By Marilee Nelson | 03/01/2018

A Bath Recipe to Neutralize Ionizing Radiation Exposure

This salt and soda soak is a radiation-neutralizing bath designed to help you detox and to clear your system of ionizing radiation, a particularly invasive environmental factor that can devastate your immune system. A salt and soda soak is an ideal way to detox after taking a long airplane trip.

Flying on an airplane increases your exposure because you are exposed to high levels of gamma-ray radiation at high altitude levels. In addition, if you go through the full-body back scatter X-ray scanner, you will expose your body to small, bioaccumulative doses of ionizing radiation. The Federal Aviation Administration and the U. S. Department of Transportation have stated that radiation exposure from flying can increase risks if you are a frequent flyer, pregnant, a pilot or airline crew member.1 This bath is also effective after medical X-rays, dental X-rays, CAT and PET scans, and other medical diagnostic tests that expose the body to ionizing radiation.

When to Try a Salt and Soda Soak:

after airplane travel

after a medical x-ray

after a dental x-ray

following CT or PET scans

following any diagnostic tests that expose your body to radiation

Radiation = Acidic, Salt & Baking Soda = Alkaline

Radiation is acidifying to the system, but a salt and soda soak, which is highly alkaline, helps neutralize this effect. This radiation soak can be done two to three times per week to help counteract the radiation and to eliminate toxins from the body’s largest organ, the skin.If you recently traveled in an airplane, this salt and soda bath can be particularly helpful to neutralize your radiation exposure from the flight. Take the radiation bath as soon after the flight as possible, especially when you return from your trip. If possible, continue taking a salt and soda soak daily for a week following your trip.

Salt and Soda Soak Instructions

Dissolve one to two pounds of salt* with one to two pounds of baking soda in a hot bath. Use more for a larger bathtub. Soak for 40 minutes with most of your body submerged. If the water is too hot, you may experience dizziness or fatigue. Use a meat or candy thermometer to measure the water temperature – do not go over 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

*Use common salt (sodium chloride) salt, not Epsom salt (magnesium chloride), for this bath. Morton’s pickling salt or sea salt are common options sold in most grocery stores. Look for pure salt on the ingredients (no additives). Other options include mixing salt from a feed store (ground to a fine consistency), or coarse salt used for water softening (sold in 25-50 pound bags). However, be aware that coarse salt will be harder to dissolve than the other options.

Precautions

If you are feeling very weak, start with 100 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

If you feel like you need to get out because it is too hot, add cold water until you are able to relax and enjoy the bath.

If you have a weak heart or if you get palpitations, you should not submerge your chest during the bath.

If you become dizzy or experience rapid heartbeat during the bath, slowly get out of the tub with someone’s assistance.

If you have any reason to believe that the bath may not be right for you to do, please consult with your doctor before attempting to take one.

If you do not have a water filter for your bath tub, you can neutralize chemicals, chlorine and chloramines in the water by adding Microhydrin. Open up five capsules of the supplement directly into the bath water before you add the salt or baking soda.

Detox for a Healthier Lifestyle

Detox baths can be beneficial for reducing the body’s exposure to harmful radiation. By following the salt and soda soak listed in this article, a detox bath may help draw out radiation and impurities from the body.

These baths also promote relaxation, circulation, and enhance the body’s natural detoxification processes. Salt and soda soaks can be a complementary practice to other healthy lifestyle activities.