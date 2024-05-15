In the realm of COVID debate and response, the behavior of medical professionals, researchers, and people alike can often verge on the absurd. On one side, there are those who become extremely unhinged at the mere mention of questions regarding vaccines, Remdesivir, or ventilators, treating any inquiry as an attack on science itself. Conversely, there are supposed freedom fighters who vehemently defend “alternative” treatments like Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, or a myriad of unending supplements, often hawking them to unsuspecting and gullible individuals. Both sides exhibit an alarming lack of nuance, with emotions running high and rational discourse often drowned out by dogma and outrage. In this climate, genuine dialogue and critical thinking become casualties of the polarized COVID landscape.

The desire to feel intellectually superior to others is a subtle yet pervasive mental disorder that often masquerades as confidence or expertise. It's as if people yearn to be praised as some kind of deity in the religion of medicine, a phenomenon that is truly nauseating. What's ironic is that despite this inflated sense of knowledge, we've all been consistently misled about the basic fundamentals of science and our true history. None of these individuals truly understand the intricacies of the human body, the nature of illness, or how to properly support its remarkable capacity for self-healing. Instead, they cling to dogma and authority, failing to recognize the vast complexities that have been hidden from us all.

Can I just call BS on both sides? These people aren't experts on anything tangible. Both sides have been Rockefellered, memorizing the same facts and pushing the same products made by the same big pharma companies that have profited off of us not just for decades, but for centuries. Merck, the maker of beloved Ivermectin, has been around since its founding in 1668 by a noble and banking family. They're just one example of the intertwined interests of nobility, banking, and pharmaceuticals. Like the Rockefellers and others, there's a pattern that doesn't seem to prioritize actual healing or disseminating true and accurate health information. It's a cycle of profit and power, rather than genuine concern for people's well-being or advancing science.

I would absolutely never, ever, ever, ever take another vaccine, nor would I give one to anyone I care about, including pets, parents, or kiddos. I staunchly refuse Remdesivir and have extreme hesitancy about setting foot in a hospital unless my leg were hanging off by a mere thread. So why on earth would I lend an ear to anyone purporting to be a freedom health fighter, pushing equally unproven and potentially dangerous therapies for purported illnesses like COVID-19, Influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and the like (the nonsense of Germ Theory is a whole other discussion)? It's nonsensical to embrace one set of dubious treatments while rejecting another; neither are rooted in solid scientific evidence, and both pose significant risks to health and well-being.

It's glaringly obvious that the "elite" families pushing their so-called magical treatments are contributing to a society that's getting fatter, sicker, and arguably dumber, all while they grow richer and live to be about 100. There's a serious disconnect here. Perhaps it's time to reassess the influence of figures like Rockefeller and the medicine they promote. Their methods seem to perpetuate rather than alleviate health issues, and their continued dominance in the medical industry warrants scrutiny and, potentially, a radical reevaluation of our approach to healthcare.

What happened to critical thinking? It seems like degrees, even specialty ones, are merely awards for being compliant monkeys, capable of regurgitating facts that may not even be factual or beneficial. It's disheartening to see how doctors, purportedly the pinnacle of medical knowledge, often operate as mere puppets of Rockefeller and their drug cartels. They blindly follow edicts and prescribe treatments dictated by profit-driven interests rather than engaging in genuine critical thinking or exploring alternative approaches to healthcare. The medical field has become a conveyor belt of standardized treatments, leaving little room for innovation or individualized care. It's time for a paradigm shift that prioritizes critical thinking and patient well-being over corporate agendas and pharmaceutical profits.

Although Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine act as zinc ionophores, pushing zinc into the cells and aiding in cell detoxification, the fervor around these medications as some sort of magical elixir by the freedom fighters is misplaced. Let's not forget that they are still synthetic big pharma concoctions with a laundry list of horrendous side effects, including death. Instead of pushing these risky medications, why aren't any of these doctors simply advocating for increasing intake of natural, organic foods high in zinc or offering ways to bolster health and well-being without relying on big pharma meds? It's ludicrous! As a freedom-fighting health practitioner, it seems contradictory to be battling big pharma by selling and promoting their medications. Let's make sense of this, shall we? If you're prescribing or endorsing big pharma meds, you're not challenging the system in any way; you're actually part of the very system you claim to oppose.

Ah, the beloved Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, hailed as saviors by the freedom-fighting doctors and community, but let's be real, they're just as bad no matter how you spin it. It's hilarious how incensed these supposed champions of freedom get when you question their narratives, prescriptions or present factual information about the dangers of these big pharma concoctions.

People are consuming Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine like candy, but only time will tell how truly safe or effective they are in the long run for those who have been persuaded to take them from the freedom-fighting big pharma med Pez dispensers. There's no genuine difference between the pro-vaccine, pro-Remdesivir crowd, and the big pharma pro-zinc ionophore crowd; it's all just varied packaging to ensure you're still ingesting big pharma meds.

Thankfully, we have such exceptional healthcare in America, keeping us all at the peak of health and well-being. Kudos to the medical industry, on both sides of the aisle.