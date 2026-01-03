Dr. Stella Immanuel posted the following publicly.

“Hey America, happy new year.

There is some kind of flu or virus we are seeing in the clinic with people wheezing seriously. People that don’t have asthma are coming in short of breath and wheezing. It’s taking a combination of albuterol, ipatropium and budesonide breathing treatment to get them feeling better. Flu and covid test is coming negative even though they are not reliable.

And I’m giving them hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin, steroids and covitaspray.

Next day follow up is usually good after HCQ or ivermectin added.

I’m not sure what’s going on.

But I will advise everyone to get on some zinc transport supplement.

Start back on your weekly Sunday Sunday medicine with HCQ or ivermectin.

Please don’t wait till you get sick and can’t breathe.

Share please!”

Read that carefully. Not emotionally. Clinically. Logically.

People with no asthma suddenly wheezing. Severe shortness of breath. Aggressive breathing treatments required. Tests negative. No clear cause. And the key line buried in the middle of it all is the only honest sentence she wrote.

“I’m not sure what’s going on.”

That sentence should have stopped everything.

Instead, she immediately snaps back into the same fraudulent framework that medicine refuses to let go of. Germ theory. Virology. The reflexive assumption that if bodies are inflamed, coughing, wheezing, or failing, there must be a flu or a virus doing it. That assumption is not science. It is doctrine. And it has never been proven in the way people think it has.

Dr. Immanuel is often framed as part of the freedom fighting doctors. The ones who challenged lockdowns, mandates, and pharmaceutical overreach. But listen closely and you realize something uncomfortable. They never actually escaped the core lie. They still believe disease originates internally from invisible invading organisms. They still believe symptoms equal infection. They still believe relief equals validation of their explanation.

Steroids reduce inflammation no matter what caused it. Bronchodilators open airways no matter what irritated them. Temporary improvement does not prove a germ did anything. It proves inflammation was present.

Calling this a flu or a virus without evidence (because they are still using magic tricks like PCR diagnostics) is not courage. It is intellectual collapse.

At the same time, the other side is doing something even more insidious, because it comes wrapped in credibility and branding. Meghan Martin, known online as Beach Gem, is not just some neutral medical voice. She was part of Team Halo during the pandemic, actively pushing vaccines, repeating institutional narratives, scolding the public into compliance, and using social media influence to sell the idea that unquestioning trust equals intelligence.

Now she is back doing the same thing. New videos. Same tone. Same warnings. The mega flu is everywhere. Respiratory illness is surging. Be afraid. Follow guidance. Trust the experts. She sounds authoritative. Calm. Educated. Like someone who knows what she is talking about.

But here is the problem. She never questions the premise. Not once. Everything is still framed through germ theory and infectious disease mythology. No curiosity about environmental exposure. No examination of air quality. No discussion of particulates, chemicals, or inhaled toxins. No acknowledgment that symptoms can be imposed on the body from the outside without a single virus being involved.

That omission is not accidental. It is structural.

People are getting sick right now. Not statistically. Not theoretically. Actually really sick. Especially kids. Across different regions. Similar symptoms. Heavy fatigue. Chest tightness. Brain fog. Muscle pain. Respiratory distress that does not behave like a normal seasonal illness.

My own mother is sick right now. If she walked into a hospital, she would almost certainly be diagnosed with some dramatic version of flu or pneumonia. The same labels being handed out everywhere. Instead, she has been relying on basic home remedies aimed at supporting detox and reducing inflammatory burden. And they are helping. Not instantly. Not magically. But noticeably.

That matters.

Because if this were a germ running through her body, detox focused support would not track with improvement the way it does. What improves is the body’s ability to process and clear something it is reacting to.

People hate this question because it shatters their sense of safety, but it needs to be asked anyway.

What are people breathing?

There is a documented history of covert chemical, like MK NAOMI, and other covert weapons programs alongside publicly available patents describing the creation of artificial fog for obscuration and aerosol delivery (my Substack is full of examples of this if you care to read through them). When you place those patents next to real world events like the Oakville blobs incident, where mysterious gelatinous material fell from the sky and residents became ill, it raises serious questions about environmental exposure being reframed as ordinary disease. These programs, patents, and incidents together point to patterns that deserve investigation rather than dismissal.

Dense fog has been sitting over large parts of the country again. Not light morning mist. Heavy, persistent fog that hangs and lingers. Fog that keeps particles suspended. Fog that drives inhaled matter deeper into the lungs. Last year people openly said it smelled chemical. This year it is quieter. That does not mean it is harmless. It means people have been trained not to trust their own perception.

Medicine treats the environment like a backdrop instead of a variable. That is not an oversight. It is a design flaw.

There are well known, non-classified (and lots of classified) substances that can cause exactly what people are experiencing right now. Flu like symptoms without infection. Myositis. Neurological impairment. Respiratory inflammation. Organ stress. Immune dysregulation. All without a virus. Heavy metals. Industrial particulates. Organic dust exposure. Airborne chemical irritants. Carbon monoxide exposure without obvious smell. These mechanisms are documented. They are not fringe. They are simply inconvenient.

Calling everything a virus allows the system to avoid accountability. It allows institutions to ignore exposure. It allows influencers to keep repeating scripts. It allows doctors on every side to feel like they are doing something while never asking the most dangerous question of all.

What could be making people sick that has nothing to do with the long running fraud of germ theory at all?

The so called freedom doctors are still trapped inside germ theory dogma. The pro vaccine influencers are enforcing that same dogma with better lighting and sponsorships. Both groups sound confident. Neither group is actually thinking.

We are not living in normal conditions. We are living in an era where exposure does not have to announce itself, where delivery does not have to be obvious, and where plausible explanations are pre selected before evidence is even considered.

If this does not behave like an infection, then calling it one is not science.

It is a brainwashed cult.

It is not invisible germs doing this. That story has been carried for centuries by the same institutions that poison environments, manipulate populations, and then blame the body for reacting exactly as a body should. Germ theory did not arise in a vacuum. It was shaped and protected by industrial interests, military research, and pharmaceutical power structures that benefit from keeping attention off exposure, toxicity, and environmental assault.

The longer people refuse to seriously examine non germ theory explanations, especially environmental ones, the more obvious the pattern becomes. This is not a virus moving mysteriously through the population. This is the human body responding to something imposed on it from the outside. Something inhaled. Something absorbed. Something cumulative. Something no one in power wants named because naming it would force accountability.

The real sickness is not biological invasion. It is institutional denial. It is in the stories we have been trained to accept without question.

You can check this for yourself. Look up a recent story like “child died of flu” and then check the local weather where it happened, dense fog, unusual patterns, things like that. Where Dr. Stella Immanuel lives in Texas and Dr. BeachGum in Florida, there has recently been dense fog, yet they and others are claiming it is a virus. No way. The connection is mind-blowing. Wake up people.