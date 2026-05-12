Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Brigadoon
6h

deliberate poisoning of soil air and water. Now who would do such an inhuman thing. An act of extreme calculated malice against an entire population. Note there is record of one criminal cabal that has a thousand + year history of poisoning water supplies and sabotage of infrastructure of neighboring tribes.

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