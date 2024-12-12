Share this postBodhisattvas BettyPascal NajadiCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePascal NajadiChallenging Global Agendas and a Complex LegacyMe StuffDec 12, 202410Share this postBodhisattvas BettyPascal NajadiCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore33ShareHmmmm????10Share this postBodhisattvas BettyPascal NajadiCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore33Share
Thank you! Pascal's clarity and directness is penetrating. The video's calm tone communicates directly with the viewer's mind, to convey simple truths that override the WEF's demonic lies.
It's not like viewing that video wasn't and isn't continually suppressed.
Both the WEF and WHO need to be dissolved as well as the BIS