Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J.-J.'s avatar
J.-J.
4d

The agenda has always been the same since its beginning in the 13th century: to make as many people sick as possible and making money pretending to cure them. Exactly the same recipe with the poisonous jabs and the catastrophic onslaught of illnesses that we are now dealing with.

Reply
Share
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
4d

Sorry, I don't watch videos, because they can program people:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/going-blind-the-combination-of-5g

Reply
Share
14 replies by Me Stuff and others
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Me & Stuff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture