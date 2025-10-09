Anyone remember this guy?

Rumsfeld’s speech about 2.3 trillion being unaccounted for was given the day before this…

Donald Rumsfeld’s trajectory traces the architecture of a new world order (NWO) — the calculated convergence of warfare, capital, and biomedical power used to steer the unknowing masses through fear and dependency. Before returning to Washington to steer the Pentagon through two wars, Rumsfeld was deeply embedded in the corporate and financial “elite”, He served as CEO of G.D. Searle & Company starting in 1977 to help turn the company around after a string of bad acquisitions and an FDA probe (➡️ Searle → bought by Monsanto → merged into Pharmacia → acquired by Pfizer). At Searle he pushed for the FDA approval of aspartame and other questionable ventures.

Later as chairman of Gilead Sciences (the same company that brought us Remdesivir, the star of the “Rona Theater” that somehow got a standing ovation despite the body count), the biotech firm that would go on to profit massively from government-backed antiviral Tamiflu contracts.

This is a solid deep dive on Gilead and Rumsfeld — if you can stomach the cringe-worthy hero worship of Yeadon and McCullough without losing your lunch.

Between these posts, Rumsfeld sat on boards tied to banking and energy conglomerates, positioning himself squarely inside the globalist policymaking class that blurred the lines between national defense, corporate profit, and public health.

When he re-entered government under George W. Bush, Rumsfeld brought that boardroom ethos into the Defense Department by advancing intelligence justifications for the Iraq invasion that later proved unfounded, and overseeing detention and interrogation policies that eroded international law.

His influence spanned battlefields and boardrooms alike, where defense contracts and pharmaceutical interests quietly intersected.

To many observers, Rumsfeld embodied the revolving door between the permanent war economy and the biotech-financial establishment that helped shape 21st-century “geopolitics”. Some might refer to this as the…

Most people have already clocked that Donald Rumsfeld’s résumé reads like a greatest-hits list of global sketchiness as he’s been knee-deep in everything from corporate pharma profits to endless wars (and even got a gold star from fellow war criminal Henry Kissinger), but this Substack dives into something almost no one’s heard of: a classified post-9/11 project Rumsfeld ordered called Red NUFF, a covert operation featuring Nobel laureate Joshua Lederberg and a handful of other shadowy insiders whose work remains, to this day, locked behind government secrecy.

Even though these classified ops are behind an “elite’s” only velvet curtain, the dots practically draw themselves once you glance at decades of freedoms quietly vanishing while… surprise, surprise, nearly everyone involved is tangled in the same globalist web. But hey, it’s totally fine if it’s technically crimes against humanity, as long as we slap the labels “public health” and “national security” on it and collectively look the other way.

Somehow when scouring the web for Lederberg info, I came across this guy’s bio online, and if I’d blinked, I might’ve missed this gem: “In 2001, following the 9/11 attacks, Secretary Donald Rumsfeld asked Michael and Nobel Prize winner Joshua Lederberg to lead a classified investigation called ‘Red Nuff’ to identify future vectors of global terrorism.” Sounds innocent enough, right? But when you look at the decades of people tied to sketchy agendas—people who seem obsessed with control or worse over the rest of us—it’s hard not to see this as part of the usual story: “We’re just protecting you.” Suuuuuure.

Hon Michael J. Bayer Senior Fellow

Dumbarton Strategies Bio Michael provides strategic advice, informed by deep technical and geopolitical context, to government and corporate leaders in the United States and Europe on matters of national security, aerospace, and energy.



Michael serves as Chairman of the 1,850 corporate member National Defense Industrial Association. Also, Michael has decades of service on government advisory boards including the Defense Science Board, which advises the Department on a wide range of science and technology matters.



He also serves as director on the Boards of Beretta Holdings, Codemettle, Entact, Narda-MITEQ, and NorthStar Group Services. His many past director positions include Sprint Energy Services, API Tech, Airborne Tactical Advantage Company, NRCG, DOSS Aviation, EG&G, Duratek, Athena, Stratos Global, Dyncorp International, Waste Control Specialists, BEI Sensors, Siga Technologies, and Vangent Holding Corp.



Leaders at the highest levels of government have frequently called upon Michael for his thoughtful analysis and sound advice. In 2019, Michael led the Cybersecurity Readiness Review which illuminated organizational and management gaps that exposed the Navy’s and other Military Services’ most crucial capabilities to cyber threats. In 2018, after the tragic loss of life in the collisions of U.S.S. Fitzgerald and later, the U.S.S. McCain, Michael led the Navy’s Strategic Readiness Review which identified the leadership and institutional changes necessary to prevent future tragedies. In 2001, followings the terrorists attacks of 9/11, Secretary Donald Rumsfeld asked Michael and Noble Prize winner Joshua Lederberg to lead a classified investigation named “Red Nuff” to identify future vectors of global terrorism. In 1991, after the downing of PanAm Flight 103 over Lockerbie Scotland, President Bush asked Michael to lead the staff of a Congressionally created Commission to investigate causality. The findings of that report fundamentally changed the Nation’s and the Industry’s approach to aviation security and counterterrorism. In 1986, President Ronald Reagan appointed Michael as the Assistant to the Secretary of Energy for Legislative Affairs, later as the Associate Deputy Secretary of Commerce.



Michael previously chaired the Defense Business Board three different times during its existence. He has also served on the Chief of Naval Operations Executive Panel, the Business Executives for National Security Advisory Board, the Sandia Laboratory’s National Security Advisory Panel, the Board of Visitors of the U.S. Military Academy, the Army Science Board (Chairman), the Naval War College Board of Visitors, the Secretary of the Air Force’s Advisory Group (Chairman), the Naval Post Graduate School Board of Visitors, the Nuclear Weapons External Advisory Panel, and the U.S. European Command Senior Advisory Group.



He has served every Secretary of Defense from Bill Perry to Mark Esper. They have recognized Michael’s contributions with its highest civilian awards: four Defense Distinguished Service Medals, two Navy Distinguished Service Medals, and one Army Distinguished Service Medal.

Sounds reassuring, right? These peoples are all just here to keep us safe and protected… that is, until you start questioning the narratives we’ve been fed for decades and actually dig a little (this Housatonic video is long but all of it is very worth a watch).

That’s when it all unravels pretty quickly. Especially when archived emails like this turn up, raising more questions than answers. What the bollocks was this Red Nuff business, anyway?

Produced: 2 December 2001

To: “Schwartz, Alan” <arsdc @yahoo.com> To: Michael Bayer <mbayer @erols.com> Subject: First draft of introductory narrative. RED-NUF report Fec: DSB This is somewhat free-form, but I thought it would be needed, and here’s a start. Sun Dec 2 19:55:31 EST 2001 This study was mounted to assist decision makers with the daunting task of achieving perspective on US vulnerabilities to terrorist attack. When intelligence is available, aggressive preemption and defensive preparation can be and have been of the most effect. Intelligence is often not available, or may be vague or confusing or otherwise subject to misinterpretation. Then its cogency can be enhanced by joining it with a RED Team perspective, what are the most vulnerable/lucrative targets that RED might perceive, or which would render the most harm to BLUE. Likely, thousands of scenarios have been proposed as suits the station, temperament or experience of the author, or may be plucked as variants of the news headlines. As a matter of common sense, we invest in stringent security for nuclear reactors or munitions dumps, not waiting for explicit intelligence of a malefactor’s plans. History reinforces our concerns to protect the personal safety of the highest levels of government. Now that the ambitions of terrorists have risen, and technology for destruction along with them, there is substantial unanimity that our anticipatory effort be comparable to the tacit threat, that we build our defenses to higher levels before the events. Scenarios provide useful sensitization, but how to choose which ones for undergirding further investment? Rational choice would entail first hearing them all, putting them in competition for our attention. “All” promptly generates its own problems, especially when fired by infernal ingenuity. We sought then to begin to design a methodology that would be more manageable than intuitively derived lists, no matter how well inspired. The product will not be one more list, but rather a means of generating lists at whatever level of detail is appropriate, and likewise focused on the parameters that current intelligence or personal insight would bring to bear. We started by collecting a diverse group of consultants -- table 1, will indicate the breadth of their disciplinary and occupational backgrounds. And we did collect lists, also informed by known history of terrorist events. That experience helped us decide how to construct an event space, and to choose for its orthogonal dimensions (or vectors): BLUE assets -- what we seek to protect RED weaponry -- to the limits of our imagination RED delivery systems -- including cooption of our own vehicles or pipelines Scale of attack -- from [0 = hoax] to, say, 4 [a Hiroshima] We could then explore each of these vectors systematically, with some assurance of coherence and completeness. Our task was simplified by the work of others, e.g. the US Census Bureau classification of industry (which embraced almost every site our imaginations had proffered.) We saved our own labor and embarrassment by relying on others’ work on infrastructure and on cybersecurity. We played cultural anthropology and sociology in indexing intangible parts of our social capital -- all that could benefit from more work, though we had the great benefit of a psychiatrist on our team. This BLUE assets vector is all but ready for critical assessment and enhancement by other specialty groups. One of our recommendations is that we mobilize industry associations across the board to conduct their own studies of criticality and vulnerability. Chemical manufacturing and Financial Services among others were already represented on our team. Without going to the detail of particular attack scenarios, one of our prescriptions is to concentrate on the BLUE assets; when a critical one is identified one can often discover a potential mode of attack. Then think of the secondary consequences of physical knockout or functional disablement, by whatever weapon (be it HE or BW). Because of these ramifications, infrastructure by definition looms large. Then we also fold in special vulnerabilities (toxic or energy density). The RED weaponry and delivery systems look straightforward; we have to remind ourselves that standoff weapons (from the planners’ perspective) now include suicidal bomb-carriers, but they also include mortar ordnance, grenade launchers, and sniper weapons of substantial range. We did not detail the range of specific biological and chemical weapons potentially at RED’s disposal: the most important point is that anthrax is the most efficient targettable microbe we know; but there is a long list of agents ultimately waiting in the wings. The fourth axis, SCALE, is important to remember -- it is, when the weapon allows, an option at RED’s discretion, and thus becomes a proxy for RED intentions. We found we could engage our group indefinitely in spirited discussions on that point -- and decided that there were many RED’s, we should not choose one to exclusion of others. Small scale attacks can have large secondary consequences when fueled by public apprehension of invisible toxins, radiation, or germs. In principle, one could convolute these 4 dimensions, and generate a large space with perhaps 10°6 points; rarely would that be useful, though a random game does help exercise the imagination, and brings out vulnerabilities and consequences that might have been neglected. Obviously, this looks for automation, and the space becomes a frame for annotation, for special judgments and insights, for recording intelligence, -- a dynamic database whose granularity is under user’s control. The annotation would take account of special fragilities or indispensabilities, to remind us of BLUE targets needing special attention. It would also initiate the process of seeking specific I&W, countermeasures, and remediation. A would-be scenario-writer who has been through this training exercise is more likely to be trustable, that alternative options have been duly considered. Our group did just that, and our own prescripts are in the appendix. Give us a budget of $x billion, and we’ll come back with some kind of allocation, but we need more time to reflect on the work done. Infrastructure will attract the lions’ share; but RED and BLUE alike are sure to be influenced by public perceptions of what defines security.

Was Rona really a post 9/11 and Patriot Act level-4 Red-NUFF Rumsfeld, Lederberg, et al. op? And what was the true purpose of this operation on humanity?