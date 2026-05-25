Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
8h

If ever there was an article I think everyOne should read, here it is. I would never turn to drugs to lose weight, and I hope Many make that same choice.

Indeed, the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) are thrilled at the prospect of getting Us all emotionally dampened to nothing. Then We will not care what They do to Us. So promote those drugs like they're miracles!!!

I know I say this often, and I will continue to do so until We succeed:

We had better strip these moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) of Their single tool to power, and the sooner We do, the better!

The Ones Who Prop the Grifters (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-ones-who-prop-the-grifters

A Breakdown of Why Abundancism is the Solution (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/a-breakdown-of-why-abundancism-is

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consuelo
8h

This article is fascinating and it caused me to wonder about something else. I have never taken these drugs. But over a dozen years ago, three years after having a heart attack, having been extremely anxious for those 3 years and my doctors trying to get me on Paxil and Xanax for those three years, I finally said YES and went on both. Which I was on from then on. Then 3 years ago I decided to go off the Paxil and that was horrible. I cried every day for many months but I stopped the Paxil. But the crying, sadness, lack of interest in everything has continued for 3 years. In fact, I have had to go through this twice because another doctor talked me into a different SSRI a few months after I stopped the Paxil and then I had to suffer through getting off that one. I am still sad, crying, unable to function, uninterested in life and unproductive. I still take Xanax, even if only to try to sleep, which has become a constant problem. I have found no proof that SSRIs even work as they are said to. I rue the day I began taking them. Is there some connection to the problems caused by SSRIs and anti-anxiety meds and the Ozempic-type drugs? Because I saw so many like symptoms in your article. I hate the medical-Pharmacy-Industrial Complex and all those in it.

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