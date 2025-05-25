Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
6h

My mind is hazy... Who was it that said something about leading the opposition Themselves? Yeah, it's all part of the play, to cast Their sandy hooks into Our emotions and drag Us where They want Us.

Thank You for this witty yes on-point nailing of what's going on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Debra Robinson's avatar
Debra Robinson
5h

Terrific points BB! So well written!!

When you think about it, we've all been programmed since infancy to put something in our mouths at the first sign of fussiness, hunger, anxiety, illness, discomfort, etc.

It's not like that in other cultures... It's a deeply rooted reflex here, but if we just remind ourselves a few times, we can uncouple from that reflex. It makes a world of difference...

In Middle Eastern, French, and African cultures, the hands come out. The baby is soothed by touch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture