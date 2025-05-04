Share this postBodhisattvas BettyPredictive Programming in Plain Sight: The Snow That Ends YouCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePredictive Programming in Plain Sight: The Snow That Ends YouNetflix's EternautMe StuffMay 04, 202510Share this postBodhisattvas BettyPredictive Programming in Plain Sight: The Snow That Ends YouCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore74Share10Share this postBodhisattvas BettyPredictive Programming in Plain Sight: The Snow That Ends YouCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore74Share
The poles are reversing and it is the author of the geomagnetic storm and the solar wind event That caused the power outages in CostaRica, Spain, Portugal, maybe even Bali.
They didn’t mention anything about radioactive fallout but it will kill most humans on earth.
https://youtube.com/@spaceweathernewss0s?si=9DuTngd9wOxMJOKV
"What are you doing tonight?" "Oh, just Netflix and chill."