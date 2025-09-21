Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
6hEdited

Mah take on WhirledCoin (wall of bank in Dusseldorf--litterTURDly a "bas relief!" lol.... Known as the "dukatensheisser" that means ducket shitter! (message "This fairytale will probably never come true, so Life teaches you to be smart and save.")

https://d2exd72xrrp1s7.cloudfront.net/www/000/1k5/1u/1udhnwvkxn6wcv4pyy4wreq6k3wlrujtf-uhi41094203/0?width=768&height=576&crop=true

and

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D2xcI4ZWkAcdmg0?format=jpg&name=large

Nah, the fairy tale is troo but not fer me 'n you! (tho' they DO deserve the Royal Flush! haha)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
5h

Heads up.

Iris scanning is in many vision opthomologist offices. Made damn sure you never ever assent to any sale or third party use of that digital data on file. Suggest a total non disclosure and no sale agreement of your existing or future records.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture