You ever notice how half the so-called “anti-establishment” crowd sounds like a walking CVS receipt? “Down with Big Pharma!” they cry — megaphone in one hand, horse paste in the other. The same people who rail against Pfizer with the ferocity of a Viking berserker will turn around and push Hydroxychloroquine like it’s holy water in tablet form. Ivermectin? Miracle drug! Approved for deworming livestock and poor people in areas with rich natural resources (look away) and suddenly it’s the only thing standing between humanity and total globalist takeover. Let’s just pause and make it make sense.

🐍 The Snake Oil Revival Tour

There was a time when sticking it to The Man meant growing your own vegetables, knowing what herbs to take when you’re sick, questioning the FDA, and avoiding anything sold in blister packs. Now? We’ve got “freedom doctors” hawking old Big Pharma patents like street-corner hustlers. “Hey man, forget your detox (immune) system. I got some ivermectin, two-for-one today. Kills COVID, kills parasites, might even fix your credit score.” These folks went from mistrusting pharmaceutical companies to suddenly rediscovering 1970s drugs developed by the very same pharmaceutical companies and treating them like sacred relics. Spoiler alert: Merck developed ivermectin. Sanofi made hydroxychloroquine a household name. That’s not “natural healing” — that’s just retro brand loyalty.

🧠 Cognitive Dissonance: It’s What’s for Dinner

It’s the same crowd that screams “mRNA is untested poison!” but then gulps down government-approved anti-malarials like they’re Tic Tacs. These drugs didn’t spring out of a dusty witch’s grimoire — they’re pharmaceutical products born in labs, trialed, FDA-approved, and manufactured in bulk by the same industry the rebels claim is running a global depopulation scheme. And yet... it feels different, doesn’t it? I mean, the drugs are old! Ancient, even. From before the Great Reset! That makes them pure, noble, like the sword of Aragorn or grandma’s cast iron skillet. That’s not medicine, my dude. That’s pharma cosplay.

🧪 Why These Drugs? And Why Now?

Because they’re cheap, off-patent, and ideologically useful. Pushing ivermectin isn’t about evidence — it’s about sticking a thumb in the eye of The Narrative™. It’s the middle finger version of health care. You want me to take your experimental mRNA shot? Nah—I’d rather pop parasite poison and call it a revolution. It’s rebellion by prescription, faith healing in a pill bottle. They’ve traded science for spectacle, swallowing Merck meds like communion wafers and daring the world to question the ritual. And the best part? Washed-up doctors and podcast prophets are cashing in, selling salvation one toxic tablet at a time. It’s not medicine—it’s a holy war in a blister pack. Can you taste the freedom? LOL!

💸 Grift Is Bipartisan

There’s no monopoly on snake oil. One side’s hawking Paxlovid and Remdesivir like salvation, while the other’s hyping ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and zinc as miracle cures—Big Pharma’s products, just dressed up in freedom-fighter packaging. Both sides have their own prophets, marketing, profit margins, podcasts, and speaking tours. Big Pharma has always had two arms: the one that wears suits and makes billions off of new drugs, and the one that licenses old drugs to new prophets who call themselves “truth-tellers” — but sure do love a revenue stream. #healthcareheroes, right?

🔚 So What’s the Moral of the Story?

There isn’t one. This isn’t a fable. It’s a marketplace. Everyone’s selling something. And if someone’s waving a flag that says “anti-Pharma” while promoting a drug made by Pharma, maybe — just maybe — they’re not your messiah. They’re your dealer. #saynotodrugs