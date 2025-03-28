Proudly Supporting the Global Fund Established in 2002, the Global Fund is focused on ending the world’s deadliest pandemics: HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. Over the last 20 years, The Global Fund partnership has saved more than 59 million lives, investing more than $60B to support programs run by local experts in the world’s most vulnerable communities. (RED)’s Global Fund grants support life-saving programs that empower health workers and provide testing, treatment, and care in places where injustice has enabled pandemics to thrive. In order to coordinate billions of dollars in over 100 countries, the Global Fund has built a comprehensive system of checks and balances to ensure transparency and accountability. Learn More

The leading consumer marketing initiative to finance HIV/AIDS programs through the Global Fund Total contribution US$785 million Partner since 2006 Founded by Bono & Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS, (RED) partners with the world’s most iconic brands and people to create products and experiences that raise money, heat, and urgency for global health crises. Every action you take with (RED) makes a difference. It’s simple: Choose (RED). Save lives. (RED) is a division of The ONE Campaign. Learn more at www.red.org.

WTF is this a logo for?

For nearly 2 decades, (RED) has partnered with the world’s most innovative and iconic brands. Mission Preventable and treatable diseases are only preventable and treatable for some. (RED) works to end that injustice. Together with its partners, (RED) drives critical awareness for the AIDS fight and funds life-saving grants that empower health workers and provide testing, treatment, and care in places where injustice enables pandemics to thrive. The majority of (RED)-supported grants operate in sub-Saharan Africa, which is home to more than two-thirds of the global HIV population. (RED) and the Global Fund work closely together to ensure the money is distributed effectively and transparently across (RED)’s portfolio of grants.

Thank You Merck for Supporting PAINT (RED) SAVE LIVES! September 12, 2019 Art & Entertainment We’re so grateful to Merck (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada) for coming on board to support PAINT (RED) SAVE LIVES, the first global street art campaign to end AIDS. In case you haven’t heard, over the next month, a collective of the world’s leading street artists will create (RED)-inspired murals around the globe to inspire people and encourage political leaders to properly fund the AIDS fight ahead of The Global Fund’s Sixth Replenishment Conference on October 10th. Merck’s support of PAINT (RED) SAVE LIVES is part of the company’s long-standing commitment to the HIV/AIDS fight. And when we say “long-standing,” we mean it–Merck has been committed to the AIDS fight since the beginning. Merck scientists began clinical HIV research in the mid-1980s, right around the time the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) first used the term “AIDS.” Merck scientists were among the first to discover and develop medicines for the treatment of HIV. Since the first HIV products became available, Merck has been working tirelessly to expand access to medicines, strengthen health systems, as well as address global health challenges around the world. Today, a future where HIV/AIDS can be a manageable illness is closer, in part, thanks to Merck. Thank you Merck for fighting to end AIDS with (RED).

Mission Preventable and treatable diseases are only preventable and treatable for some. (RED) works to end that injustice. Together with its partners, (RED) drives critical awareness for the AIDS fight and funds life-saving grants that empower health workers and provide testing, treatment, and care in places where injustice enables pandemics to thrive. The majority of (RED)-supported grants operate in sub-Saharan Africa, which is home to more than two-thirds of the global HIV population. (RED) and the Global Fund work closely together to ensure the money is distributed effectively and transparently across (RED)’s portfolio of grants. Impact As of January 2025, (RED) has generated over US$785 million to support Global Fund grants for HIV and AIDS programs in Ghana, Eswatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, as well as Colombia and Guatemala. (RED) dollars have impacted the lives of over 290 million people in countries where the Global Fund invests, through locally designed programs that provide HIV testing and counseling, support HIV prevention, provide antiretroviral therapy for HIV-positive individuals, care for children orphaned by AIDS and provide the low-cost treatments needed to reduce the risk of HIV transmission from mother to child. All programs are reviewed and measured for success. Before (RED), businesses had contributed just US$5 million to the Global Fund, while the public sector had given more than US$5 billion. Within just ten years of launching, (RED) generated more private sector funds than any other business initiative among Global Fund partners. Today, (RED) is the largest private sector contributor to the Global Fund.