I Don’t Even Know Where to Start…

A few days ago, I started digging into something that’s been nagging at me. I began to question if some of the medications we’ve been conditioned to rely on—antibiotics, antiparasitic drugs like ivermectin—might actually be doing more harm than good. Could they be intentionally targeting the delicate balance of our gut biome, wiping out beneficial bacteria and parasites that play essential roles in our health? This disruption could compromise what we call the "immune system"—not some magical shield against pathogens, but our body's complex detox system that eliminates harmful substances and helps us function optimally.

And then I stumbled upon Dr. Thomas Borody’s name. The more I learned about him, the more convinced I became that I’m onto something.

Dr. Borody is an Australian gastroenterologist, a doctor who specializes in treating problems with the digestive system, including the stomach, intestines, and other organs related to digestion, best known for developing treatments like triple therapy for Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT), and various protocols involving ivermectin for COVID-19. On the surface, his work might seem groundbreaking—FMT, for instance, is marketed as a way to "restore" gut health by introducing healthy bacteria from donor stool. But when you take a closer look, questions emerge.

For one, his triple therapy for H. pylori—an antibiotic cocktail—has been credited with reducing peptic ulcers. Yet it’s also a prime example of how antibiotics (especially Flagyl with a host of really bad side effects) annihilate not just "bad" bacteria but the beneficial strains that regulate everything from digestion to mood an beyond. Decades of antibiotic overuse have left us with compromised gut biomes, paving the way for chronic illnesses, autoimmune conditions, and a dependency on pharmaceuticals to manage the fallout.

FMT raises similar concerns. While it's framed as a solution to antibiotic-resistant infections like C. difficile, what are the long-term implications of introducing foreign microbiota into a system already ravaged by antibiotic overuse? Are we swapping one imbalance for another, with no or “suppressed” understanding of the full consequences?

Then there's ivermectin. Dr. Borody has promoted its use for COVID-19, branding it as an anti-parasitic and all around wonder drug. But consider this: parasites aren’t always the enemy. Some researchers suggest that certain parasites play symbiotic roles in modulating our immune and detox systems. If ivermectin indiscriminately wipes out parasites, could it be weakening our bodies’ ability to detoxify and maintain equilibrium?

The more I think about Borody’s role in pushing these treatments, the more questions arise. Is he just another scientist caught up in the profit-driven pharmaceutical machine, or is something more deliberate at play? His work has shaped how we approach gut health, but has it really made us healthier—or more dependent on interventions that perpetuate the very problems they claim to solve?

I’m not saying I have all the answers, but this rabbit hole has me questioning everything. If the gut is truly the foundation of health, what happens when we systematically destroy it under the guise of "treatment"? And why aren’t more people asking these questions about the likes of Dr. Borody and the medical establishment at large?

Dr. Thomas Borody: A Closer Look at the "Gut Health Pioneer"

Dr. Thomas Borody, elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of New South Wales in 2018 (if you know you know) is often heralded as a trailblazer in gastrointestinal medicine, but his career raises questions that demand a deeper look. While his resume is undeniably impressive, the impact of his work—and his ethical track record—and seems to cast a shadow over his legacy.

A Trail of Degrees and Global Experience

Borody’s academic journey began at the University of New South Wales, where he completed both his BSc (Med) and MB BS degrees by 1974. He later pursued Tropical Medicine at Sydney University and gained hands-on experience treating diseases like malaria, tuberculosis, and leprosy in the Solomon Islands in 1978. His postgraduate research at Sydney’s Garvan Institute of Medical Research earned him an MD, followed by further studies at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, which led to his PhD and a Doctorate in Science. Good ol Germ Theory based medicine.

These credentials built the foundation for his 1984 creation of the Centre for Digestive Diseases (CDD), a private hospital in Five Dock, New South Wales. The CDD is known for its focus on digestive system disorders and alternative treatment methods, including the controversial fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT).

A Nexus of Innovation and Controversy

Borody’s name is often tied to groundbreaking developments in digestive health, but his methods have not been without criticism. He claims to have pioneered treatments such as triple therapy for H. pylori and promoted combinations of drugs like ivermectin, doxycycline, and zinc during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, he publicly announced this drug cocktail as a “cure” for COVID-19, insisting that no one could profit from it.

This claim unraveled when it emerged that his company, Topelia Australia, had filed a patent for the drug combination, raising concerns about undisclosed financial motives.

Critics, including Wendy Lipworth from the University of Sydney’s Health Ethics Centre, labeled Borody’s behavior as "blatantly unethical." Despite denying any wrongdoing through legal representation, the situation highlighted a pattern of behavior that demands scrutiny.

Ties to RedHill Biopharma

Borody’s position as an advisory board member of RedHill Biopharma, an Israeli pharmaceutical company, adds another layer to the story.

It highlights his deep ties to pharmaceutical development, a sector often criticized for prioritizing profits over patient well-being (more on this later later).

A Nobel Prize Connection?

What Are We Really Treating?

Borody’s focus on treatments that alter the gut biome—through antibiotics, FMT, or antiparasitics—raises questions about their long-term impact. While marketed as solutions, these interventions could be disrupting natural processes that our bodies rely on to detoxify and maintain balance. His claim of offering “novel and alternative” treatments deserves scrutiny, especially when they might be contributing to a pharmaceutical ecosystem that perpetuates dependency rather than true healing.

The controversies surrounding Borody’s career are emblematic of a larger issue: the fine line between innovation and exploitation in modern medicine. As we dig deeper, one thing becomes clear—his story is far from simple, and the implications of his work may extend far beyond the accolades he’s received.

The Role of Topelia Aust Limited

Dr. Borody’s company, Topelia Aust Limited, is a private biotechnology firm focused on developing its proprietary Antiviral Triple Therapy (ATT), designated TPL101. Founded around the early 2020s, its exact funding origins remain unclear due to its status as a private entity. Leveraging Borody’s experience with triple therapies like the one for Helicobacter pylori, Topelia’s primary aim is to commercialize TPL101—a combination of ivermectin, doxycycline, and zinc—initially for treating COVID-19.

Positioning itself as an Early Stage Innovation Company (ESIC), Topelia has offered tax incentives to attract investors, including non-refundable tax offsets and modified capital gains tax treatment. The company’s stated mission extends beyond COVID-19, with plans to explore TPL101’s application against viruses like Avian influenza, Dengue, and Zika. While the development of TPL101 promises rapid and cost-effective trials due to its use of pre-approved active pharmaceutical ingredients, Topelia’s progress hinges on regulatory approvals, with a Phase 3 clinical trial targeted for completion by 2025.

Despite its innovative image, Topelia raises questions about profit motives and transparency, particularly given the controversies surrounding Borody’s work and his financial stakes in promoting these treatments.

But Wait, There's More

Dr. Thomas Borody’s (the gastroenterologist) connections extend far beyond conventional medicine, closely tying him to the "freedom-fighting" health movement advocating alternative COVID-19 treatments. He co-authored two significant papers, both of which showcase the depth of his collaborations with high-profile names in the alternative health circuit.

The first paper, titled "Multifaceted Highly Targeted Sequential Multidrug Treatment of Early Ambulatory High-Risk SARS-CoV-2 Infection (COVID-19)," was published in 2020. Borody was one of nearly 60 authors, including prominent figures such as Peter A. McCullough, Stella Immanuel, Vladimir Zelenko, Sabine Hazan, Joseph Ladapo, Lee Merritt, and Richard Urso. This paper presented a protocol for early COVID-19 treatment using ivermectin, doxycycline, and zinc, positioning these treatments as alternatives to vaccine strategies. The article was initially submitted on 28 November 2020, revised on 8 December 2020, accepted on 15 December 2020, and officially published on 30 December 2020 in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine (RCM). It is part of the Special Issue titled "Utilizing Technology in the COVID-19 Era." Source.

The second paper, "Ivermectin: A Multifaceted Drug of Nobel Prize-Honoured Distinction with Indicated Efficacy Against a New Global Scourge, COVID-19," was published in 2021. Borody co-authored this paper alongside A.D. Santin, D.E. Scheim, Peter A. McCullough, and M. Yagisawa. It highlighted ivermectin's history as a Nobel Prize-winning drug and claimed efficacy in combating COVID-19. While promoting ivermectin, the authors emphasized its therapeutic potential in the pandemic, further aligning Borody with the alternative treatment movement.

These collaborations reveal Borody’s deep connections with both mainstream and alternative health communities. Despite the alternative framing of these treatments, they remain firmly rooted in pharmaceutical approaches (what many like to call Rockefeller based medicine), raising questions about their alignment with the anti-establishment ideals they claim to represent.

Some Things That Caught My Attention

I was surprised to find that Dr. Thomas Borody seems to have co-founded another company called Topelia Therapeutics alongside Dr. Sabine Hazan (married name Steinberg).

Dr. Hazan, a gastroenterologist like Borody, is a notable figure in the alternative health sphere but has also worked extensively within mainstream medicine.

She has collaborated with organizations like the NIH, the FDA focusing her research on the microbiome and its connection to various diseases and how she can create treatments she can patent to cure these issues (even though people could just do this by avoiding all the synthetic pharmaceuticals, garbage food, and probably drinking raw milk, eating fermented goodness, and eating mindfully organic and nutritious foods).

Knowing how to play the game Getting a clinical trial going can be a smoother process if the doctor has a relationship with pharmaceutical companies and the FDA, as Sabine Hazan does. A Malibu-based gastroenterologist who runs a company that facilitates clinical trials for pharmaceuticals, Hazan’s research mostly focuses on the microbiome — essentially, the genetic makeup of the human gut. Before the pandemic, she was thrilled to dig deeper into her latest project: research on the impact of fecal transplants on autism. But when the pandemic hit, all Hazan’s research stopped in its tracks. Patients were too scared to come to her clinic to participate in trials. Nobody seemed to care about the gut anymore. She figured the fastest route back to her research was to apply her expertise toward finding a cheap, effective treatment for COVID-19. “I honestly think there’s something wrong with me because I play with poop, I play with a dangerous virus, and I’m in bed with Big Pharma,” Hazan said. “And let’s not forget the FDA!” Hazan decided to leverage her experience conducting clinical trials to run one for ivermectin, which she knew about because her sister had studied it as a treatment for head lice. She teamed up with Australian scientist Thomas Borody, whose treatment for Crohn’s disease appears to have cured the illness in many patients. Because ivermectin is generic, Hazan knew there was no money to be made on this, but she wasn’t concerned about that for herself. Recently, she turned 50 and told her husband that for her midlife crisis, instead of buying a Lamborghini or a condo in Italy, she’d be investing in the latest $250,000 stool analysis technology. Besides, she figured the sooner the medical community could find a treatment for COVID-19, the sooner she could get back to her normal life, and her own research. Hazan is paying for the clinical trial, which aims to recruit 300 patients, out of her own savings. Costs range from the medical equipment each patient will receive to monitor their improvement, such as Holter heart monitors and pulse oximeters, to the cost of hiring aides to draw blood regularly at patients’ homes. She said she is hopeful for investment from the pharmaceutical industry, but so far no companies have stepped up. She has worked with Merck in the past on drug trials, and approached the company about investing in ivermectin, but it wasn’t interested.

That last two paragraphs though…

Dr. Sabine Hazan serves as the CEO of Ventura Clinical Trials, bringing over two decades of experience in directing clinical research on a wide range of medical conditions. She has overseen more than 300 clinical trials for pharmaceutical companies. Since March 2020, Dr. Hazan has been actively involved in COVID-19 research, spearheading FDA-approved clinical trials focused on treatment and prevention using Hydroxychloroquine, Z-Pak, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, and Ivermectin.

Despite her positioning as a proponent of alternative therapies, Hazan's work often overlaps with pharmaceutical development, raising questions about where she and Borody fit in the spectrum of conventional and unconventional health practices. Kind of appears to be one thing really..

Limited information is available regarding the exact founding date of Topelia Therapeutics or the specific sources of its funding. However, its trademark application (USPTO #90505371) filed under Progenabiome, LLC—another company led by Dr. Hazan—indicates that Topelia aims to develop pharmaceutical preparations for an intriguing range of conditions: COVID-19, COVID-20, Influenza, Autism, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epstein-Barr Virus.

This focus is particularly interesting given that many individuals connected to the company advocate for alternative therapies but are pursuing pharmaceutical solutions, including their COVID-19 triple therapy.

Topelia's involvement in research studies is also worth noting. For instance, Dr. Peter McCullough is listed as a member of their team, although specifics about his role remain unclear. His name does appear on a research paper associated with the company, but concrete details about his contributions to Topelia’s projects are scarce and they have their studies locked down by password only access to their “team”. The ambiguity surrounding McCullough's position and the company's broader activities only deepens the mystery of what this operation is truly about and how it aligns with their public stance on alternative health approaches.

Interestingly, Dr. Peter McCullough is not only linked to Topelia but is also listed as a team member of Dr. Hazan’s Progenabiome, LLC, another organization focused on microbiome research. However, just like his role at Topelia, McCullough’s contributions to Progenabiome remain vague. Despite being prominently associated with these ventures, there is little concrete information about his specific responsibilities or how his work aligns with the companies’ missions. This lack of transparency only raises more questions about the true motives and operations of these entities and Dr. McCullough’s whirlwind tour of promoting the use of treatments like ivermectin and germ theory and lab-leak based origins of illness (that is complete fear-based nonsense) .

The Hazan-Steinberg Connection: A Power Couple in Medicine

Dr. Sabine Hazan, who often seems to omit her married last name, is married to Dr. Alon Steinberg, a well-known cardiologist who gained widespread attention as the key medical expert in the 2011 Conrad Murray/Michael Jackson trial. His testimony was pivotal in securing Murray’s conviction for supposed negligent treatment (although there are alternative theories about what happened to Michael Jackson and others like him in the entertainment industry).

Dr. Steinberg definitely got to have his 15 minutes in the spotlight after having testified as an expert medical witness in the Jackson trial.

Dr. Hazan, meanwhile, became a prominent figure during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly known for advocating an "alternative" triple treatment for the virus—though it still relied on big pharma products like ivermectin, doxycycline, and zinc, despite being marketed as a more natural remedy.

In addition to her questionable big pharma/alternative doublespeak treatment claims, Dr. Hazan (not clear on who was all involved in this) also created a pretty dang expensive line of “vitamins”, further expanding her business footprint.

Both she and her boo Dr. Steinberg seem to be heavily involved in these very financially fruitful ventures, such as Progenabiome and Topelia Therapeutics. The couple’s combined influence in the medical and wellness fields only adds to their prominence in pushing and profiting from alternative health narratives, despite their reliance on traditional pharmaceutical research and development and remote biometric research partnerships along with their team.

Topelia Therapeutics and InfoBionic Partner in Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Quintuple Therapy September 8, 2020 8:03 AM WALTHAM, Mass. (PRWEB) September 08, 2020 Ventura, CA-based Topelia Therapeutics selected InfoBionic as its partner in EKG pre-screening and continuous remote cardiac monitoring services for patients enrolled in their NIH-approved clinical trial Quintuple therapy to treat COVID-19 Infection (HAZDpaC). This Phase II interventional study will test the efficacy of quintuple therapy (Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc) for the treatment of patients who test positive for the COVID-19 virus. This is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. Individuals included in the clinical trial are treated with this quintuple therapy for 10-days. The study will last 24-weeks with up to 600 participants. Topelia Therapeutics is actively recruiting patients for this study. Visit https:/topeliatherapeutics.com/clinical-trials. Dr. Sabine Hazan, the clinical trial Principal Investigator stated, "Patient safety is paramount in all our protocols. Our team understands the importance of the initial EKG screening and continuous remote cardiac monitoring for patients on the prescribed therapy." Further, "Partnering with InfoBionic was made easier when in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, InfoBionic released a new set of features designed specifically to help in monitoring and diagnosing QT prolongation." Dr. Hazan has spent more than 2 decades working with the FDA and NIH to bring medicine to new frontiers, she believes there will always be a place for pharmaceutical clinical trials, and hopes to demonstrate that effective, low-cost solutions are available to treat some of today's most challenging medical conditions. Cardiology medical expert Dr. Alon Steinberg, the designated Safety and Medical Monitoring physician supporting the trial, was already familiar with the solution and stated, "InfoBionic meets our needs; the device is easy for the patients to use and the advanced full disclosure monitoring and reporting functions ensure patient safety, making this trial and partnership a success." Dave MacCutcheon, InfoBionic COO, remarked, "We are excited to be working with the Topelia Therapeutics team on COVID-19 solutions. This trial complements our ReMoteMeTM program that delivers EKG devices directly to patients' homes, as many are still unable to visit their doctors' offices due to current quarantine restrictions." Topelia Therapeutics and InfoBionic are committed to providing comprehensive, safe, and innovative solutions that further improve the lives of all people during this unprecedented time. About Topelia Therapeutics

Strategically placed as a genetic sequencing lab, site, CRO, and now sponsor, Topelia Therapeutics has six COVID-19 studies validating testing, prophylaxis, and treatment protocols for the novel coronavirus. For more, visit: https://TopeliaTherapeutics.com About InfoBionic

InfoBionic is a digital health company transforming the efficiency and economics of ambulatory remote patient monitoring processes by optimizing clinical and real-world utility for the users that need it most physicians and their patients. The Massachusetts-based team of seasoned entrepreneurs have had successful careers in healthcare, IT, medical devices, and mobile technology, and bring specific expertise in remote monitoring and cardiology. They have seen first-hand the complexities of traditional cardiac arrhythmia detection and monitoring processes and designed the transformative MoMe� Kardia platform to remove the roadblocks hindering faster, more effective diagnosis and decision-making. Frost & Sullivan bestowed the 2019 North American Remote Cardiac Monitoring Technology Leadership Award upon InfoBionic. For more, visit: https://infobionic.com. Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/topelia_therapeutics_and_infobionic_partner_in_clinical_trial_for_covid_19_quintuple_therapy/prweb17375617.htm

The Smoke and Mirrors of COVID-19 in Stool 💩💩💩 Tests

The fecal diagnostic test conducted by Dr. Sabine Hazan does little more than perpetuate the fraud of virology and germ theory.

The notion that viruses like COVID-19 can be detected in stool samples is based on highly questionable methods. It often involves amplifying genetic material through processes like PCR, which, as many have argued, is prone to manipulation and lacks true scientific rigor in identifying infectious agents. Mike Stone, who runs the insightful Substack ViroLIEgy, dives deep into this subject 💩💩💩. He lays out how these tests are essentially smoke and mirrors, designed to support the flawed narrative of viral transmission while masking the real issues at play. You can read more of his detailed takedown of virology's shaky foundations here:

The Poo Docs: Playing Germ Theory Games with Pharma’s Playbook

It’s hard to ignore the parallels between today’s so-called “freedom-fighting” doctors and the researchers of polio’s heyday—both relying heavily on the narrative of fraudulent germ theory and justifying this pseudo-science with what is lurking in our poop. Dr. Thomas Borody and Dr. Sabine Hazan, both claiming to champion alternative COVID-19 treatments, are entrenched in pharma-driven trials and patent pursuits. But what raises eyebrows is their promotion of medications like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. These drugs, while marketed as solutions, are known to disrupt gut health by killing beneficial bacteria and possibly beneficial parasites, potentially causing dysbiosis.

Despite Dr. Hazan’s claims that ivermectin has a positive impact on the gut microbiome, the science doesn’t fully align with this narrative. Being leaders in the field of microbiome research, shouldn’t they recognize the risks of gut imbalance caused by such treatments like ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and antibiotics that they are attempting to patent? It begs the question: what’s the real endgame for these two “poo docs”? With their history of collaborating with pharma giants, the NIH, the FDA, and other institutions known for pushing questionable agendas, their alignment with the “alternative” health movement seems more like a façade than genuine advocacy.

Why are so many agencies, scientists, and doctors so focused on our poop/gut microbiome? Given that viruses are a fraud, what are they truly looking for in our stool samples? The attention on our digestive waste seems odd, especially when considering that many of these efforts are tied to corporate interests and government agencies.

Could the emphasis on poop be a cover for something deeper? If viruses aren’t the cause of illness as traditionally claimed, what are these researchers actually investigating or manipulating in our biological material? The focus on fecal matter, in this case, raises questions about what is really behind these so-called studies and trials.

Big Pharma, Big Defense: Dr. Borody’s Ties to RedHill Biopharma

Dr. Thomas Borody, widely recognized for his advocacy of big pharma products like ivermectin and antibiotics as “freedom-fighting” alternatives to vaccines, has some rather sus connections to the pharmaceutical industry through RedHill Biopharma, the Israeli company discussed earlier in this stack that seems to collaborate with U.S. defense-linked entities and their consortia. While these treatments are marketed as alternatives, they remain Big Pharma products with risks, including gut dysbiosis, a condition that disrupts the microbiome and can severely impact health. Borody, who has aligned himself with alternative health narratives, also plays an advisory role for RedHill—a company with defense partnerships.

RedHill’s drug pipeline, including Opaganib and RHB-107, has received significant support from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

These drugs, supposedly aimed at addressing viral and inflammatory conditions like COVID-19, rely entirely on the flawed framework of germ theory.

RHB-107 (INN: upamostat), an investigational drug, is a first-in-class, once-daily, orally administered, potent inhibitor of serine proteases targeting multiple indications, including viral infections such as COVID-19, oncological and gastrointestinal diseases. RHB-107 is a potentially broad-acting, host-directed antiviral that targets host cell factors involved in preparing the spike protein for viral entry into target cells and has the potential to remain effective against emerging viral variants with spike protein mutations. RHB-107 has completed a Phase 2 study in non-hospitalized symptomatic COVID-19 patients which evaluated the safety and tolerability profile of RHB-107 and efficacy signals (NCT04723537). The study’s positive results have been published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Infectious Diseases. RHB-107 has also been accepted for inclusion in the Austere environments Consortium for Enhanced Sepsis Outcomes’ (ACESO) U.S. Government-supported PROTECT platform trial for early COVID-19 outpatient treatment (NCT05954286). RedHill announced that the 300-patient Phase 2 study, which received FDA clearance to start is to be conducted in the U.S., Thailand, Ivory Coast, South Africa and Uganda. The study is predominantly funded by the U.S. Government Department of Defense's Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND). More recently, RedHill announced new non-dilutive external funding, which now covers the entirety of the RHB-107 arm of the ACESO PROTECT adaptive platform trial for early COVID-19 outpatient treatment. The new funding amounts to approximately $4.8M directed toward the evaluation of RHB-107 in the study, in addition to the previously announced U.S. Government non-dilutive funding. RHB-107 is also being pursued in development programs against additional viral targets, including influenza, Ebola and other viruses. Recently, RedHill announced results from its in vitro study investigating the effects of RHB-107 and opaganib combined individually with remdesivir in a U.S. Army-funded and conducted Ebola virus study. RHB-107 has previously undergone several Phase 1 studies and two Phase 2 proof-of-concept studies. The first Phase 2 study was in locally advanced, non-metastatic pancreatic cancer and the second study was in metastatic breast cancer in combination with first-line chemotherapeutic agents. RHB-107 was granted FDA Orphan Drug designation for the adjuvant treatment of pancreatic cancer. RHB-107's safety profile has been demonstrated in approximately 300 participants, including in Phase 2 studies in oncology indications and COVID-19. The completed Phase 2 study with RHB-107 is registered on www.ClinicalTrials.gov, a web-based service by the U.S. National Institute of Health, which provides public access to information on publicly and privately supported clinical studies.

The ACESO PROTECT initiative, through which they’ve been trialed, operates under the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, names after Senator Henry Martin "Scoop" Jackson. Founded in 2010, ACESO is a consortium of government, nonprofit, academic, and industry partners purportedly advancing sepsis and other types of research.

They claim to focus on host-based biomarkers for managing infections, improving clinical practices, and developing predictive tools. However, when viewed critically, it becomes clear this initiative is yet another extension of the defense and pharmaceutical industry’s grip on public health.

The web of these individuals and entities pushing endless advice about what the public should take or believe is so vast and convoluted, it’s no wonder people don’t know who to trust or what to do. And quite frankly it is like nails on a chalkboard listening to any of them parrot the information they are trying to sell…literally. Like products, procedures, and consultations.

One thing is clear: whether they are pro-vaccine or pro-pill—be it any vaccines, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, antibiotics, or other pharma products—their narratives are all built on the fraudulent foundation of virology and germ theory. But is this science just a bunch of propaganda and poisonous big pharma products that makes and keeps all of us sick and compliant to their never ending nonsense? Sure seems like it!

It’s time for people to step back and critically evaluate the constant fear-driven messaging from both sides of this fabricated debate where all roads lead back to the Biomedical Military-Industrial Complex and their global public-private partnerships pushing various forms of poison and compliance on us.