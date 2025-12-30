I’ve driven past and hiked the Table Rocks near Medford, Oregon many times, and I’ve always thought they looked strangely flat and unusual. The official explanation for their formation is that they are remnants of ancient lava flows that cooled into hard basalt, with the softer surrounding rock eroding away over millions of years. Honestly, that sounds a bit too neat to me. It does not really match how oddly flat and distinctive they actually look, but I never thought of them as…

…massive cut down tree stumps until I saw this…and now I can’t unsee it.