Michael didn’t just casually mention cognitive cities and send me down some rabbit hole I could shrug off (thank you for telling me about this). The more I dug into cognitive cities, the more it felt like I had been looking at the surface of something that runs much deeper. I already had a strong opinion about smart cities.

That part always seemed straightforward. You wire a city so it can see everything, dress it up as efficiency, and now every movement, every habit, every little routine becomes something measurable. Fine, that’s the smart city pitch, and it already carries a quiet “who exactly is this for?” underneath it. But what I hadn’t really followed all the way through is what happens once they’ve watched long enough to understand you.

Because that’s where it flips. Smart cities are just the observation layer, the cameras and sensors and dashboards. A cognitive city is what comes next, when the system starts learning your patterns, predicting your behavior, and then gently rearranging the environment so you move the way it already expects. That’s the moment it stops feeling like infrastructure and starts feeling like a human zoo, where everything is clean, optimized, and eerily well-run, and you’re free to wander around your enclosure as long as you stay within the paths the system quietly laid out for you.

The Concept Didn’t Just Appear. It Was Built Over Time

The term “cognitive city” didn’t come out of thin air. It came out of a progression that started with connected infrastructure and moved into systems that could learn from what they were observing. One of the key figures tied to this shift is Ali Mostashari, whose work helped formalize the idea of a city that doesn’t just collect data but learns from it, identifies patterns, and continuously reshapes itself in response. Once you look beyond the clean academic framing, his broader web of affiliations starts to stand out, from MIT-linked research circles to LifeNome and its positioning within World Economic Forum innovation networks.

That ecosystem is not accidental, and it’s exactly the kind of overlap that deserves a deeper, far less polite examination than it usually gets (along with his abnormally large forehead and the fact he looks like the guy from Men in Black wearing a skin suit and isn’t human).

The concept of a cognitive city sounds like a futuristic abstract until you translate it into plain language. A smart city watches and reacts. A cognitive city watches, remembers, predicts, and then changes the environment based on what it expects to happen. That is not a small step in the distant way off future. That is a different kind of control system that has already started to be implemented without the general population realizing it’s a thing.

As more and more people live in urban environments and cities face increasingly complex challenges (from traffic congestion to public security the wellbeing of their residents), having a solid foundation to manage them is becoming ever more important. For the past couple of decades, new technologies have been the lever to address these challenges. The concept of smart cities, as cities that integrate technology into their daily operations, first appeared in the 1990s, though it gained traction in this century. Now, however, a new model is emerging, one that goes a step further. It is the cognitive city. “Investment in safety, security, smart campuses, communities and buildings, transportation, and related national infrastructure has become a competitive imperative for cities across the globe,” explains Renu Navale, Intel’s Vice President and General Manager of Smart Cities, in a report. Intel is one of the key companies creating the technologies that make the leap to this new model possible. But what exactly do we mean when we talk about cognitive cities? What is a cognitive city A cognitive city uses next-generation tools such as agentic AI to generate and process data, sense the dynamic, ever-changing urban landscape and adapt to the needs of residents. Deploying the latest techniques, cognitive cities with agentic AI simulate human thought processes, enabling computers to learn, reason, and understand like humans with minimal human intervention. Unlike traditional AI that requires step-by-step instructions, agentic AI can set its own goals, plan a series of actions, and adapt its approach based on real-time data and changing conditions. This is achieved by combining reasoning abilities with tools and other software to complete complex, multi-step processes independently. It also maximizes the potential of data, breaking down information silos. At first glance, this does not make it very different from the general idea of a smart city, but a cognitive city goes a step further. As explained in a PwC analysis, it “integrates advanced technologies to create intelligent, responsive urban systems.” In other words, this technological ecosystem can operate autonomously, learn from what is happening, and act proactively. The cognitive city uses cutting-edge sensors, connected systems, super apps, and natural language processing, allowing it not only to monitor what is happening in real time but also to anticipate situations. This is why it is a proactive city, not a reactive one. This is, without a doubt, the key difference between a smart city and a cognitive city. For example, a cognitive city can completely transform traffic and its management, one of the areas where technology companies are already working. The end result will bring greater sustainability, a better quality of life for citizens, and more efficient urban operations. Science fiction? Technology already makes it possible The idea of a cognitive city which, simply put, can think for itself may seem almost like science fiction, but it is already feasible. Developments by technology companies already enable municipalities to leverage these advances and are creating the roadmap for the leap to the cognitive city. In fact, technology companies are paving the way for cognitive cities by leveraging AI. Intel, a leader in this transformation, contributes significantly to building the cognitive city framework through its edge AI portfolio. , provinding technologies and tools to help deliver a comprehensive overview of urban dynamics and optimizing decision-making for improved city management. One of the main challenges cities are facing is traffic, which combines both increasing volume and congestion with the fact that road infrastructure is not always suited to the needs of the 21st century. However, this is one area that can be managed cognitively, thanks to sensors that collect massive amounts of data and solutions that anticipate problems, addressing challenges in road safety, environmental impact, and economic costs. This is one of the areas where Intel’s solutions stand out. The company already has a broad portfolio of smart transportation systems, enabling everything from better traffic management to testing the potential of pedestrian bottlenecks. To achieve this, Intel engages with their to ensure there are effective edge AI solutions that deliver the variety of edge AI workloads a cognitive city would utilize in order to securely and quickly manage massive amounts of data. Intel’s smart sensors at intersections not only analyze what has happened afterward but also provide real-time insights into what is happening (at levels beyond human capability) and anticipate potential patterns. This shifts the approach from reactive to proactive, one of the key elements that sets cognitive cities apart. The challenge of urban security Another area where cities need to focus is security, which has become an increasing concern and one where technology could be a differentiating factor. This is achieved by generating real-time insights using edge AI, increasing automation and efficiency in video feed analysis, improving access to information, and optimizing collaboration among different stakeholders. At the same time, efforts must be made to enhance privacy and cybersecurity, to respect citizens’ rights and prevent introducing new risks. This is what Intel partnered with a unified platform that enhances urban security. Albuquerque (United States) is one practical use case, where information silos were eliminated and the municipal police’s response capabilities were improved through the use of this technology. Ongoing projects Some newly founded cities are already emerging as cognitive city projects from their very inception. These are cities built on AI from the ground up, which simplifies the process and, most importantly, allows them to anticipate the needs of their population from day one. Some of the most futuristic projects, such as The Line in Saudi Arabia or Aion Sentia in the United Arab Emirates, fit this profile. However, citizens already live in cities, some of which have histories spanning millennia, which should not prevent them from becoming cognitive. In fact, this is where the greatest challenge lies, but also the greatest potential benefit, since these cities face entrenched problems that negatively impact daily life, and which next-generation technologies could help solve. The PwC report identifies several traditional cities that are already on the path to becoming cognitive. One is Barcelona (Spain), which has developed its own urban operating system, or open-source platform that collects all sensor data. Near Barcelona, in Castellón, experiments in mobility are underway. The Cellnex Mobility Lab works with 5G-connected and sustainable vehicles to explore the potential of smart mobility and autonomous cars, using Intel solutions to do so. Others include Singapore, with its Virtual Singapore and traffic solutions; Seoul (South Korea), with data-driven initiatives and AI-based surveillance; and Helsinki (Finland), which has created a digital twin of the city and monitors air quality using AI. Recognizing that the goals and requirements of cities are as varied as the cities themselves, Intel collaborates with a wide array of partners to provide tailored solutions that address the unique technical and regulatory challenges of each municipality. By integrating edge AI into existing infrastructures, ordinary cities can evolve into cognitive environments, capable of comprehensively understanding their internal dynamics and addressing the needs of their resident

Disney Was Already Thinking Like This Decades Ago

This is where the whole thing starts feeling less like a futuristic leap and more like a continuation. Walt Disney’s original EPCOT vision was not about entertainment. It was about building a controlled city where movement, infrastructure, and daily life were designed to reduce chaos. Everything was coordinated. Everything had a place. The system came first, and people were expected to live inside it. Tomorrowland packaged that idea in a way that felt exciting instead of restrictive. It showed a world where everything just worked, where the system was so smooth it disappeared into the background.

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The only reason that stayed theoretical is because the tools didn’t seem to exist back then to make it real. (Or were they??????????) There was supposedly no way to track behavior at scale, no way to process it quickly, and no way to build a real-time feedback loop that could adjust conditions (aka AI). Now those tools do publicly exist. So when you see modern projects using language like “tomorrow.city,” it stops feeling like branding and starts feeling like a direct continuation of that original blueprint.

From Smart to Cognitive Is Where the Tone Shifts Completely

Rewatching The Fifth Element while looking into this hits in a strange way, not because cities are about to look like stacked sci-fi skylines, but because of how everything in that world quietly runs through systems that guide movement and behavior without needing to shout about it, and that’s exactly where the shift from smart cities to cognitive ones starts to feel different.

A smart city still reacts after something happens, so you can see the cause and effect, but a cognitive city watches long enough to learn how people actually move through space and then starts adjusting things ahead of them, using those small, repetitive choices people make every day as its blueprint. Over time those patterns become something the system trusts, and once that happens it doesn’t need to respond anymore because it’s already setting up the environment so the path it expects is the one that feels easiest to take, which is what makes it feel less like obvious control and more like everything is just working smoothly, even though the entire setup is quietly shaping how decisions get made in the first place.

ELISIUM, COGNITIVE, and the “Living Laboratory” Idea

This is where the whole thing stops feeling abstract and starts looking like a system that’s actually being built. COGNITIVE™ frames ELISIUM not as a development but as a “living laboratory,” which is a very clean way of saying the city itself is the testing ground. Everything inside it is designed to be measured, interpreted, and adjusted in real time. The structure reads less like urban planning and more like a layered system: CityOS sits at the center coordinating everything, BuildingAI manages physical space dynamically, and then there’s WooHoo, which acts as a direct interface between the individual and the environment. That interface is the part people underestimate, because it turns the relationship into a loop. Behavior, preferences, routines all flow into the system, get processed, and come back out as adjustments to the environment that shape what happens next.

COGNITIVE™ is the driving force powering ELISIUM, the world’s first truly sustainable cognitive city, a living laboratory where we test and refine cutting-edge technology and ethical AI solutions to redefine urban living. Our core technologies, including the CityOS (the city’s intelligent operating system), BuildingAI (AI-powered building management), and WooHoo (the personalized resident interface), are designed to enhance the human experience, advance sustainability, and optimize city operations. COGNITIVE’s mission extends globally, offering our proven technologies and expertise to empower cities and developers worldwide. We focus on delivering technology services, driving new product innovation, and fostering a collaborative ecosystem of partners.

All of this majorly overlaps with a broader set of ideas that have been floating around for years, including things tied to the 2045 Initiative and the work of Martine Rothblatt, where the focus is on extending human experience into digital systems, modeling identity, and attempting to preserve concsiousness into it. A cognitive city is not doing that directly yet, but it is building the same kind of continuous loop between human behavior and a digital layer that learns from it. Instead of uploading a mind, it is mapping patterns, refining them, and feeding them back into the environment. That’s where the “hive mind” comparison starts to make sense in a mechanical way, not as shared consciousness but as a system that is constantly aggregating and responding to behavior at scale. It runs continuously, it learns continuously, and once it is in place, there isn’t really a clean point where the system stops and the controlling environment just exists on its own.

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Where This Is Actually Getting Built

Once you line these places up, it stops looking like a bunch of flashy, disconnected projects and starts looking like the same idea being tested over and over, just dressed differently depending on where it lands. In Florida in the United States, projects like ELISIUM lean into the clean-slate version, where nothing exists yet so everything can be planned in advance and the system doesn’t have to fight history. That’s the easiest place to build something like this, because the environment is designed to be readable, adjustable, and controllable from the start.

Then you’ve got the quieter versions that don’t bother with futuristic branding but follow the same logic. The Belmont land in Arizona, United States, tied to Bill Gates was supposed to become a fully connected smart city, and while it stalled, the idea behind it didn’t go anywhere.

In Texas, United States, Snailbrook Texas tied to Elon Musk functions more like a company-controlled environment where work, housing, and daily life sit under one umbrella. It’s not marketed as anything advanced, but structurally it points in the same direction.

Telosa is another one that keeps popping up in the United States, backed by billionaire Marc Lore, who pitches it as a brand-new city built somewhere in the American desert with a focus on equity, sustainability, and clean design. On the surface it sounds softer than projects like The Line, but it still leans on the same idea of starting from scratch so everything can be planned, structured, and managed from the beginning, rather than dealing with the mess of an existing city. It’s not marketed as a cognitive city outright, but it fits into the same pattern of controlled, from-the-ground-up environments where how people live is shaped long before they ever move in.

Then there are the more obvious, almost aggressive versions like Neom, including The Line, in Saudi Arabia and The Spine in Egypt, where the design itself is about controlling movement and organizing people in ways that are easy to manage. On the other end, places like Tokyo, Japan, often tied to ideas like “Tokyo 2500,” take an already dense, highly structured city and push it further, layering more systems on top so behavior becomes easier to track and predict.

You can see earlier attempts at this in Songdo International Business District in South Korea and Masdar City in the United Arab Emirates, and even in newer wellness and diaspora-style enclaves scattered through Central America, the Caribbean, and parts of the Middle East, where controlled environments and lifestyle tracking are sold as upgrades. Different places, different language, same direction. Build environments that can watch, learn, and quietly steer what happens inside them, whether they call it smart, sustainable, or cognitive.

THE FUTURE IS COGNITIVE – Highlights from Abu Dhabi

May 15, 2025 – Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental



A look back at the most powerful moments from the event that marked a turning point in the history of artificial intelligence applied to urban living.



In Abu Dhabi, the $2.5 billion project Aion Sentia was officially presented — the world’s first Cognitive City, to be completed by 2027.

A city designed to learn, adapt, and anticipate the needs of its citizens in real time.



At the heart of this groundbreaking vision is Maia: the cognitive AI developed by Synapsia, now being deployed globally by My Aion Inc., in partnership with Bold Technologies.



An institutional event that brought together vision, technology, and governance to show not just what’s coming — but how we’re building it.

The Role of Digital Twins and Predictive Systems

One of the key mechanisms that makes cognitive cities possible is the use of digital twins. These are continuously updated models of cities that simulate conditions in real time. Once behavioral data is included, the system can test how people are likely to respond to changes before those changes are implemented. This reverses the traditional sequence of decision-making. Instead of acting and then adjusting, the system models outcomes first and applies the version that aligns with its objectives. The physical environment becomes the output of a predictive process.

Welcome to the Smartest Cage Ever Built

Call it innovation, sustainability, wellness, safety, or whatever glossy label makes the medicine go down easier, but the trajectory underneath is still the same. Cities are being redesigned as systems that can watch, learn, predict, and steer, and 6G is the missing bloodstream that makes the whole thing run without lag. This is not just about faster phones or better streaming. It is about creating the kind of always-on network where every device, sensor, vehicle, building, body metric, transaction, and movement can stay connected in real time. Once that exists, the city stops being a place and starts acting like a live control grid.

That is what makes this moment feel so unnerving. We are sitting at a point in history where the machinery of a new world order does not have to arrive wearing a uniform or announcing itself as domination. It arrives as convenience. It arrives as cleaner air, safer streets, smarter buildings, personalized services, health optimization, frictionless living, and some cheerful little interface named WooHoo acting like your digital concierge while the human zoo quietly locks into place. By the time 6G ties all of it together, cognitive cities will not need to force people into predictable behavior. The environment will simply make the approved path the easiest one to take, and most people will call it progress because the cage has mood lighting.