"Roswell Alien Interview between Matilda O'Donnell MacElroy and Airl after a UFO crash in July 1947"Real? Psy-op? Total BS?Me StuffJun 19, 2026844Share844Share
👽 I wonder Obama’s monolith will take off like a Rocket Ship to dock with Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam mothership?
The ceremony today was a giant SNL skit.
Not sure I have 4 1/2 hours to go through that. Spending My time trying to show People that We had best cease consenting to the mess that is the legal/governmental control system, irrespective of whether this really is a prison planet.
If it is, and the "good guys" haven't solved for the problem here, I'm not expecting anything from Them. Just saying.
We have real, identifiable, and solvable problems. And I work for bring forth those solutions.
A Look at The Science™ (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/a-look-at-the-science