Share this postBodhisattvas Betty🎄 pHARMa Clause Donnie T Delivering 5G and mRNA to the World at Warp Speed 🎅 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore🎄 pHARMa Clause Donnie T Delivering 5G and mRNA to the World at Warp Speed 🎅 Ho Ho Ho and Boosters for all!Me StuffMay 29, 20256Share this postBodhisattvas Betty🎄 pHARMa Clause Donnie T Delivering 5G and mRNA to the World at Warp Speed 🎅 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore32Share6Share this postBodhisattvas Betty🎄 pHARMa Clause Donnie T Delivering 5G and mRNA to the World at Warp Speed 🎅 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore32Share
The MAGA folks continue to get played . . .
Why stop at 5, right Donnie ?
“One Big Beautiful Bill Act”
Section 43201 of the bill, blandly titled the “Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology Modernization Initiative,” doesn’t just fund the federal government’s full-scale AI expansion—it removes every state’s right to regulate artificial intelligence for the next decade.
https://www.review-mag.com/article/congress-to-seize-control-of-ai-states-stripped-of-regulatory-power
Good Times.
So if the Bill passes they will need the 6 G to make it function optimally.
Donald J Trump Announced That He Wants Spectrum Available For 6G ASAP! Do You Even Know What 6G Is As The American Public?
https://rumble.com/v6ttntx-412889829.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
A little appetizer for the American public.
https://www.mdpi.com/2071-1050/16/16/7039