Share this postBodhisattvas BettyProject EstherCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreProject EstherThe Heritage Foundation's Plan to Combat Anti-SemitismMe StuffAug 28, 20259Share this postBodhisattvas BettyProject EstherCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore33Share9Share this postBodhisattvas BettyProject EstherCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore33Share
A slap in the face of the First Amendment.
And, I hope, destined to fail. Trying to silence 18-25 year-olds is a joke. If there is one demographic anywhere that loves to rumble, it's politically active 18-to-25s. And given how many others (of all ages) are ambivalent-to-horrified re the massacre taking place, Project Esther is taking on a big ol' population. Most of the US, apparently. And the rest will not take kindly to living in a gestapo state.
Britain is reportedly considering ending its Ulez/ 15 minute city plan. 100,000 "blade runners" got the memo, went out, did their thing, and overwhelmed the courts. What do the Heritage folks think is going to happen when millions of outraged people get this memo in the US?
Just a heads up (an' of course those that hate joos gonna hate regardless of this ill-conceived Project Esther...duh).... BUT
Project Esther was NOT created or supported by Jews.
Heritage Foundation is Christian Evangelicals who really want the joos dead! Yup, they want all the joos ta migrate to Israel so that Christ the Messiah kin take over an' all the "good joos" will either convert or (if not) God'll strike 'em all down dead. Whoopee! An' of course the Holy Land will be Christians again. These folks do NOT speak fer joos nor are they really pro-chewish (jus' sayin', y'all kin hate whom ya like)
IMHO this policy is a weapon against "da chews" (we're generally hated anyway an' of COURSE we'ze gonna be hated more if Americans are silenced at the behest of this Christian Heritage Foundation cuz everybuddy's gonna think "da joos" are beyind it!). Reasons? Just splittin' folks up more! Perhaps there's even more to it?! Dunno.
100% sure da chews will be blamed for this as already we're ALREADY hearin' it's the evil joos silencing people. They're not lettin' the Nazis speak! (but they are...I see 'em daily lol--lotta proud Nazi's speakin' up all ovuh AmeriKa)
Here's one rabbi's take on it... found 'er randomly, don't know her views or other polly-ticks but this seemed sane... As I wrote "no joos asked for THIS"... (Trooth is joos kinda don't wanna be shot at or cut up or thown outta windas or pushed outta class 'n stuff but they don't wanna silence anybuddy. FWIW the ADL duz NOT represent either joos on the right or the left AN' the calls fer censorship blamed on da joos seem ta be "OPeratin'" from elsewhare... perhaps sum' deflection goin' on...look HERE not THERE?!)
https://rabbisandra.substack.com/p/project-esther-isnt-for-us-and-its
Botton line, this "project" will stir up more hate on the innertubes includin' on Substack...it already smells like "teen spirit" (i.e. that's the intention...jus' sayin'...)