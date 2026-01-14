Somerset Belenoff (Supposed Mother of Darkness)
This guy's voice is a little annoying, but the info is interesting (to say the least)
Is any of this true? I don’t know for sure???? But it sure is interesting.
there are lotsa Muthers of Darkness far more easily verified... many say this one's "da bunk"--I defer ta Cathy Fox, mah fave go-to expert on this kinda thang--she includes a lotta links!
https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2021/01/23/belenoff-and-q/
Repeated & amusin' stuff--not sure if "da beans" might be all baloney....
Belenoff as The May Queen in Zepplin's "Stairway to Heaven?"
per random sites:
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
The lady is not "trying" to buy a stairway to heaven, rather, she does buy it. Why else would the song say, "when she gets there she knows if the stores are all closed, with a word she can get what she came for? So this is a woman accustomed to getting what she wants, even when she arrives in heaven. Anyone who was part of the London glitterati scene in the late sixties/early seventies knew immediately the lyrics referred to Lady Somerset Belenoff, aka The Witch of Glamis Castle.
(supposedly) Marianne Faithful said Lady Belenoff was the most beautiful woman she had ever seen but that she possessed a most terrifying beauty.
(Note--Faithful got all tied up with Mick & Anita & them Golden Dawn folks... so she rubbed elbows with the right fols...kinda sorta...)
In her book, Taller than our Souls, Margaret Eton describes Belenoff and Page (i.e. Jimmy) as occult rivals though they also respected one another. She also wasn't a fan of Aleister Crowley and once referred to his occult circle as "the Order of the Golden Shower."
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
hmmm....