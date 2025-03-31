Share this postBodhisattvas Betty"Prince Andrew ACCUSER Virginia Giuffre DAYS TO LIVE- Hit job?"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore"Prince Andrew ACCUSER Virginia Giuffre DAYS TO LIVE- Hit job?"This all feels a bit staged...(and is really weird)Me StuffMar 31, 20255Share this postBodhisattvas Betty"Prince Andrew ACCUSER Virginia Giuffre DAYS TO LIVE- Hit job?"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21Share5Share this postBodhisattvas Betty"Prince Andrew ACCUSER Virginia Giuffre DAYS TO LIVE- Hit job?"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21Share
Who has 4 days left to live & takes a selfie? NO police report .... Feels like a payoff & she may soon be relocated to a very "quiet" place where her loose lips won't sink ships. Feels fabricated to me.
This whole reality they are showing us feels like a poorly scripted B movie ... hard to follow & hard to believe.