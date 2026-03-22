Pregnant women given “wonder drug” now living with damning side effects | 60 Minutes AustraliaDeadly "Miracle Drug" DESMe StuffMar 22, 20269165Share9165Share
The agenda has always been the same since its beginning in the 13th century: to make as many people sick as possible and making money pretending to cure them. Exactly the same recipe with the poisonous jabs and the catastrophic onslaught of illnesses that we are now dealing with.
Sorry, I don't watch videos, because they can program people:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/going-blind-the-combination-of-5g