Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Donna Anne's avatar
Donna Anne
18h

Great commentary! Thank you. Already had 11 tick bites (attached, removed pulled) this year. We live out in the country where ticks are abundant. Lived here over 50 years and have had 100s of tick bites. When our 4 kids were little I did a tick check every night during "tick season" when I gave them their rinse off before bed time. Pulled off any ticks with tweezers and washed bites with soap and water. I'm sure there are lots of folks who live in tick kingdoms and deal with bites accordingly, like some do who have to live with other itchy biting pests. The recent obcession with ticks and promoting fear is suspicious. Reminds me of running to the doc for Covid testing if you got a sniffle. Now run to the doc for a single tick bite test. But then, I'm also skeptical of testing.

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KT-SunWillShineAgain's avatar
KT-SunWillShineAgain
20h

Also consider that vastly increased levels of EMF (wireless radiation generated from our home appliances WiFi, WiFi router, mobile phones, printers, smartwatch estimates, Ringo webcams, smartmeters, outside 5G transmitters) cause energetic pollution which could easily overwhelm and distract the vagus nerve communication system.

Please check our Patricia Burke's EMF and smartmeter substacks.

For a better night's sleep, disconnect and/or disable all the WiFi emissions.

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