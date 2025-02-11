Ah, rabies—the terrifying disease that turns people into frothing, fear-stricken maniacs before they drop dead. Sounds like a perfect germ-theory based horror story, right? Except, what if I told you the whole thing was a massive toxicological blunder—or an outright scam? Let’s talk mercury—the real killer hiding behind the "rabies" myth.

Before Louis Pasteur and his germ theory disciples declared war on a so-called rabies virus, people were drowning in mercury and pesticides—literally. Doctors were slathering everyone in mercury-based “antiseptics” like mercurochrome, which was widely used despite its toxicity. On top of that, pesticide-laced lice treatments, lead-laced tonics, and other toxic substances were everywhere—in medicines, personal care products, and even household items. These same toxic chemicals were being sprayed all over everything—from food to clothing, to public spaces.

Factories were pumping toxic fumes into the air like it was nothing. You could easily ingest a lethal dose of poison from the food you ate, the medicine you took, or just by breathing in the air around you.

You get people convulsing, hallucinating, drooling, and losing their minds—all the classic "rabies" symptoms. (Warning this video is very graphic. Watch at your own risk or don’t watch it if you get icked out easily).

Much like many of the fear tactics tied to germ theory, there wasn’t much context provided about this unfortunate individual. While the video presents him as having been attacked by a rabid wolf in a village in Sahneh, something about it just didn’t add up (aside from how absolutely disturbing it was). So, I dug deeper and found the original video, which happens to be in the NIH archive. The title reads, "Rabies in Man [Silent]" (US Army Medical Service, 1955). Watching it, it feels more like some kind of eerie military chemical experiment—something that was unfortunately very common at the time.

WHAT WAS THE SYRACUSE PROJECT??????? Not much info on it other than this links: https://muse.jhu.edu/article/800083/summary.

The documentary from the Foreign Operations Administration Mission to Iran, Syracuse Project showing what looks like the horrific torture, showcases filmed footage of a group of 29 villagers from Sahneh who were allegedly attacked by a “rabid wolf”. The video follows one villager at various stages of the disease: before symptoms appear, on the third day, and the fifth day, with the final scenes showing the patient’s death. A doctor is filmed verifying the man’s death, but it all seems more like a strange, staged observation. Who knows what really happened to those people or what chemicals they were exposed to, but the whole “rabies” narrative doesn’t quite add up! (Warning this video is very graphic. Watch at your own risk or don’t watch it if you get icked out easily).

The Wolf of Sahneh: A Rabies Nightmare or Fear-Mongering Tactic? 🐺💉💥

A supposed rabid wolf terrorized the village of Sahneh, Iran, attacking 29 people. This bizarre and horrific event was covered in TIME magazine in March of 1956, which reported on how the World Health Organization (WHO), alongside the Pasteur involvement, seized the opportunity to test their rabies treatments on the victims. The experimental vaccines and hyper-immune serum were administered to those bitten by the wolf in a race against time to prevent the spread of the disease, or so the propaganda piece goes.

This story reads like a blueprint for the fear-mongering tactics we see in the media today, where outbreaks are hyped up to stir panic and justify large-scale vaccination experiments on the masses. The strange timing of this attack, combined with the involvement of the WHO and the Pasteur Institute (combined with the fact that this is a part of the military and NIH archives and not much context is given on how involved they were), feels eerily familiar to the same methods used to push global vaccination agendas.

The TIME magazine article, while seemingly factual, is a clear example of how fear can be used as a tool to promote experimental treatments under the guise of urgent necessity. It’s hard not to see the parallels with today's health crises, raising the question: how much of this is truly about public health, and how much is about control? 🤔

Mercury Poisoning vs. Rabies: The Ultimate Symptom Showdown 🧠⚡🐺💀

🔬 Symptoms of Mercury and Pesticide Poisoning:

Tremors & convulsions – Sound familiar? Rabies has ‘em too.

Psychosis, paranoia, hallucinations – Check.

Drooling (hypersalivation) – Classic mercury poisoning.

Muscle spasms & difficulty swallowing (hydrophobia) – Pesticide and mercury neurotoxicity wreck your nervous system.

Yep, that’s right—fear of water. Supposedly, rabies victims would rather die of thirst than take a sip because the virus turned their throats into horror show spasms. But you know what else makes swallowing feel like getting stabbed in the throat? Mercury poisoning.

So let’s get this straight: people were absorbing straight-up poison from medicines, food, and pesticides, then had severe neurological damage that made swallowing painful, and instead of realizing they were poisoned, doctors went,

💡 "Ah-ha! This person is now afraid of water! Must be rabies!" Let’s give them more poison!

Rabies, Minamata, and Mercury Poisoning: Déjà Vu? 🧠⚡🐺💀

You know what this whole rabies scenario reminds me of? Minamata disease! It’s almost like the symptoms of mercury poisoning and rabies are long-lost twins—both affect the nervous system with tremors, convulsions, and even difficulty swallowing. Of course, the mainstream narrative doesn’t always draw the connection, but when you break it down, the overlap is uncanny. Almost like they don’t want us to make the link! 🤔 But here's the kicker: Was Minamata disease some kind of weird experiment on purpose, like the things they used to do with Unit 731? Conveniently, it got blamed on a factory dumping mercury into the bay not knowing what it would do (surrrrre), but could it have been a cover-up for something darker? Much like so many other things…guess we’ll never know, huh?

Mercury Poisoning or Rabies? 🤔💀🌍

In India, people have suffered from mercury poisoning for decades, especially in areas like Kodaikanal where industrial waste dumped mercury into the environment from making thermometers. Yet, there are claims of rabies outbreaks—people exhibiting symptoms like tremors, convulsions, and neurological damage and death. But here’s the real question: Was it actually rabies, or could mercury poisoning have been misdiagnosed as rabies (yet again)? With similar symptoms, the two could easily be confused, but the mainstream narrative doesn’t always connect the dots. Coincidence, or a cover-up? You decide. (Smells like the vague odor of cover up)

Did They Know All Along? 🧐💰

Here’s where it gets even more convenient (for them, not for you).

Who benefited from blaming rabies on a virus instead of industrial poisoning?

Why did Pasteur and his backers ignore (or leave out) the obvious mercury connection?

Did they know, and just let it slide because it made them money or something even more nefarious?

Follow the money, and what do you find? Pasteur was backed by the same elite institutions pushing mercury-laced "medicines" and industrial poisons. It would’ve been a disaster for them to admit that they were the real cause of the symptoms they called rabies. So instead, they created a mystery disease, blamed it on a virus, and sold the public a magic cure—Pasteur’s rabies vaccine. Problem. Reaction. Solution. 💸💉

Pasteur’s Scam & The Rabies Racket 🏴‍☠️

Pasteur—the golden boy of germ theory—needed rabies to be a viral horror show to justify his highly profitable, completely unproven germ theory and rabies vaccine. Never mind that mercury exposure explained every so-called case. The medical industry ran with the virus theory, and the world never looked back. Meanwhile, the victims? They were poisoned, misdiagnosed, and then given a toxic, unnecessary vaccine—while the real culprit (mercury and pesticides) kept getting a free pass.

Germ Theory Is a Dumpster Fire 🔥

For centuries, the medical elite has pushed invisible boogeymen (viruses, bacteria, mystery pandemics) while covering up the real problem—industrial poisoning. Rabies was never a contagious death curse—it was slow-motion mercury and pesticide poisoning, repackaged as a terrifying disease to justify a vaccine racket.

And yet, you’re the crazy one if you question germ theory.

Wake up. 🚨