Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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sourapples's avatar
sourapples
15h

just waiting for the moment they finally attack an uprising, with the robot dogs and drones

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3 replies by Me Stuff and others
RJ Sykes's avatar
RJ Sykes
10h

There’s plenty of lonely planet to go around, people just need to relearn the survival skills that have been indoctrinated out over the past couple of decades.

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