Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
11h

👽 I wonder Obama’s monolith will take off like a Rocket Ship to dock with Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam mothership?

The ceremony today was a giant SNL skit.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
4h

Not sure I have 4 1/2 hours to go through that. Spending My time trying to show People that We had best cease consenting to the mess that is the legal/governmental control system, irrespective of whether this really is a prison planet.

If it is, and the "good guys" haven't solved for the problem here, I'm not expecting anything from Them. Just saying.

We have real, identifiable, and solvable problems. And I work for bring forth those solutions.

A Look at The Science™ (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/a-look-at-the-science

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