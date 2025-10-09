Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angie's avatar
Angie
6hEdited

Here are the APPROVED STANDARDS OF THE IEEE which enable the nanotechnology biosensors in our bodies and our connection to the Internet of Bio-Nano Things and the WBAN (Wireless Body Area Network IEEE802.15.6). These are crimes of warrantless search and seizure of our biometrics.

https://standards.ieee.org/about/sasb/sba/march2020/

FOLLOW THIS SUBSTACK 👇

https://factsoverfear.substack.com/p/7sees_-and-nonvaxer420-talking-about

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
7h

RED-NUFF has some interesting gematria....

https://gematrinator.com/calculator

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture