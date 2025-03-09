Share this postBodhisattvas BettySo Many Gs...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSo Many Gs...It’s Not a Virus, It’s a Frequency Pandemic!Me StuffMar 09, 202512Share this postBodhisattvas BettySo Many Gs...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore83Share12Share this postBodhisattvas BettySo Many Gs...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore83Share
What are the effects of all the Gs mixed with whatever is in the shots??? People without the jabbies are getting cancers...but do the shots enhance this impact when mixed with the Gs?????
Electromagnetic radiation damage and ‘flu’ goes back to the introduction of Morse code lines. Spanish ’flu’ was, by many measures, caused by the introduction of more electromagnetic fields worldwide. And the danger and damage continues to increase