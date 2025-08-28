Share this postBodhisattvas BettyPeru's Most Terrifying Mystery-The Face Peelers (The Why Files)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePeru's Most Terrifying Mystery-The Face Peelers (The Why Files)WTF????Me StuffAug 28, 20253Share this postBodhisattvas BettyPeru's Most Terrifying Mystery-The Face Peelers (The Why Files)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share3Share this postBodhisattvas BettyPeru's Most Terrifying Mystery-The Face Peelers (The Why Files)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share
this'll turn yer stomick an' skeer yer pants off sure... (nothin' like bein' pantless & nauseated!) but it's a phenomenon, likely a bizness by now... Wartch the fantastic/ fantastique! French horror film "Eyes Without a Face" / Les Yeux Sans Visage... by Georges Franju--entire story laid out... sans the higher tech (or anti-rejection meds, now common...). There, the motivation is twisted...outta "love" but of course whut's goin' down in Peru is pure bizness... past close-reference, "The Hands of Orlac!" (also...fantastique!)