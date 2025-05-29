Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Effra's avatar
Effra
2h

The MAGA folks continue to get played . . .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Me Stuff
Michael A. Stilinovich's avatar
Michael A. Stilinovich
42m

Why stop at 5, right Donnie ?

“One Big Beautiful Bill Act”

Section 43201 of the bill, blandly titled the “Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology Modernization Initiative,” doesn’t just fund the federal government’s full-scale AI expansion—it removes every state’s right to regulate artificial intelligence for the next decade.

https://www.review-mag.com/article/congress-to-seize-control-of-ai-states-stripped-of-regulatory-power

Good Times.

So if the Bill passes they will need the 6 G to make it function optimally.

Donald J Trump Announced That He Wants Spectrum Available For 6G ASAP! Do You Even Know What 6G Is As The American Public?

https://rumble.com/v6ttntx-412889829.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

A little appetizer for the American public.

https://www.mdpi.com/2071-1050/16/16/7039

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture