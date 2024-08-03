The Economic Collaboration

IBM's German subsidiary, Dehomag, provided the Nazis with Hollerith machines, early data processing equipment crucial for organizing the genocide. These machines enabled the Nazis to efficiently track and manage populations targeted for extermination, making the logistics of the Holocaust more effective. IBM's technological support significantly enhanced the Nazi regime's ability to execute their genocidal plans.

“IBM’s Hollerith Machine.” Image from https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/ibm-and-quot-death-s-calculator-quot-2

Charles Ranlett Flint (the man who founded the trust that would become IBM and is Elon Musk’s doppleganger) (1850-1934) was a prominent financial and industrial figure born in Thomaston, Maine. His father, Benjamin Chapman, a shipbuilder, changed the family name to Flint after being adopted by a maternal uncle (which was quite a peculiar thing to do really). The Flint family relocated to New York, where Benjamin managed Chapman & Flint, a mercantile firm. Following his graduation from Brooklyn Polytechnic in 1858, Charles Flint ventured into shipping, partnering with firms like Gilchrist, Flint & Company and W. R. Grace & Company. In 1885, he became involved with Flint & Co., which evolved from its origins in shipbuilding to merchant banking and general trade. Flint engaged in various international ventures, such as supplying armaments and naval vessels, importing Brazilian rubber, and providing munitions to Russia during the Russo-Japanese War. By the mid-1890s, Flint transitioned his firm's foreign trade dealings to Flint, Eddy & Co., and later, his merchant fleet operations to Flint, Dearborn & Co.

Charles Ranlett Flint. Image from https://thebrandhopper.com/2023/10/10/marketing-strategies-and-marketing-mix-of-ibm/

Renowned as the "Father of Trusts," Flint played a crucial role in about twenty-one major industrial mergers, including American Chicle Co., American Woolen Co., Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. (which became IBM), Sen-Sen Chicle Co., United States Bobbin and Shuttle Co., and United States Rubber Co. Although his 1880 attempt to merge electric light and power interests with the United States Electric Company was unsuccessful, Flint was driven by the belief that American industry needed to cut production costs through technological innovation and consolidation to compete globally. The merchant, banker, and trustifier who equated free business enterprise with natural law, Charles Ranlett Flint co-wrote "The Trust: Its Book," which explores the transformative impact of industrial evolution through a comprehensive examination of modern trust structures and their influence on global commerce. The book highlights Flint's significant role in shaping corporate consolidation and market dynamics through his extensive involvement in the formation of industrial trusts whose power and influence can still be felt today.

Throughout his career, Flint established influential connections with diplomats and politicians, serving as consul for Chile, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica in New York. He advised the U.S. government on trade and proposed an international trade bank at the International American Conference (1889-90). During the Russian Revolution of 1917, he led the American Committee for the Encouragement of Democratic Government in Russia. Flint is also linked to the Wright Brothers and is noted to have been a business associates of the Rockefellers. While Flint is not publicly acknowledged as a Freemason, his corporate connections, business activities, and associations with social circles that included known Freemasons suggest that it is plausible he may have been one himself.

Documents reveal IBM's significant involvement in the Holocaust across six phases: identification, expulsion, confiscation, ghettoization, deportation, and extermination. IBM president Thomas J. Watson was personally involved in the company's coordination with Hitler's regime. IBM's twelve-year alliance with the Third Reich, first exposed in "IBM and the Holocaust," is supported by extensive archival evidence. The new expanded edition includes unpublished internal IBM correspondence, government memos, and concentration camp documents detailing IBM's complicity in Nazi activities. Released materials show IBM's covert operations, including setting up subsidiaries in Nazi-occupied countries and developing systems for identifying and exterminating Jews. IBM's Hollerith punch cards and machines were crucial in organizing and executing Nazi plans, with Watson's personal approval for operations like the deportation of Polish Jews. IBM's equipment was considered vital by the Nazis, with specialized bunkers protecting these machines from Allied bombings. Government memos from the time highlight IBM's collusion, with one memo equating the company's actions to those of the Nazis. Despite IBM's current image, the company's historical involvement in genocide is undeniable, driven by profit rather than ideology.

“IBM CEO Thomas J. Watson (second from left) meets with Hitler in Berlin, June 1937, just before receiving medal for "service to the Reich"; image via Jewish Virtual Library.” Image from https://besacenter.org/ibm-holocaust/

Henry Ford's company, through its German subsidiary, produced military vehicles essential for the Nazi war effort. Ford's alleged anti-Semitic views further aligned with Nazi ideology, reinforcing the partnership. The production of vehicles and other wartime supplies effectively funded the Nazi military machine by providing critical resources. Henry Ford was also a 33rd degree Freemason of the Scottish Rite.

“In the image we see Henry Ford decorated with the Nazi Eagle Cross.” Image from https://khronoshistoria.com/historia-contemporanea/nazismo/empresas-nazis/

The Standard Oil Group, founded in 1870 by John D. Rockefeller, supplied synthetic rubber and fuel to Nazi Germany. Their partnership with IG Farben, which produced Zyklon B (the gas used in concentration camps), was pivotal. By supplying vital resources like fuel and synthetic rubber, Standard Oil enabled the Nazis to sustain their military operations and atrocities, thus providing crucial financial and material support. Germany's limited crude oil supplies were inadequate for modern mechanized warfare, with about 85% of its petroleum products being imported in 1934. To address this, Nazi Germany began producing synthetic gasoline from its abundant coal reserves. This production, which involved hydrogenation to create synthetic gasoline and iso-octane, was crucial for Germany's wartime capabilities starting in 1940. The hydrogenation technology was developed and funded by Standard Oil’s U.S. laboratories in collaboration with I.G. Farben.

John D. Rockefeller, a Freemason, is often attributed with writing the Masonic Creed, despite claims from supposed fact-checkers that he did not author it. His deep connections to influential networks and secret societies lend credibility to the belief that he had a hand in crafting this significant document.

Through its Opel subsidiary, General Motors was a significant supplier of military vehicles to the Nazi regime. These vehicles were essential for troop movement and logistics, directly supporting the Nazi war effort. GM's production capabilities in Germany translated into financial support, as the profits generated were reinvested in sustaining and expanding Nazi military operations.

William Crapo Durant, a key figure in the early U.S. automobile industry, founded General Motors and co-founded Chevrolet. Born in 1861 in Boston, Durant's entrepreneurial spirit emerged early, leading him to establish a successful carriage company before transitioning to automobiles. Despite initial skepticism towards cars, he saw their potential and purchased Buick, transforming it into America's best-selling automobile by 1905. Durant's vision extended to creating a large automotive conglomerate, leading to the establishment of General Motors in 1908. He was instrumental in integrating multiple car brands and parts manufacturers under GM, revolutionizing the industry with his innovative corporate strategies.

Durant's business ventures were marked by his involvement with influential economic interests. His relationship with prominent families like the Du Ponts (more on them later), who later took control of General Motors, suggest possible ties to Freemasonry. During the 1920 stock market panic, Durant collaborated with the Rockefellers and other financial giants like J.P. Morgan to support GM's stock and ventures, demonstrating his entanglement with powerful market forces. Despite his eventual financial ruin and loss of control over GM, Durant's impact on the automotive industry and his connections within powerful economic and social networks remain subjects of significant interest.

James D. Mooney, a key executive at General Motors, was honored with the German Eagle Cross by the Nazi regime in 1938, reflecting his influential role in advancing GM's interests in Germany. This accolade, awarded to individuals who strengthened German economic and industrial endeavors, was a testament to Mooney's strategic connections with the Du Pont family and his controversial partnerships with the Nazis. His receipt of the award highlights the intricate and morally ambiguous relationships between American industry and the Nazi regime during the 1930s and 1940s.

Coca-Cola's German branch continued operations during the war, creating Fanta to circumvent supply shortages and maintain market presence. This adaptation ensured the company continued to profit under the Nazi regime. By maintaining operations and profitability, Coca-Cola indirectly funded the Nazi economy, providing financial stability.

Dr. John Stith Pemberton, a pharmacist and Confederate veteran, founded Coca-Cola and created its original formula. Pemberton, who was a Freemason, developed the beverage as a medicinal tonic intended to relieve ailments such as headaches and nervous disorders. Combining coca leaf extract with kola nuts, he formulated the drink that would become one of the world's most famous and enduring brands. Pemberton's affiliation with Freemasonry is a noteworthy aspect of his background, reflecting the broader influence of this fraternity in various spheres of American society during the late 19th century.

On May 8, 1886, Dr. John Stith Pemberton created an early version of Coca-Cola, selling the rights shortly before his death in 1888. A morphine addiction from a war injury led him to experiment with painkillers, resulting in "Dr. Tuggle's Compound Syrup of Globe Flower," followed by a coca and wine blend called Pemberton's French Wine Coca. Facing temperance laws in Atlanta, he created a non-alcoholic version, perfecting the recipe with drugstore owner Willis E. Venable. Accidentally blending the syrup with carbonated water, he decided to market it as a fountain drink.

Supposedly struggling with illness and financial issues, Pemberton sold his formula to partners, including Asa Griggs Candler. He died in 1888, poor and addicted, and was buried in Columbus, Georgia, with a grave marker symbolizing his Confederate Army service and Freemason membership. His son Charles, who also struggled with addiction, sold the remaining rights and died six years later from opium addiction, leaving the family without any fortune.

After John Pemberton's death, Asa Griggs Candler, an Atlanta pharmacist, business tycoon and politician from an affluent family, gained control of Coca-Cola. Candler's aggressive marketing and expansion efforts turned Coca-Cola into a national brand.

By 1919, Candler sold the company to a group of investors led by Ernest Woodruff. During World War II, the company was owned by the Woodruff family, with Robert W. Woodruff, Ernest's son, playing a significant role in its leadership. Under Robert Woodruff's guidance, Coca-Cola expanded globally, becoming a symbol of American culture and resilience during the war, while simultaneously engaging in controversial business dealings with Nazi Germany.

“Robert Woodruff, Holiday magazine cover, May 1, 1961.” Image from https://www.atlantahistorycenter.com/exhibitions/atlanta-in-50-objects/robert-w-woodruff/

While the Freemason status of these individuals isn't publicly documented, it is plausible that they were members given their wealth, influence, and connections, which are often associated with prominent businessmen who tend to belong to Freemasonry. The untimely deaths of John Pemberton and his son and the connections to Nazi Germany add a compelling layer of intrigue to this story.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) had a significant role in the entertainment sector during the Nazi era. MGM's operations in Germany and its film productions, which included content aligning with or supportive of Nazi ideology, contributed indirectly to the regime's propaganda efforts. By maintaining a presence in Nazi-occupied Europe, MGM's activities reinforced the regime's cultural and ideological messaging.

Image from YouTube

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) was established in 1924 through the merger of Metro Pictures, Goldwyn Pictures, and Louis B. Mayer Pictures, with Louis B. Mayer as a central figure in its creation. Mayer, a key Hollywood mogul and Freemason, played a crucial role in MGM’s rise to prominence. MGM’s glamorous reputation was marred by scandals, including allegations of financial mismanagement and unethical practices, reflecting the turbulent nature of the entertainment industry in that period.

Nestlé, the Swiss food and beverage giant founded in 1867, faced serious allegations regarding its support for the Nazis during World War II. It was reported that Nestlé made financial contributions to the Nazi party, and the company profited from the use of forced labor in its operations. During the war, Nestlé's German subsidiary continued to operate and thrive under the Nazi regime. Decades later, victims and their families sued Nestlé, accusing the company of benefiting from Nazi policies and forced labor, bringing to light its controversial wartime activities and collaboration.

In "Food As Weapon: Special Focus on Nestle & Cargill. And Global Politics. Who was Hitler: His Connections to Nestle," author Francis Joseph argues that multinational corporations like Nestle and Cargill exploit global food systems for power and profit, often at the expense of vulnerable populations. Joseph contends that these companies use food as a tool for control, manipulating markets and influencing political landscapes. He also explores the controversial claim that Adolf Hitler had connections to Nestle, suggesting that financial and ideological ties between the Nazi regime and major corporations played a significant role in the consolidation of their power. Joseph's analysis implies that the legacy of these connections continues to influence global politics and corporate strategies today.

DuPont, the American chemical company, supported the Nazis through its business dealings and financial investments in Germany during the 1930s and 1940s. The company maintained close ties with German chemical giant IG Farben, which was integral to the Nazi war machine. These business relationships facilitated the exchange of technology and resources that bolstered Germany's military capabilities. Additionally, some DuPont executives were known to have sympathies with the Nazi regime, further entangling the company in the complex web of international business and politics of the era.

DuPont also supplied chemicals used in the war effort, being a major producer of explosives, including dynamite and TNT, and developing synthetic materials such as nylon for parachutes and tires. The company’s innovations, such as Teflon and neoprene, also had military applications. While these contributions were primarily for the Allied forces, the company's connections with IG Farben and its business activities in Germany before and during the early years of the war have led to scrutiny regarding its support of the Nazi war effort.

Eastman Kodak’s German subsidiary used forced labor and provided photographic equipment to the Nazi regime, essential for documenting military operations and propaganda. Kodak’s continued operations and profits under the Nazi regime provided financial support and contributed to the war economy.

Ties to the Banking Industry

The financial sector played a crucial role in supporting Nazi Germany, with several prominent banks and banking families facilitating transactions and investments.

Chase Manhattan Bank facilitated financial transactions for Nazi officials, including maintaining accounts and freezing Jewish assets in occupied France. The bank's financial services and support for Nazi officials helped sustain the regime’s economic infrastructure, indirectly funding their operations and war efforts. Chase Manhattan’s role extended beyond maintaining Nazi accounts; they also assisted in financing the German war effort through various financial instruments and loans. These financial transactions provided the necessary funds for the Nazis to sustain their operations.



Brown Brothers Harriman’s involvement in funding Nazi Germany through the Union Banking Corporation was significant, with Prescott Bush playing a direct role. This financial support was crucial for the Nazis, providing them with the capital needed for their war efforts. The investment bank Brown Brothers Harriman, through partners like Prescott Bush, was involved in financing Nazi Germany through entities like the Union Banking Corporation. The financial backing provided by Brown Brothers Harriman was essential for the economic strength of the Nazi regime, enabling them to procure resources and maintain operations.

Jewish banking families, including the Rothschilds, have been known to fund both sides of conflicts for centuries, including World War II.

These banking families and their extensive financial networks and influence are purported to have facilitated transactions that benefited the Nazi regime, illustrating a complex web of financial entanglements that prioritized profit over ethics.

It's worth noting the there is a controversial claim that a Rothschild is said to be Hitler's grandfather. This theory that adds a layer of complexity and intrigue to the this historical narrative of WW2 and the Holocaust. Speculation about Adolf Hitler's ancestry, particularly involving his father Alois Hitler, includes several peculiar details that have fueled numerous theories.

Alois was born in 1837 to Maria Anna Schicklgruber, who was unmarried at the time. The identity of Alois's father was never confirmed, leading to much speculation. Maria Anna later married Johann Georg Hiedler, who did not formally acknowledge Alois as his son. It wasn't until Alois was 39 years old that Johann Georg's brother, Johann Nepomuk Hiedler, legitimized him.

Maria Anna Schicklgruber. Image from https://graviolateam.blogpost.com/p/angela-merkel-lost-daughter-of-hitler.html

Some theories suggest Maria Anna may have worked for the Rothschild family in Vienna, implicating Baron Salomon Mayer von Rothschild, his son Anselm Salomon von Rothschild, or Lionel Nathan Rothschild as potential fathers of Alois. Adding to the intrigue, Maria Anna's financial situation improved significantly after she left Vienna.

If this connection to the Rothschilds were true, they certainly had the means, power, and influence to obscure this story, much like they have done with other aspects of their ventures and history. These unresolved questions and odd circumstances contribute to the theories about a Rothschild connection, though credible evidence remains absent, and mainstream historians consider these claims to be unfounded.

Whether or not this claim holds any truth, it sheds light on the often-overlooked connections and the possibility of deeper, hidden relationships that shaped the course of history.

Which makes this historical narrative quite intriguing, indeed.

When the Nazis took over Austria in the Anschluss of 1938, Baron de Rothschild, then head of the Austrian banking operations of the family, was held prisoner by the Nazi secret police. He was released only after lengthy negotiations between the family and the Nazis and upon payment of $21,000,000 (worth approximately $461,702,128 today according to a Consumer Price Index calculation), believed to have been the largest ransom payment in history for any individual. After his release by the Nazis, he went to South America. Later he came to the United States and became an American citizen. Beside his commercial activities, the baron was known as an amateur archaeologist and as a sponsor of research projects in the physical sciences.

Can we truly believe that Hitler wasn't collaborating with the Rothschilds, particularly if he was linked to them genetically? What happened to the supposed ransom money, and is there any truth to the mainstream narrative surrounding any of these events?

In 1938 and 1939, the Manchester Guardian published explosive claims, later compiled into a 1940 book, suggesting Austrian Chancellor Engelbert Dollfuss had uncovered evidence that Adolf Hitler's grandmother, Maria Schicklgruber, had worked at the Rothschild mansion in Vienna when she conceived Hitler's father, Alois. Dollfuss, mysteriously assassinated by the Nazis in 1934—a move suggesting urgent silencing—believed this Rothschild connection explained Hitler's obsessive hatred of Jews. Or so the narrative about this whole scenario goes. The Rothschilds, the world's wealthiest family at the time, had the power to bury such a scandalous story, just as they had influenced many other historical events.

Hitler's rapid ascent and Germany's economic recovery after World War I have fueled speculation about massive foreign investments, potentially from the Rothschilds.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt also gave a speech in 1941 on that the real goal of Adolf was not Germany, but a "New World Order" and a restructuring of the entire world, a goal that a random art student would not reasonably pursue, but the richest family on the planet might.

This theory posits that Hitler was an agent in a larger game, controlled by a powerful group who saw his supposed anti-Semitic fervor as a tool to unite the world against a common enemy, paving the way for the United Nations and a new global order. The Holocaust, then, could be viewed as a horrifying false flag operation, orchestrated to solidify this new paradigm, with Hitler caught in the web of a formidable global conspiracy. A 1942 wartime poster for the "United Nations," also known as the "Allies," highlighted the coalition formed with the Declaration of the United Nations, uniting around the mission of "defeating Hitlerism."

As President Roosevelt (a well-known Freemason) stated, “Our country (the United States) must continue to play its great part in the period of world reconstruction for the good of humanity.” Well now that is interesting.

There are countless mysteries and secrets from the past hidden from public scrutiny (or at least an attempt was made to hide them).

So many questions about the official narrative. What is the truth about this event or any of the history that we have been told through a very crafted and scripted lens?

What truly happened to Hitler? Did he escape to South America like the Rothschild he was rumored to have captured? Many believe Hitler wasn't killed and instead lived out his days in secrecy. Considering the evidence not included in the mainstream narrative, this theory seems quite plausible.

Why Were These Companies Involved with the Nazis Never Brought to Justice?

Despite their significant involvement and support for the Nazi regime, these companies were never held accountable during the Nuremberg Trials or afterward. This lack of accountability supposedly can be attributed to several factors.

The Nuremberg Trials primarily focused on high-ranking Nazi officials and military leaders, with the main objective of supposedly addressing war crimes and crimes against humanity (even though many of these individuals who engaged in crimes against humanity were sent to South America, the United States, or elsewhere). The trials did not comprehensively investigate the economic and corporate connections that enabled the Nazi regime. The trials' narrow focus meant that many of these corporate ties were not scrutinized or addressed.

The dire political and economic outcomes of the post-war period seemed to have played a role in “shielding” these corporations from accountability. The immediate need for economic reconstruction and the geopolitical priorities of the Cold War era shifted focus away from investigating historical corporate complicity (much like the COVID pandemic and many other seemingly contrived happenstances throughout history).

The intricate nature of corporate involvement and financial transactions made it challenging to trace and prosecute. The complex web of financial entanglements and the sheer scale of operations across multiple countries created “barriers” to comprehensive investigation and accountability.

The mainstream narrative often overlooks these critical details, leaving out the involvement of these corporations and the true extent of their complicity (or what happened and why during this whole horrid event). The historical record is frequently exaggerated or altered, obscuring the full scope of what transpired during World War II and the Holocaust.

Unanswered Questions and Historical Mysteries

The involvement of these corporations raises profound questions about what truly transpired during World War II and the Holocaust. The mainstream narrative often glosses over these critical aspects, leaving out the intricate and possibly darker details of corporate complicity and financial entanglements.

Alternative historical theories suggest that the Holocaust and the broader conflict were not merely the result of ideological hatred but were also driven by complex economic and political machinations. Some theories propose that the Holocaust served as a means to reshape global power dynamics, while others argue that it was part of a larger strategy to consolidate control and influence.

The ties between government officials, corporations, and global elites, including those with connections to Freemasonry and New World Order goals, add another layer of complexity. Historical records suggest that influential figures and organizations with Masonic ties may have had a hand in shaping wartime policies and economic strategies, often prioritizing their own agendas over humanitarian concerns.

The full scope of what occurred during World War II and the Holocaust may remain obscured by the mainstream narrative. The extensive involvement of corporations and financial institutions in supporting the Nazi regime reveals a darker side of history that has often been overlooked. The notion that these powerful entities sought to create instability rather than simply profit highlights the need for a more critical examination of history.

David Icke alleges that the Rothschilds, after causing immense suffering for Jewish people under the Nazis, also seized their wealth post-war, similar to their actions during the Russian Revolution. In early 1998, during a speaking tour in South Africa, Icke met with P.W. Botha, the apartheid-era President. Botha recounted unusual dealings with the Rothschilds, who claimed there were significant funds in Swiss bank accounts that once belonged to German Jews, available for investment in South Africa.

Botha declined, but his foreign minister, Pik Botha, might have made arrangements with the Rothschilds. Icke suggests that the Rothschilds have profited from this stolen wealth since the war. He also asserts that they continue to control Israel, using it and its conflicts to maintain influence over the Middle East, particularly its oil-producing regions.

By uncovering these hidden histories and considering alternative theories, we gain a more nuanced understanding of the past. This examination underscores the need for transparency and accountability in revealing the full story of one of history’s most tragic chapters.

One thing is certain: despite the Holocaust featuring an enemy that the world needed to confront (even though it seems that wealthy and Freemason-linked individuals globally were involved in this deception), there are many similarities between World War II/the Holocaust, and the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has been funded by major corporations prior to and during the seemingly staged event. Governments worldwide seem to be complicit in this current “reset” much like that of the past. These players were essential during the supposed Nazi takeover and are essential in the great takeover we have seen over the past four years.

Instead of fearing Hitler, we now fear an invisible virus that hasn’t been properly isolated. Instead of gas chambers, we have ventilators and Remdesivir protocols. Instead of Mengele’s experiments, we have Fauci and the continuous rollout of vaccines. Do we fully grasp the rights that have been stripped from us during this crisis? It seems there is a major money laundering operation at play, involving inflation and the control of housing, agriculture, and beyond. This really feels like a repeat of history, although in a very different but similar way. Are these major events really just resets designed to shift money and power while keeping the public in the dark? It certainly feels that way. There are calls for a "Nuremberg 2.0," but was there ever a genuine Nuremberg 1.0? I have my serious doubts.