Paul Eugen Bleuler was born in 1857 in Zollikon, near Zurich, and became one of the most influential psychiatrists of the early twentieth century. He trained in Zurich, studied briefly in Paris and Munich, and eventually became director of the Burghölzli psychiatric hospital in 1898. He remained there until 1927. From that position he shaped diagnostic language, clinical teaching, and institutional practice across Europe.

He introduced the term schizophrenia in 1908 and formalized it in his 1911 book Dementia Praecox, or the Group of Schizophrenias. He also coined schizoid, autism, and popularized ambivalence in psychiatric language. These terms are still in use today.

Bleuler rejected Emil Kraepelin’s term dementia praecox because he believed not all patients deteriorated into early dementia. However, he did not argue that the condition was curable. He maintained that schizophrenia was a biological disease process and that even when symptoms improved, a fundamental defect remained and could never truly be cured. He believed there were milder or latent forms in the general population, which expanded the category rather than narrowing it.

He divided symptoms into what he called fundamental and accessory symptoms. Fundamental symptoms included disturbances of association, affect, and ambivalence. Autism, in his original usage, referred to withdrawal into inner fantasy life and detachment from shared reality. It was not a separate developmental diagnosis at the time. In Bleuler’s framework, autism was a core feature of schizophrenia.

He explicitly described schizophrenia as rooted in biological processes, even though the biological mechanisms were unknown. There were no imaging tools, no molecular data, no microbiome research, and no understanding of synaptic pruning as we discuss it today. The biological claim was theoretical rather than empirically demonstrated.

Bleuler did seem to want to help patients and was interested in therapies and understanding mental illness in a way that might improve their condition. He introduced structured observation, work programs, and psychological engagement, and he encouraged exploring the unconscious and psychotic processes. He also allowed for patients to be discharged earlier than previous asylum models would have permitted. In that sense, he was looking for cures or at least meaningful improvement.

But at the same time, he framed schizophrenia as a chronic, biologically rooted defect. Even when symptoms improved, he did not believe the underlying condition could be fully eliminated. Improvement was possible; full cure was not. His interest in treatment and clinical observation coexisted with a belief that the illness had permanent, hereditary aspects.

So he wanted to help, but his system predefined limits on what “help” could accomplish, locking in a framework of management over true recovery. That tension is exactly why some portray him as humane and reformist, while others see him as entrenching control, chronicity, and eugenic thinking.

So did he stop to wonder why people developed schizophrenia in adolescence or early adulthood?

He did consider heredity central. He believed schizophrenia had a strong genetic basis, though he rejected simplistic single gene explanations. He speculated about complex inheritance patterns and agreed with contemporary psychiatric geneticists that family history increased risk. However, he did not develop a detailed environmental model explaining why symptoms often emerged in late adolescence. He did not propose gut-brain axis mechanisms, “immune” (detox) dysregulation, toxic exposures, or developmental inflammatory triggers. His framework remained anchored in constitutional weakness and hereditary vulnerability.

He acknowledged that stress and life events could influence symptom expression, and he differentiated between primary symptoms, which he considered biologically driven, and secondary symptoms, which he viewed as psychological reactions. But he did not offer a robust developmental explanation for timing. Adolescence as a period of neurodevelopmental vulnerability was not conceptually developed in his era.

Where his legacy becomes ethically troubling is in how he integrated heredity into policy and practice.

Bleuler supported eugenic sterilization of individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia or considered predisposed to it. In his textbook he argued that allowing the mentally and physically burdened to reproduce would contribute to racial deterioration. He wrote, “The more severely burdened should not propagate themselves.” He continued, “If we do nothing but make mental and physical cripples capable of propagating themselves… our race must rapidly deteriorate.” He also stated in his major work that sterilization should be employed “on a larger scale… for eugenic reasons.”

Meanwhile, Bleuler’s position on psychiatric eugenics in Switzerland has been critically reappraised. Eugenically motivated attempts to restrict patients’ and disabled persons’ right to parenthood, the promotion of forced sterilizations, and even patient killings were widespread internationally in the early twentieth century, including in the United States and Scandinavia. In Switzerland, the first four sterilizations in Europe were performed at the asylum in Wil in 1907. From 1909 onward, the Burghölzli clinic, under Bleuler’s direction, produced expert reports supporting surgical interventions on eugenic grounds. Sterilizations continued there even after his tenure, including under the directorship of his son Manfred Bleuler. The Swiss canton of Vaud introduced Europe’s first law on forced sterilization in 1928. Sterilizations on eugenic grounds continued in Switzerland until the 1970s.

In a 1936 article titled Die naturwissenschaftlichen Grundlagen der Ethik or The Scientific Foundations of Ethics, Bleuler argued that physicians had long considered the “procreation of mentally defective and inferior persons” to be “utterly wrong.” He described it as a “legitimate duty” that “serious cases” be subject to joint expert evaluation to determine whether they should be killed. This was not a stray remark. It reflected a worldview in which psychiatric authority extended beyond diagnosis into reproductive control and, at least in theory, into decisions about life and death.

Bleuler’s relationship with psychoanalysis complicates his image but does not erase these positions. He was influenced by Sigmund Freud and encouraged staff to explore unconscious processes. Carl Jung worked under his direction. He later distanced himself from what he saw as psychoanalytic dogmatism. His intellectual stance combined biological determinism with psychodynamic interpretation, but the biological defect model remained central.

Institutionally, he emphasized structured work, discipline, and what he termed socialization. Discharge often depended on behavioral conformity. He did advocate early discharge when possible to avoid long term institutional stagnation, which differentiates him somewhat from purely custodial asylum models. Yet his insistence on an underlying irreversible defect meant that full recovery, in the sense of restored equality and autonomy, was not his expectation.

He also developed the concept of Udenotherapy, meaning a therapeutic stance of restraint or doing nothing, allowing the natural course of illness to unfold. While framed as cautious medicine, in the context of chronic institutional care it risked reinforcing passivity rather than innovation.

After his retirement, his textbook continued under his son Manfred Bleuler. Pre-war German editions included contributions from racial hygienists. Postwar editions removed explicit eugenic references and incorporated newer biological treatments such as lobotomy and later neuroleptics, reflecting psychiatry’s shift from reproductive control to somatic intervention.

Bleuler did not operate in isolation, and he did not invent eugenics. But he integrated hereditary defect theory into mainstream psychiatric classification and endorsed sterilization as a legitimate response. His conceptualization of schizophrenia as biologically rooted and fundamentally enduring helped normalize long term institutionalization and social segregation.

He did not provide a mechanistic explanation for why adolescents and young adults developed schizophrenia. He assumed biological vulnerability and hereditary burden, and he worked from there. Modern discussions about ”immune” (detox) activation, microbiome shifts, neurodevelopmental timing, environmental toxins, and inflammatory pathways did not exist in his scientific landscape. His certainty about biological defect was stronger than his evidence.

That tension remains central to evaluating him. He reshaped psychiatric language in ways that still structure diagnosis, scientific authority, and control. He also explicitly supported eugenic sterilization and articulated views that framed certain lives as biologically defective and socially expendable. He also looked at ways to treat symptoms of schizophrenia so that people could return to work and lead more productive and fulfilling lives. Both are documented parts of his confusing legacy.