...

Oh, and let’s talk about the cherry on top: Donald J. Trump, the original “America First” guy, is out here praising this bill like it’s the Second Coming of Ronald Reagan in a gold-plated golf cart.

But let’s be honest. Pull off the MAGA hat and what do you find?

A real estate globalist in a red tie, grinning while signing over national treasures to guys named Jörg with a Swiss holding company.

We should print a sash that says:

“Globalist of the Year”

and drape it over his fake tan while he smiles for the cameras with a deed labeled Public Land in one hand and a check from BlackRock in the other.

This is Trump the Developer, not Trump the Patriot.

And if you're still buying that this man is saving America while selling it off chunk by chunk—baby, I have a timeshare in Death Valley to sell you.

🏞️ Land for Sale: Inquire if You're Filthy Rich

This bill isn’t just a scam—it’s a generational betrayal.

They say the states get a “first right of refusal.” Cute. As if your local broke-ass state government can outbid global capital groups and investment firms with offshore accounts and Pentagon-sized budgets.

The result? A direct transfer of American public land into private hands. Forever.

They’re sneaking it into budget reconciliation so it can’t be debated. No floor fights. No filibuster. Just quiet deals in quiet rooms while Americans are distracted by headlines about Taylor Swift’s boyfriend or another Supreme Court scandal.

This is democracy being downsized into a strip mall.

🌍 From Yosemite to "Private Community – Residents Only"

Let’s zoom out: This isn’t just bad policy. This is the Gore-ification of land politics all over again.

Remember when climate was used as a smokescreen to hand over control of land to elites? Same thing now, different costume. Instead of climate, they’re yelling “housing crisis!” while funneling land into private portfolios that only benefit the 1%.

They want to take your open spaces and flip them like Airbnb properties.

Imagine driving past Yosemite and seeing a sign that says:

“Welcome to Glacier Creek Estates – Starting at $7.9M”

Next to it: a Starbucks, three golf carts, and a “Keep Out” sign where a trailhead used to be.

🚫 Don’t Fall for the Brochure

So let’s recap:

It's not about helping the poor.

It’s not about solving the housing crisis.

It’s not about conservation.

It’s about ownership.

It’s about global consolidation of American land.

And it’s being pushed by both parties, with one side calling it beautiful and the other too spineless to scream.

This is not a drill.

This is a big, beautiful betrayal.

🎯 Burn the Sash. Shred the Bill. Keep the Land.

This is your land.

Not theirs.

Not BlackRock’s.

Not Trump’s.

Not the WEF’s.

Don’t let them turn the country into a gated community for global elites while the rest of us are priced out of our own national backyard.